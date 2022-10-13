Week 6 Fantasy Football Sleepers: Players to get in lineups to combat byes

Week 5 wasn't a great fantasy sleeper week for us, unless you're an easy grader and give us credit for Devin Duvernay. But we're still trying to find under-appreciated values for you and actionable plays.

Sleeper, of course, is a nebulous term. Use whatever definition works for you. Likewise, this column is whatever you want it to be. Perhaps it helps you make a start/sit call this week or a DFS decision. Maybe you apply the information to an over/under prop. Perhaps you’ll add a player to your fantasy bench as depth, but won't deploy him this week.

We’re onto Week 6:

WR Rondale Moore at Seattle

When we think of the Seahawks, we think of a run defense that couldn’t stop a nosebleed. But Seattle’s pass-defense metrics are actually worse. Pete Carroll’s crew currently stands 31st in pass-defense DVOA.

It’s go-time for Moore, who’s trying to carve a significant role in the Cardinals offense before DeAndre Hopkins returns. Moore hasn’t been a downfield flash in his brief NFL career, but he did snag 7-of-8 targets last week and he’s still available to add in about two-thirds of Yahoo leagues. He’s too good not to be on a roster, and now that the bye weeks have arrived, he’s a possible starter in Week 6.

WR Donovan Peoples-Jones vs. New England

There’s a core four in Cleveland and DPJ doesn’t make that list — the Browns offense is about Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt, Amari Cooper, and David Njoku. But the passing game has been a three-man tree, with Peoples-Jones seeing 16 looks the last two weeks and posting a reasonable 9-121-0 line. New England’s stingy secondary is surely going to prioritize Cooper, which makes it easy to imagine Peoples-Jones in the 6-8 target range again. His recent production level is a good place to start for your Week 6 expectations, with about a 20-25 percent chance at a touchdown. That would never fly in Week 1, but it might be useful in a skeleton-crew Week 6 situation.

RB Devin Singletary at Kansas City

I elevated Singletary to Circle of Trust status last week, which proved to be a mistake as the Bills trampled the Steelers but asked little of their nominal feature back. But Singletary’s biggest-touch games tend to come against opponents who can actually push back against the Bills, and that means he should be back in the 14-16 touch bucket for Week 6. His industry half-point PPR rank is outside the Top 20, which I suggest is about a half-tier too low. If you’re not starting Singletary this week, you’re blessed with a loaded running back room — we all envy you. I’m giving him another chance.

RB Travis Etienne at Indianapolis

Etienne isn’t the type of sleeper you can add off waivers, but maybe there’s a chance to capitalize on a trade or a DFS opportunity. I’m not sure the market has properly recalibrate this offense.

James Robinson received a lot of buzz for his quick start, but it was partially built off some long runs that were mostly gifts from defenses in the wrong coverage. Robinson is not a home-run hitter, and expecting him to sustain a long-run profile was always misguided. Etienne out snapped Robinson two weeks ago, and last week he outplayed Robinson by a significant market (114 total yards versus 39 total yards). The fantasy industry is still ranking Robinson above Etienne, which strikes me as a stark error. Etienne should continue to make a case for leading this backfield on Sunday.

RB Josh Kelley vs. Broncos (desperation start or future stash)

We know the Chargers don’t want to overexpose Austin Ekeler, and the search has always been on for a reliable understudy. Kelley showed in Week 6 that he can be that back — 10-49-1 on the ground, 2-33-0 through the air. And that production didn’t come in garbage time — the Chargers and Browns were in a three-hour donnybrook. Kelley is rostered in just 13 percent of Yahoo leagues, which is comically low for one of the highest-upside lottery tickets on the board. Go check your waiver wire right now.

