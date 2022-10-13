Read full article on original website
WBBJ
Local youth learn some new dance moves
JACKSON, Tenn. –Local dance group teaches moves at the park. Each Saturday, The Ned and Jackson Recreation and Parks Department will be teaching a fine art in one of Jackson’s beautiful parks. Today, the group met up at Conger Park to teach some dance moves. The event was...
WBBJ
Exotic Pets return to the Jackson Fairgrounds
JACKSON, Tenn.–Exotic Pets come to the Hub City!. The fairgrounds hosted the Exotic Pet Expo, a 2 day event, that began Saturday morning. “We have our Exotic Pet Expo here at the fairgrounds. We’ve been doing this for several years. There’s all kinds of animals here,” said Dustin Bickerstaff, Event coordinator. “Hedgehogs, snakes, lizards, birds, all kinds of different animals that you don’t normally see in this area, or even at some zoos, you don’t really see them.”
radionwtn.com
Carroll County Fall Festivals Announced
October 22nd Terry Volunteer Fire Dept Truck or Treat. 8:30 am (5K) and 9:00 am (1 mile) Chili sampling begins at 4:00 pm. Haunted Trail begins at sundown.
WBBJ
City of Jackson announces details for its 2022 Christmas parade
JACKSON, Tenn. —Is that Jingles Bells I hear? The City of Jackson is preparing for a big holiday event. According to the City of Jackson’s social media, plans are officially underway for the 2022 Jackson Christmas Parade and there is still time left to be a part of the event.
WBBJ
Walk event remembers beloved Jackson resident
JACKSON, Tenn. —Second annual Prayer Walk honors Clark Shaw and inspires a Jackson neighborhood. The Old Country Store and Casey Jones Village held its second annual Prayer Walk in partnership with the Jackson Police Department and Garry Martin, pastor of Jackson First Assembly of God. The walk is in...
WHNT-TV
Freeze Warning Monday Night
The Tennessee Valley will experience some of the coldest air of the season this upcoming week. Ahead of this record breaking cold stretch, a Freeze Warning has been issued for southern middle Tennessee. Counties in Tennessee include Giles, Franklin, Lawrence, Lincoln, Moore, and Wayne counties. The coldest air is forecast...
Alligators In The Tennesse Valley? Read About the Latest Sightings!
Gators...gators everywhere! For many years, photos of alligators supposedly sighted around the Tennessee Valley have been passed around regularly on social media. Sightings from the mouth of Cypress Creek near McFarland Park in Florence all the way across the state have been a point of argument and speculation in north Alabama. The latest, below, is a photo shared by James Spann on his Facebook page. It was taken by Edith Fuqua recently in Wheeler Wildlife Refuge near Decatur. Is the photo a hoax or is it true that we have alligators lurking around in the Tennessee Valley? Actually, yes we do have alligators in the Tennessee Valley! How some of them got here, however, may surprise you.
WBBJ
South Side High School parent criticizes school’s communication on potential threat
JACKSON, Tenn. — South Side High School went under a soft lockdown Thursday around 10 a.m. Parents were notified of the soft lockdown through an email sent out by the school. However, in the email, parents say the details about what was happening were vague. Tiffany West is a...
Win for landowners in Tennessee privacy debate; TWRA to appeal ruling
“I’m all for protecting wildlife and preserving wildlife for the next generation,” said Hunter Hollingsworth. “But y’all will have to find a better way to do it.”
Tullahoma Drops Nail Bitter to Lawrence County
The Tullahoma Wildcats had their two game win streak snapped and their playoff hopes took a serious hit with a 14-10 loss to Lawrence County Friday night at Wilkins Stadium. In a game which was a time of possession battle from the opening kick off Tullahoma marched 61 yards in 5:03 seconds to strike first on a one yard Jaxon Sheffield run with 6:53 left in the first quarter.
WBBJ
Storm Chances Saturday, Freeze Likely Next Week!
Isolated storms and showers will return for some of us on Saturday evening and linger into Sunday morning. A major front will pass this weekend leading to a freeze concern next week. We could drop down into the 20s so prepare your property for the incoming cold and find your winter gear this weekend so you have it next week. We will have latest information on all the weather concerns across the region coming up here.
Severe storms possible Wednesday afternoon and evening in Middle TN, Southern KY
Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky are under a Marginal risk for Wednesday evening for the possibility of strong to severe storms.
Is TWRA allowed to watch you? Tennessee man’s hidden camera discovery sparks privacy debate
The TWRA, at the time, technically had legal standing to install cameras on private property because of the Open Fields Doctrine. However, the doctrine dictates federal law. Tennessee has a state constitution that changes one word.
radio7media.com
Tennessee Highway Patrol Safety Checkpoints
THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS FRIDAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTY: LEWIS COUNTY ON US 412 WEST AT THE ROADSIDE TABLE. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
thecamdenchronicle.com
New Johnsonville man is arrested for 2021 murder
A joint investigation by TBI, the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, and the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office has led to indictments for Gabriel Seth Box, 21, of New Johnsonville, in connection with a 2021 homicide. On Tuesday, Oct. 4, the Henderson County Grand Jury returned indictments in the 2021...
Nearly 20 arrested in TBI gang, drug sting in Jackson
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Nearly 20 people, including a murder suspect, were arrested after the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation launched an operation in Jackson. The TBI says it launched the operation “in response to crime linked to gang and drug activity in the Jackson area.” Seventeen people were taken into custody on charges ranging from drug […]
wbtw.com
Nearly 20 arrested in Tennessee gang, drug sting operation
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Nearly 20 people, including a murder suspect, were arrested after the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation launched an operation in Jackson. The TBI says it launched the operation “in response to crime linked to gang and drug activity in the Jackson area.”. Seventeen people were...
Victim named in fatal wreck involving Tennessee lawmaker
A 42-year-old Tennessee man who was killed in an accident involving a state lawmaker in Hardeman County has been officially identified in a report.
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 10/07/22 – 10/11/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/07/22 and 7 a.m. on 10/11/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
Benton County duo arrested after search turns up fentanyl, other drugs
A man and woman were arrested Tuesday after special agents with the TBI say they found fentanyl, meth and other drugs at a home in Benton County.
