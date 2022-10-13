ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Pence support for election deniers raises question of where GOP stands on 2020 lies

By Tom LoBianco, Yahoo News
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36ZtXl_0iXong3V00

As he lines up a possible bid for the White House in 2024, former Vice President Mike Pence is campaigning with the strangest of political bedfellows, throwing his name and his money behind candidates who supported the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection that put the Indiana Republican’s life in danger.

On Wednesday, Pence raised money for a former aide now running for Indiana’s secretary of state, who called the 2020 election a “scam.” On Thursday, Pence will headline a fundraiser for one of the fake electors enlisted by Trump and his allies in Georgia. And Pence has recently thrown his endorsement to top Republican candidates in New Hampshire and Arizona, despite their prior support for Trump’s 2020 election lie.

To Pence's critics, the former vice president is stunningly craven to flirt with an issue that almost got him killed on Jan. 6. But to Pence's supporters, the longtime Republican is deftly navigating the reality of the current Republican Party, split between multiple factions, and keeping the party from going completely off the rails.

Asked by CBS News earlier in October if Pence was supporting candidates “who denied the 2020 election results,” longtime Pence adviser Marc Short replied, “I guess that depends on your definition of denying the election results.”

“If you look to his letter to the American people back on January 6th, what he wrote is to say that it is Congress’ right to object, that is what the Electoral Count Act provided for,” Short said. “So again there have been Republican and Democrat objections to the last four elections, and he believes that was their right, even if he doesn’t agree with them on that particular vote.”

The fraught political dynamic for Pence, which includes a potential run against Trump himself, will come into stark relief again on Thursday when the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol holds what is likely to be its final hearing.

Pence’s top aides and advisers, including Short, provided House investigators many of their most stunning findings in the historic probe. But Pence, despite teasing a possible interview with the panel, looks likely to avoid providing any information himself.

“Mike Pence is trying to have it both ways — he can’t claim credit for doing his constitutionally required duty while boosting extreme election deniers who wanted to overturn an election and subvert the will of 81 million Americans,” Democratic National Committee spokesperson Ammar Moussa told Yahoo News.

Instead, Pence has cut a careful path on the campaign trail supporting Republicans across the country in battles for the Senate and the House, and for governor. He has, in some high-profile contests, split with Trump and endorsed some of the Republicans who enraged the former president the most.

But more often, Pence has carefully lined up his endorsements for Republicans most likely to win, regardless of whether they supported or still support the election lie.

On Thursday, the same day as what could be the final Jan. 6 committee hearing, Pence was scheduled to host a fundraiser for one of the fake electors, Georgia state Sen. Burt Jones, who is running for lieutenant governor. Jones, for his part, has sidestepped saying whether he believes that Trump lost the election.

In Arizona, Trump-backed Republican Senate candidate Blake Masters previously touted Trump's election lie, but in a debate last week with incumbent Sen. Mark Kelly, Masters said he found no evidence the 2020 election was rigged and acknowledged Biden as president. A few days later, Pence endorsed Masters at a campaign event in Arizona. Pence did not endorse Kari Lake, who is widely considered a successor to Trump both in tone and in her embrace of conspiracy theories.

Pence aides declined to comment for this story.

Pence's own comments around Jan. 6, which saw pro-Trump rioters and militia members come within 40 feet of attacking him and his family, have been reserved and reticent — alternating between calling the insurrection "a tragic day" and, in a tease of his forthcoming memoir, saying only that he was "angry" that day.

Over the summer, Pence said he might testify before the House Jan. 6 committee, but the former vice president seems to have run out the clock on that possibility. He is expected to formally announce whether he will seek the presidency shortly after the new year.

Comments / 4

Darlene Mitchell
3d ago

Pence was always the Butler to Trumpy I bet he is hoping Donnie will ask him to be his vice president again if he supports the 2020 election lie

Reply
2
Related
Daily Montanan

Trump isn’t going to jail. And that’s good news for Democrats

Democrats are aware that the search of former President Donald Trump’s home by the FBI hurt the Party politically. This Aug. 17 headline from The New York Times, referencing the Inflation Reduction Act, says it all: President Takes a Bow, but Spotlight Stays on His Predecessor. Yet, even with this knowledge, 88 percent of Democrats […] The post Trump isn’t going to jail. And that’s good news for Democrats appeared first on Daily Montanan.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
State
Arizona State
State
New Hampshire State
State
Georgia State
Business Insider

Republican Sen. Ben Sasse, who voted to convict Trump for inciting Jan. 6, is expected to leave to Congress to lead University of Florida

Republican Sen. Ben Sasse is reportedly going to resign from the chamber. Politico reports that Sasse will take a job with the University of Florida. Before his election, Sasse was a president of a private university in Nebraska. Republican Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska, a staunch conservative who often criticized...
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Pence
Person
Donald Trump
Washington Examiner

Arizona Democrat says Sinema would 'prefer the Dems lose control' of Congress

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) is receiving backlash from a fellow Arizona Democrat after she spoke at the McConnell Center on Monday about the importance of bipartisanship. Rep. Ruben Gallego accused Sinema of wanting Democrats to lose control of Congress in a series of tweets, asserting that she is not helping Democrats win their campaigns.
ARIZONA STATE
Business Insider

Georgia prosecutor investigating Trump will go quiet this week to avoid the appearance of influencing the election. But indictments can come as early as December, per report

Trump and his associates are being probed for attempts to subvert Georgia's 2020 election results. Fulton County DA Fani Willis previously said people could face prison sentences for the allegations. The DA's team is preparing to make moves after Election Day, CNN reported. Developments in Georgia's special grand jury probe...
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ne White House#Republicans#President Of The Senate#Gop#The White House#Cbs News#American#The Electoral Count Act
Newsweek

Kyrsten Sinema to 'Switch Parties' After 2024 Election, Bannon Predicts

Steve Bannon, the ex-adviser to former President Donald Trump, predicted Thursday that Senator Kyrsten Sinema, a Democrat from Arizona, will change her political affiliation following the 2024 election. Bannon's comments came after Sinema attended an event with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell earlier this week during which she praised the...
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
White House
AOL Corp

2022 poll: Less than half of Trump voters say losing candidates should concede elections

Nearly two years after Donald Trump launched his relentless and baseless assault on the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election — a scheme that culminated in his supporters’ Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol — a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll shows that less than half of Americans (46%) now believe that candidates "should commit in advance to accepting the results" of this year's midterm elections.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
14K+
Followers
26K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy