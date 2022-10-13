Read full article on original website
The Difference Between Insight and Inspiration
In literary creativity, especially the writing of poetry, inspiration and insight are markedly different. The poet starts by formulating problems, problems which are aesthetic and personal together. Writers choose the conflicts they prefer to work on, and more often than not, only touch on their psychic hindrances. Writers, especially poets,...
Patti Smith’s New Book Inspired by Her Instagram Feed
Patti Smith announced the Nov. 15 publication of A Book of Days, inspired by her Instagram feed. She began using the platform in 2018 “without any plan or agenda for what might happen next,” publishers Penguin Random House said in a statement. That has resulted in the creation of a “deeply moving and brilliantly idiosyncratic visual book of days by the National Book Award-winning author of Just Kids and M Train.”
The Whalebone Theatre by Joanna Quinn
One blustery night in 1928, a whale washes up on the shores of the English Channel. By law, it belongs to the King, but twelve-year-old orphan Cristabel Seagrave has other plans. She and the rest of the household—her sister, Flossie; her brother, Digby, long-awaited heir to Chilcombe manor; Maudie Kitcat, kitchen maid; Taras, visiting artist—build a theatre from the beast’s skeletal rib cage. Within the Whalebone Theatre, Cristabel can escape her feckless stepparents and brisk governesses, and her imagination comes to life.
This LA music festival centers mariachi, a symbol of Mexican culture
In its 33rd year, Mariachi USA continues to center a genre that's rooted in folk traditions and has become a symbol of Mexican culture.
