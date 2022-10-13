Read full article on original website
2 Towns in Texas Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensTexas State
Austin home prices dropping more than any U.S. cityKalen HouckAustin, TX
Austin home prices are falling faster than any other city in the U.SAsh JurbergAustin, TX
California Governor Pays for Abortion Ads in TexasTom HandyTexas State
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
Study: Dallas-Fort Worth is the most expensive place to live in Texas
Have you noticed that everything seems more expensive lately? Well, that's because it is and it turns out the DFW metroplex is the most expensive area in Texas.
Plano And Frisco Ranked The Best Cities For Remote Work
Working from home has become the reality for many and two North Texas cities were just ranked the best for it. Plano and Frisco are officially the top cities for remote workers. The COVID-19 pandemic changed the way we do daily things, and businesses especially had to adjust. Working from...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Only One North Texas City Listed Among 50 Safest in the Country in New Ranking
A Dallas suburb cracked the Top 50 safest cities in the country in a new ranking and several other North Texas cities made the longer list. Finance website Wallethub, released its list of safest cities in the U.S. Monday. Irving ranked 49th on the list. While Grand Prairie (55), Plano (79), Arlington (95), Fort Worth (129), Garland (132) and Dallas (166) also made the list.
luxury-houses.net
Stunning Remodeled Home with Fabulous Outdoor Entertaining Areas Seeks $4.1 Million in Fort Worth, Texas
5801 Cypress Point Dr Home in Fort Worth, Texas for Sale. 5801 Cypress Point Dr, Fort Worth, Texas is stunning remodeled estate in guarded and gated Mira Vista community on a cul-de-sac lot overlooking the 7th tee box, green and lake. This Home in Fort Worth offers 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 8,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 5801 Cypress Point Dr, please contact Deeann Moore (Phone: 817-294-8200) at Moore Real Estate for full support and perfect service.
WFAA
DFW Weather: Rain enters North Texas overnight into Sunday morning. But how much? And for how long?
Thanks to a cold front coming down from Oklahoma, most of the Dallas-Fort Worth area will see rain by 7 a.m. on Sunday. And then? Actual cold! (Well, relatively.)
These North Texas cities were named some of the best small cities in America
According to the report, Southlake had the lowest housing costs in the nation and the fifth-highest home ownership rate in the country.
1 Texas Eatery Is Among 'Absolute Best Breakfast Restaurants In America'
Mashed compiled a list of the absolute best breakfast restaurants in America.
Food & Wine says this coffee shop in Austin is the best in Texas; hypes up Dallas shop as well
It's starting to get cooler and cooler outside and that means the hot coffee is going to be flowing. So, what's your go-to cup of joe? Espresso, Americano, Macchiato, Cortado, Flat White?
luxury-houses.net
One of A Kind Home with Spacious Living Areas and A Beautiful Resort Style Backyard Listed $4.8 Million in Frisco, Texas
The Home in Frisco, a gorgeous corner lot residence in the heart of Frisco Hills of Kingwood gated community with spacious living areas, gourmet kitchen, spacious rooms, decorative lighting, media room, game room, vaulted ceilings is now available for sale. This house located at 1784 Hidalgo Ln, Frisco, Texas offers 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 7,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Peace Montgomery (Phone: 214-425-0703) at Stellar Real Estate, LLC for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Frisco.
Salad and Go Continues North Texas Expansion with Three New Stores
These October openings will bring Salad and Go’s North Texas presence to nearly 25 locations
nypressnews.com
Fall temperatures have moved in; North Texas is cooler and will get cold this week
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dramatic changes in the weather are in progress. First off, it rained at DFW this morning. That’s the first measurable rain at DFW since Sept. 2, 43 days ago. This has been the year of dry streaks; the 67-day streak this summer is the 2nd longest in the 123-year record. The one that ended this morning was the 12th longest streak.
blackchronicle.com
Experienced teachers in Frisco among top earners in North Texas, study finds
Teachers in Frisco with at the very least 10 years of expertise are top earners, with their district rating in the top 10 out of 48 others in North Texas, in keeping with a 2022-23 teacher salary comparison launched by the United Educators Association. Frisco ISD pays teachers who maintain...
North Texas Getting Its First State Park In 25 Years
North Texans, get out your tents and hiking boots! A new state park will soon be open to the public. For several years now, Palo Pinto Mountain State Park has been in the planning stages and will be the first new state park in a quarter of a century. Palo...
starlocalmedia.com
Triad meeting between Allen entities sees 121 corridor update
From offices to parks to entertainment, Allen’s 121 corridor is slated to be a hotspot for Collin County. At a triad meeting between the city of Allen, Allen ISD and the Allen Fairview Chamber of Commerce last week, Dan Bowman, CEO of the Allen Economic Development Corporation, highlighted some of the major developments coming to Highway 121.
4 Texas restaurants ranked in top 25 best in America in 2022: report
When it comes to eating lunch or any meal for that matter, you could make a sandwich at home, or heat up a frozen section meal, but there's nothing quite like heading out to eat some top-notch restaurant-quality food.
KXAN
MAPS: These roads are the deadliest in Texas
(NEXSTAR) – As you drive into Texas, you’ll be greeted with a sign that says “Drive friendly – the Texas way.” Despite that encouragement, distracted, dangerous and drunk driving frequently result in death around the state. The Texas Department of Transportation called the number of...
keranews.org
McKinney wants to be the home of North Texas' next big airport
The city of McKinney is considering plans for a new commercial airport that city officials say could serve as North Texas’ next travel hub. McKinney Mayor George Fuller said the city has spent three years looking into the possibility of building a hub. If the plan comes to fruition, the airport’s location would be a third major option for travelers in and around the region after along with DFW Airport and Love Field.
CW33 NewsFix
Louisiana food staple in Dallas: Where to eat the best gumbo around North Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — When it comes to gumbo, there’s no question that Louisiana is the king of this cuisine, but what about getting a bowl locally in North Texas to substitute the drive to Cajun land?. Wednesday, October 12 is National Gumbo Day! NationalToday and lovers of gumbo...
Texans Are Shocked As Snow Is Promised To Fall in The Great State
With record highs this summer it's amazing to think that snow indeed is coming to Texas, believe it or not. In fact, it's not just that snow will be falling, it's enough of the white stuff to open an entire ski resort!. Crazy right? A ski resort in Texas?. It's...
Thrillist
The Best Pumpkin Patches for Adults in Dallas-Fort Worth This Fall
When the calendar flips to October, pumpkin patches across DFW become as prevalent as Christmas tree lots in December. Pumpkin patches are perfect places for those who aren’t into being chased through a haunted mansion by someone with a chainsaw but still want to enjoy a little Halloween spirit—while scoring some great Insta content. The best part about pumpkins is their versatility. If you don’t butcher them into jack-o-lanterns for October 31, you can keep them as decor for Thanksgiving and even spray paint them colors for the winter holidays. (Just don’t try to make a pie out of a glittery gold pumpkin—trust us). While many pumpkin patches appeal to families with little kids, we’ve carved out a list of seven places with adult appeal, too.
