Austin, TX

Plano And Frisco Ranked The Best Cities For Remote Work

Working from home has become the reality for many and two North Texas cities were just ranked the best for it. Plano and Frisco are officially the top cities for remote workers. The COVID-19 pandemic changed the way we do daily things, and businesses especially had to adjust. Working from...
PLANO, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Only One North Texas City Listed Among 50 Safest in the Country in New Ranking

A Dallas suburb cracked the Top 50 safest cities in the country in a new ranking and several other North Texas cities made the longer list. Finance website Wallethub, released its list of safest cities in the U.S. Monday. Irving ranked 49th on the list. While Grand Prairie (55), Plano (79), Arlington (95), Fort Worth (129), Garland (132) and Dallas (166) also made the list.
DALLAS, TX
luxury-houses.net

Stunning Remodeled Home with Fabulous Outdoor Entertaining Areas Seeks $4.1 Million in Fort Worth, Texas

5801 Cypress Point Dr Home in Fort Worth, Texas for Sale. 5801 Cypress Point Dr, Fort Worth, Texas is stunning remodeled estate in guarded and gated Mira Vista community on a cul-de-sac lot overlooking the 7th tee box, green and lake. This Home in Fort Worth offers 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 8,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 5801 Cypress Point Dr, please contact Deeann Moore (Phone: 817-294-8200) at Moore Real Estate for full support and perfect service.
FORT WORTH, TX
luxury-houses.net

One of A Kind Home with Spacious Living Areas and A Beautiful Resort Style Backyard Listed $4.8 Million in Frisco, Texas

The Home in Frisco, a gorgeous corner lot residence in the heart of Frisco Hills of Kingwood gated community with spacious living areas, gourmet kitchen, spacious rooms, decorative lighting, media room, game room, vaulted ceilings is now available for sale. This house located at 1784 Hidalgo Ln, Frisco, Texas offers 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 7,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Peace Montgomery (Phone: 214-425-0703) at Stellar Real Estate, LLC for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Frisco.
FRISCO, TX
nypressnews.com

Fall temperatures have moved in; North Texas is cooler and will get cold this week

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dramatic changes in the weather are in progress. First off, it rained at DFW this morning. That’s the first measurable rain at DFW since Sept. 2, 43 days ago. This has been the year of dry streaks; the 67-day streak this summer is the 2nd longest in the 123-year record. The one that ended this morning was the 12th longest streak.
DALLAS, TX
North Texas Getting Its First State Park In 25 Years

North Texans, get out your tents and hiking boots! A new state park will soon be open to the public. For several years now, Palo Pinto Mountain State Park has been in the planning stages and will be the first new state park in a quarter of a century. Palo...
starlocalmedia.com

Triad meeting between Allen entities sees 121 corridor update

From offices to parks to entertainment, Allen’s 121 corridor is slated to be a hotspot for Collin County. At a triad meeting between the city of Allen, Allen ISD and the Allen Fairview Chamber of Commerce last week, Dan Bowman, CEO of the Allen Economic Development Corporation, highlighted some of the major developments coming to Highway 121.
ALLEN, TX
KXAN

MAPS: These roads are the deadliest in Texas

(NEXSTAR) – As you drive into Texas, you’ll be greeted with a sign that says “Drive friendly – the Texas way.” Despite that encouragement, distracted, dangerous and drunk driving frequently result in death around the state. The Texas Department of Transportation called the number of...
TEXAS STATE
keranews.org

McKinney wants to be the home of North Texas' next big airport

The city of McKinney is considering plans for a new commercial airport that city officials say could serve as North Texas’ next travel hub. McKinney Mayor George Fuller said the city has spent three years looking into the possibility of building a hub. If the plan comes to fruition, the airport’s location would be a third major option for travelers in and around the region after along with DFW Airport and Love Field.
MCKINNEY, TX
Thrillist

The Best Pumpkin Patches for Adults in Dallas-Fort Worth This Fall

When the calendar flips to October, pumpkin patches across DFW become as prevalent as Christmas tree lots in December. Pumpkin patches are perfect places for those who aren’t into being chased through a haunted mansion by someone with a chainsaw but still want to enjoy a little Halloween spirit—while scoring some great Insta content. The best part about pumpkins is their versatility. If you don’t butcher them into jack-o-lanterns for October 31, you can keep them as decor for Thanksgiving and even spray paint them colors for the winter holidays. (Just don’t try to make a pie out of a glittery gold pumpkin—trust us). While many pumpkin patches appeal to families with little kids, we’ve carved out a list of seven places with adult appeal, too.
DALLAS, TX
NewsTalk 1290 has the best news coverage for Wichita Falls, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://newstalk1290.com/

