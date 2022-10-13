ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Morning Hustle

The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s ‘The Black Tinder Swindler’ | Episode 89

By The Undressing Room Presented By Macy&#039;s
The Morning Hustle
The Morning Hustle
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YBxPi_0iXogNjH00

Source: The Undressing Room Podcast New Episode / other


How can you not look desperate while dating? Eva and Lore’l give you their dating advice on how to get the guy. Plus, “Romance scams” happen to Black women too. Hear this woman’s story about being love bombed and scammed out of her money. Plus, did you know you could make money as a professional cuddler?

The Final Question To Undress got real.  What do you do when a friend crosses the line?


If you want your question featured on the show, send us a DM @TheUndressingRoomPodcast

The Undressing Room Podcast is presented by Macy’s. Head to www.theundressingroompod.com for more details.

It’s sweater weather season!  Head to Macys.com/TheUndressingRoom and check out Lore’l and Eva’s hottest fashion picks.

Subscribe and check us out every Thursday.

Follow:

@theundressingroompodcast

@evamarcille

@starringlorel

Comments / 0

Related
The Morning Hustle

DJ Holiday & Lore’l Talk Best Moments From The 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards

From the red carpet to the stage, DJ Holiday and Lore’l took over the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards and are sharing their thoughts on the night’s best and worst moments! LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Morning Hustle (@morninghustleshow) DJ Holiday tapped […]
The Morning Hustle

AFAF: Would you Delete a Picture If Your Friend Asked You To?

Crystal called in to The Morning Hustle Show for advice on a major girl code violation! LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. She says she is a growing social media influencer who recent content is going viral. The only problem is that her girlfriend in the video feels embarrassed and wants it immediately […]
The Independent

10 problematic Halloween costumes you shouldn’t wear this year

Halloween, the spookiest time of the year, is almost upon us. Watching scary movies, carving faces into pumpkins, and dressing up in elaborate costumes are just some of Halloween’s most fun traditions. But there’s another tradition that tends to rear its ugly head almost every year, and that’s really bad Halloween costumes. There’s always at least one person (celebrities included) whose Halloween costume is insensitive, problematic, and downright offensive.A quick rule of thumb: cultures are never costumes. Dressing up as someone from a specific culture, especially one that is marginalised, is a form of cultural appropriation and can even...
The Morning Hustle

Rihanna Steps Out In A Vintage Look That We Love

Rihanna is still one of our favorite fashionistas and her latest look is certainly one for the books!. Last night, the 34-year-old Bajan beauty was spotted out and about in New York City sporting a vintage look that was everything! For her night out, she wore a vintage silver Clench jersey supporting the number 25 on the front. She paired the look with Diesel jeans and Balenciaga sunglasses and a Balenciaga bag. She added a silver chocker necklace and wore her hair in a cute up ‘do with spikey bangs that framed her face.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Morning Hustle

Prize Fight: DJ Akademiks Seen Barking On Girlfriend, Breaks Up Fade

is once again trending for all the wrong reasons. Footage hit social media that showed Livingston in a heated argument with a woman reported to be his girlfriend, and he can be heard yelling “I’m the prize.” Details are slowly but surely coming in about what is happening in the clip, and it’s all struggle. […] The post Prize Fight: DJ Akademiks Seen Barking On Girlfriend, Breaks Up Fade appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
The Morning Hustle

Azealia Banks Entered The Nicki Minaj vs. Latto Chat With High Key Slander

Azealia Banks has entered the chat. The enigmatic rapper with a superior talent of reading her foes, real and imagined, for filth has chimed in on the current and ongoing war of tweets between Latto and Nicki Minaj. You can catch up on why Nicki and Latto are airing each other out social media right […] The post Azealia Banks Entered The Nicki Minaj vs. Latto Chat With High Key Slander appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
The Morning Hustle

The Morning Hustle

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Listen to The Morning Hustle weekday mornings from 6-10AM EST!

 https://themorninghustle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy