A word from Victoria I.S.D. Superintendent Quintin Shepherd
The following is an article provided by Supt. Quintin Shepherd of the Victoria I.S.D. How are you today? It’s a simple enough question. If I asked you directly, you could answer directly. How is the project coming along? Another straightforward question with a straightforward answer. When do we expect to (fill in the blank)? Have you ever paid much attention...
Highway 111 crash leaves two teens dead, another in Austin hospital
Two Lavaca County communities are reeling after a two-vehicle head-on collision just before noon on Saturday, Oct. 15, left two teenagers dead and a third in serious condition at an Austin hospital. Sgt. Rueben San Miguel, public information officer with Texas Department of Public Safety out of Victoria, said the...
Meet the Pet of the Week: Wiggles
Update: Wiggles and Giggles were both adopted Friday morning. VICTORIA, Texas – Today is Fri-yay so that means it’s also time to meet the Pet of the Week. This week’s furry friend is a puppy named Wiggles. Linda from Pet Adoptions of Cuero joined us on 25 News Now Sunrise to introduce us to Wiggles. To learn more about Wiggles...
Top Ten Things to Do In The Crossroads Before the End of October
We won't let anyone say there isn't anything to do in the Crossroads! Just check out this list of the Top Ten Things to Do In The Crossroads Before the End of October!. The month of October is also the time to recognize and bring awareness to several causes as we honor loved ones throughout the community this month with National ADHD, National Domestic Violence Awareness, National Down Syndrome Awareness and National Breast Cancer Awareness respectfully happening now through the end of October.
Head-on collision near Yoakum kills two and leaves one other in critical condition
YOAKUM, Texas – A head-on collision near Yoakum kills two and leaves one other in critical condition. On Saturday, October 15, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. a truck traveling west on State Highway 11, about four and a half miles west of Yoakum, crossed into the oncoming lane of traffic and struck another truck head-on, says Sergeant Ruben San Miguel with...
2-car collision leaves two injured
VICTORIA, Texas – At approximately 3 p.m. on Friday, crews responded to the scene of a two-vehicle collision at the corner of Mockingbird Lane and Main Street. One of the vehicles failed to yield when turning left. The second vehicle then collided head on. As of now, only minor injuries are being reported. Traffic was slow at the intersection as...
UPDATE: Authorities take 2 suspects, including 1 juvenile, into custody for the murder of Rudy Cantu
Martin Alexander Estrada, 32, of Victoria VICTORIA, Texas – 32-year-old Martin Estrada, of Victoria, has been arrested and charged for the murder of Rudy Cantu. A juvenile has also been located and taken into custody in relation to the murder of Cantu. On Wednesday, at approximately 9 a.m., Victoria Police Department officers and detectives, with the assistance of the U.S....
Victoria Police Department officers arrest man interfering with employees laying fiber optic cable
VICTORIA, Texas – On Thursday, October 13th, at approximately 2:45 p.m., Victoria Police Department officers responded to the 700 block of Glascow Street to assist employees who were laying fiber optic cable in the area. Upon arrival, the employee advised a white Jeep had parked near their vehicle and was interfering with their work area. An officer approached the driver in...
Three arrested in drug investigation
Photos released by VCSO in drug investigation VICTORIA COUNTY, Texas – On Tuesday, October 4, 2022 members of the Gulf Coast Violent Offender Task Force and members of the Crossroads HIDTA Task Force located and arrested Trace Britton Adams of Victoria, and Lisa Brzozowske of Victoria in the 100 block of Perth. Adams had a Violation of Parole Warrant. Authorities...
Victoria County Jail assault investigation
VICTORIA, Texas – On Oct. 5, at approximately 10:50 p.m., two inmates reported a physical assault to on-duty detention staff. The two inmates are identified as a 22-year-old male and a 21-year-old male. The two inmates were transported to a hospital and then transferred to hospitals outside of Victoria for additional tests and treatment. Both inmates returned to the Victoria...
Caregiver arrested for taking advantage of elderly, RPD looking for more victims
A Rockport woman is in custody after allegedly taking advantage of elderly Rockport residents, according to a Facebook post from the Rockport Police Department.
43-year-old man dies from fatal gunshot wound
UPDATE: Two suspects were taken into custody by the Victoria Police Department officers and detectives. U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Violent Offenders and Fugitive Task Force assisted police. VICTORIA, Texas – A 43-year-old man died from a fatal gunshot wound after being found by officers Tuesday evening. Victoria Police Department officers responded to a domestic disturbance at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday in...
2 local residents arrested on multiple charges, including abandoning and endangering four children
VICTORIA, Texas – On Monday, Oct. 10, at approximately 2:50 p.m., a Victoria Police Department officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation near the intersection of Stayton Avenue and Brownson Street. Law enforcement identified the driver as 34-year-old Jamel Galindo and the passenger as 37-year-old Maricella Siller. While speaking to the occupants, the officer detected the smell of marijuana...
Give Yourself Anxiety at These 10 Horrific Destinations in Texas
If you're into all things scary, haunted, and horrifying, then welcome to the Club. The freaks come out at night, this is especially true in the month of October. Look no further, South Texas is riddled with haunted sites. From the Lexington USS that is rumored to have old souls roaming around the corridors, to real-life haunted houses in Victoria, there are plenty of spots to get your scare on this month.
Could Tropical Storm Ian Headed for Florida Affect the Crossroads
As Floridians hurry to make the necessary preparations, and as we all await the latest updates on Tropical Storm Ian, weather experts are predicting the storm will either hit Florida as a tropical storm or worse, a hurricane, likely by the middle of the week. President Biden has already declared...
Some Texas School Districts Locking Student’s Phones Away
The Richardson School district in North Texas is the latest school district that now requires students to put their phones in locked pouches during the school day! A spokesperson for Richardson ISD said cell phones are too distracting for students and make things harder for teachers. This is the second school district in Texas to adopt this new cell phone policy. Thorndale ISD implemented this policy in July.
