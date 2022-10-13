Theme might be the most important aspect of any story. Of course, there are exceptions to this when stories focus more on characterization or comedy. But for the most part, theme is the foundation for which compelling stories are built. Once that foundation is set, all the other aspects of the story surround it and have to resonate with that theme in order for the story to be successful. At the same time, theme can become a detriment in sequels and subsequent seasons of television. If a theme is being hammered home too much or if the story is not growing or evolving to incorporate different ideas, everything runs risks of becoming tired and mundane. A great example of this is the HBO show Westworld, which embodied one theme for its first season and then flipped that same theme on its head during its most recent season.

