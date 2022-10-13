Read full article on original website
Related
comicon.com
‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Delivers Too Late Six Episodes Into Its Fifth Season
It might be too little too late, but The Handmaid’s Tale has probably delivered it’s best hour of the season six (of ten) episodes in. Actually, it’s not even a great episode necessarily. It just has the best plot points that kick the show out of its mundane slump and finally put it on a trajectory towards an interesting plot line. Unfortunately, this season is already beyond the halfway mark. If, perhaps, these things happened earlier in the season, they could have put the characters in a space that was more engaging and entertaining so that they can actually do stuff. Instead, viewers will just have to wait and see if these developments actually lead the season towards a fulfilling climax.
comicon.com
First Look: Bleak Battles And Murderous Hearts In ‘Wynd: The Throne In The Sky’ #3
BOOM! Studios has revealed a first look at Wynd: The Throne In The Sky #3, the next issue of their five-issue series by writer James Tynion IV and artist Michael Dialynas, with letterer AndWorld Design. ‘A moment of rest is a moment ill spent, as General Eks arrives in full...
‘Not what I expected’: House of the Dragon viewers stunned by ‘unexpected’ Alicent and Larys scene
House of the Dragon viewers were thrown by a scene involving Alicent and Larys in the latest episode of the hit HBO series.In the first season’s penultimate episode, which was broadcast on Sunday (16 October), the fallout from the death of King Viserys (Paddy Considine) was explored.*Spoilers follow – you have been warned*Alicent (Olivia Cooke), incorrectly believing Visery’s dying wish was for their son Aegon to succeed him as ruler, informs her father Otto (Rhys Ifans). He then jumps to action in order to prevent Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) from taking her rightful place on the Iron Throne.Otto wants Rhaenyra...
comicon.com
Something For The Weekend: Your Regular Dose Of Popular Posts
First we have Tom Smithyman’s look at the food trucks at NYCC here. Tom also regaled us with a new art purchase here. Brendan M Allen posted a rather scathing report on NYCC parent company Reed Pop not following its own mask policy here. And as a result it really affected his ability to attend panels and report back in the manner he had hoped.
IN THIS ARTICLE
comicon.com
‘She-Hulk: Attorney At Law’ Had A Perfect Finale
There’s a lot to be said about the She-Hulk: Attorney at Law finale, probably because there was a lot going on. It seemed even those who praised the finale still felt some qualms about certain parts of it. But for those who have been paying attention from the very beginning, it truly was the best ending that the show could have offered. And this has nothing to do with the meta aspect of things. One of the big complaints about She-Hulk was the lack of singular plot, which is a valid criticism. Because the show focused on a weekly format, plots were smaller in scope. Instead, the show put an emphasis more on comedy and character, the latter of which ended on a perfect note.
comicon.com
BOOM! Studios Reveals Exclusive Variants For Local Comic Shop Day 2022
Local Comic Shop Day is an annual event that began in 2014, conceived and implemented by ComicsPRO to call attention to locally owned independent comic book specialty stores, celebrating their unique and vital role as the primary fire-starters of pop culture. Pop Culture begins in your Local Comic Shop.
comicon.com
Sorcery, Brotherhood, And Love Collide With The Rising Of The Dead: Previewing ‘Dead Kingdom’ #2
‘After the shocking discovery and the loss of his fellow soldiers, Kain with the help of another survivor must find the strength to carry on and get back to his love Alice. Let’s hope he gets to Field Valley before the undead does. The second issue of a 5-part story arc, Dead Kingdom is a multi-layered saga that will explore a world where sorcery, brotherhood, and love collide with the rising nightmare of the living dead.’
comicon.com
‘Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales’ Comes To PC On November 18th
Fans of Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered looking for their next fix of Insomniac’s Spider-Man universe need look no further. Sony has confirmed the release date of Spider-Man: Miles Morales for PC, courtesy of developers Insomniac and Nixxes. The game’s Features Trailer confirms ray-tracing and ray-traced shadows, an unlocked framerate,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
comicon.com
‘This Way Madness Lies’ Combines Shakespeare With Magical Girls
Zeboyd Games has been putting out high-quality 16-bit RPGs for years now, like with their futuristic RPG from 2017, Cosmic Star Heroine. Their latest game, This Way Madness Lies, asks a group of magical girls to save different worlds based on Shakespearean plays from the forces of Nightmare. The game...
comicon.com
Review: ‘Superman: Son Of Kal-El’ #16 Sticks The Landing
I’ve struggled with this series. I’ve made that known here and in other places. But when Superman: Son of Kal-El is good, it’s really good. This is one of those issues. Tom Taylor, CIan Tormey, Ruari Coleman, Romulo Fajardo Jr, and Dave Sharpe reunite father and son.
comicon.com
Classic Comics Cavalcade: Halloween In Gotham In ‘Batman: Fear’
Wrapping up our series of comics legends we’ve lost this year, I knew that Tim Sale would be the toughest. Sale was still young, and he had a fascinating body of work. While I looked at books like Spider-Man Blue and Daredevil Yellow, I gravitated back to his Batman.
comicon.com
‘Westworld’ Flips Themes In Its Most Recent Season
Theme might be the most important aspect of any story. Of course, there are exceptions to this when stories focus more on characterization or comedy. But for the most part, theme is the foundation for which compelling stories are built. Once that foundation is set, all the other aspects of the story surround it and have to resonate with that theme in order for the story to be successful. At the same time, theme can become a detriment in sequels and subsequent seasons of television. If a theme is being hammered home too much or if the story is not growing or evolving to incorporate different ideas, everything runs risks of becoming tired and mundane. A great example of this is the HBO show Westworld, which embodied one theme for its first season and then flipped that same theme on its head during its most recent season.
comicon.com
All Loganed Out: Reviewing ‘Wolverine’ #25
‘Wolverine’ celebrates 25 issues by taking the highs of the previous issues and plunging right off a cliff as the title character yammers away and the big plotlines sputter to a lackluster conclusion. A really solid backup helps keep the issue afloat but suffers from standing alongside the main story.
comicon.com
Harrison Ford Reportedly Taking Over As MCU’s General Thunderbolt Ross
A rumor circulating around last month’s D23 Expo may have some truth to it. Slashfilm claims earlier reports indicating Harrison Ford will play General Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross in upcoming Marvel Studios projects is, in fact, true. As part of the previous whisper cycle, it was said this announcement was to be part of Marvel’s presentation during the Expo, but was scuttled as it might take attention away from the fifth and presumably final Indiana Jones picture. It is still unclear if that aspect of the rumor was also true.
comicon.com
Wes Craig’s ‘Kaya’ #1 Sells Out And Gets A Second Printing
Wes Craig’s fantasy series Kaya #1 from Image Comics is getting a second printing after selling out. At distribution level presumably, so you might still be able to find a first print out in the wild if you’re lucky. After the destruction of their village a young girl...
comicon.com
Interview And EXCLUSIVE Art Preview: Talking ‘Fear The Funhouse’ With Michael Northrop And Diana Camero
Wilbur Wilkin might not be the household name that Archie Andrews is today, but once upon a time he had his own comic series, too, and was in a love triangle just as messy as Archie’s. Now, thanks to writer, Michael Northrop, and artist, Diana Camero, Wilbur is back in “Suburban Legend,” one of the campfires stories that make up Archie’s anthology one-shot, Fear the Funhouse. With colors by Matt Herms and letters by Jack Morelli, find out what Northrop and Camero had to say about Wilbur [and also check out two lettered pages from their story below]:
comicon.com
Review Round Up: All Last Week’s Comic Book Reviews
More reviews to share with you once again this weekend from our dedicated review team. The Amazing Spider-Man #11 (Marvel) Superman: Son of Kal-El #16 (DC Comics) Seven Sons #5 (Image Comics) Scott Redmond reviewed the following books this week:. Immortal X-Men #7 (Marvel) Marauders #7 (Marvel) Poison Ivy #5...
comicon.com
Art For Art’s Sake #176: Your Ninth Art Roundup This Week
Art For Art’s Sake, it’s Comicon’s regular weekly art round-up of all the great comic art that I’ve seen this week…. It might be new, it might be old, it might be a famous name, might be someone you’ve never heard of before… but that’s the joy of it, you never know quite what you’re going to find!
Comments / 0