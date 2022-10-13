Read full article on original website
Behind-the-Scenes of Tri-Cities Opera’s “Haunted” Production
Tri-Cities Opera is preparing a special presentation that will feature what's billed as a "walk-through haunted house experience" at its Binghamton complex. Opera executive director John Rozzoni said "Madness and the Medium" will pair an opera from the last century with four scenes of "murder and madness" from other operas.
Broadway Diner Owner, Radio Host, Steve Anastos Remembered
A well-known member of the local Greek community, restauranteur and one-time host of a Greek music program on the former WKOP radio station has passed away. According to a paid obituary placed by the family, Steve Anastos, owner of the Broadway Diner in Endwell, passed away Saturday, October 15. He was 84.
Tiny Home Complex to Be Built in Binghamton Neighborhood
Several "tiny homes" are planned as part of a first-of-its-kind project in the city of Binghamton. Broome County Executive Jason Garnar said the ten specialized living units are to be built as part of the veterans resource center being developed on the North Side. Garnar told WNBF News plans call...
Own A Literal Piece Of American History With This Upstate New York Mansion
Six Bedrooms, five bathrooms plus two half baths and five fireplaces. Now that's the type of home I'd love to live in. Well, there is one with all that and much more for sale just up the road from the Binghamton area, in the City of Cortland. I found this...
Binghamton Man Killed Crossing Rt. 26 in Town of Maine
Broome County Sheriff's officals say a Binghamton man is dead after being hit by a vehicle while he was walking across Route 26 in the Town of Maine at around 9:22 p.m. Friday, October 14. According to a news release from the Sheriff's Office, 78-year-old John Meehan was walking in...
Endicott's World-Famous Boris the Skeleton Is Halloween Ready
Boris the Skeleton has gone all out for Halloween this year!. Endwell’s Famous Boris the Skeleton Goes Green for St. Patrick’s Day. Endwell's world-famous Boris the Skeleton is embracing his inner Irishman. Check Out the 12-Foot Tall Skeleton That Has a Personality All of Its Own.
Long-Time Binghamton Fire Chaplain Fr. Buckley Passes Away
The long-time Chaplain of the Binghamton City Fire Department is being remembered not only for his faith but for his love of his community and the people who protect it. Father Gerald Buckley passed away Wednesday morning, October 12. He was 93. . Father Buckley was ordained in 1957 for...
Taylor Garbage Building in Owego Damaged by Fire
No serious injuries are reported after fire damaged a steel building full of trash at the Taylor Garbage facility in Owego early Sunday, October 16. According to an account on the Owego Fire Department Facebook page, crews were called out to a possible fire at Taylor Garbage on Glenmary Drive at around 5:50 Sunday morning and found the blaze well established in the building containing around 25 tons of loose garbage.
[GALLERY] Top 20 Trip Advisor Rated Binghamton Restaurants
There are many great things about living in the greater Binghamton area (cue the naysayers.) I like living here, and while no community is perfect, I see our area as growing and becoming better. There a quite a number of projects happening in the Triple Cites with new buildings being...
New Store to Open at Old “Number 5″ Restaurant Site in Binghamton
A woman who grew up on Binghamton's West Side is preparing to launch a new business on the ground floor of a former city firehouse. Katie Kane is about to open "The Simply Space" in the historic building that was home to the Number 5 restaurant for more than four decades.
Couple Scams Owego Convenience Store Out of Thousands of Dollars
New York State Police are looking for two people who used some trickery to get thousands of dollars from a Tioga county store. New York State Police in Owego are investigating a scam where a man and a woman were able to steal over thousands of dollars. According to a...
Kirkwood FedEx Distribution and Sorting Facility Now Operating
The FedEx Ground automated package sorting center east of Binghamton has opened. The company on Monday announced the automated facility has become operational in time for the holiday shipping season. The 470,000-square-foot complex was built on a site that had been occupied by Link and L-3 Communications on Industrial Park...
Calling All Crafters for First Annual Southern Tier Independence Center Craft Fair
The Southern Tier Independence Center is looking for some crafty people to help with a new fund-raising effort. STIC is holding its first annual holiday craft fair benefitting people with disabilities on November 5. Right now, STIC is looking to sign up artisans wishing to sell their wares at the...
Meet the Binghamton Graduate Who Helped To Build Yankee Stadium
Construction on the new Yankee stadium began in August of 2006 and construction was completed on April 2, 2009. The stadium build came with a price tag of $2.3 billion dollars and the new Yankee stadium is the third-largest stadium in Major League Baseball by seating capacity. Groundbreaking ceremonies for...
Endwell Byrne Dairy Store’s Opening Delayed by Hurricane Ian
A new Endwell convenience store was expected to be operational by now but the opening date has been pushed back for a surprising reason. The Byrne Dairy & Deli unit on Watson Boulevard had been scheduled to open on October 12. But now people familiar with the project say the business may not be up and running until sometime next month.
Southern Tier Counties Brace for COVID/ Flu Uptick
Officials in Tompkins county are alerting residents about an uptick in the number of COVID-19 cases in the community along with higher hospitalization numbers. Tompkins county is now on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention “COVID-19 by County” list as being of “Medium” risk of community transmission. Also listed as “Medium” in the region are Broome, Tioga and Cortland Counties. Chenango and Delaware are listed “Low”.
Boscov’s Store Entrance Rebuilt Just in Time For Downtown Parade
Work crews are completing repairs to the heavily-damaged main entrance to the Binghamton Boscov's department store. The Court Street entryway was closed for almost seven weeks after a car slammed into the doors and the surrounding brick structure. The repair project was delayed until needed materials for the job became...
New York Gun Buyback Comes to Binghamton
New York’s gun buyback program is coming to Binghamton this weekend. Attorney General Letitia James’ office says a community gun buyback with the Binghamton Police Department is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, October 16 at Saint Mary’s Recreation Center at 152 to 156 Hawley Street.
Abandoned Endicott Kmart Store to Be Renovated and Repurposed
The former Kmart building in the old Endicott Plaza that once was targeted for demolition is about to come back to life. Village officials had developed plans to tear down the abandoned store which went out of business without advance notice when it was shut down by the flooding of September 2011.
Greater Binghamton Airport Postpones Flights to Fort Myers, Florida
In the wake of the devastating impact of Hurricane Ian, the Greater Binghamton Airport announced that newly added flights to Fort Myers, Florida would be postponed until further notice. Broome County announced the partnership between the Greater Binghamton Airport and Avelo Airlines on August 31st, with flights to Orlando and...
