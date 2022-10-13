Read full article on original website
wtatennis.com
Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula qualify for 2022 WTA Finals
ST PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The WTA announced Friday the doubles team of Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula have qualified for the 2022 WTA Finals, to be held in Fort Worth, Texas, at the Dickies Arena from Oct. 31 to Nov. 7. Gauff and Pegula are the fifth doubles team to...
Yardbarker
Iga Swiatek's dominance confirms that Serena Williams' 2013 season was out of this world
Without a doubt, in 2022 Iga Swiatek has been the most dominant player that WTA Tour witnessed in the past few seasons. The young Pole leads WTA Rankings by almost 6000 points and she has more points than the second and third player combined. Overall, Iga Swiatek won 62 out of 70 matches she played and won 7 titles along the way. Moreover, she had a 37-match winning streak that was longer than one that Venus Williams had in 2000 (35 matches) and also Serena Williams' streak from 2013 which was 34 matches long. But despite the fact that the 23-time Grand Slam champion couldn't win more matches in a row than current world no. 1, her 2013 season was truly out of this world.
WTA roundup: Donna Vekic pulls off upset in San Diego
Donna Vekic of Croatia dominated second-seeded Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in the third set to win their quarterfinal match at
tennisuptodate.com
Sabalenka criticises San Diego Open as WTA comes under further fire due to scheduling
Aryna Sabalenka was not happy about her exit from the San Diego Open and she voiced it on the social media platform Instagram. The Belarussian player arrived in San Diego with high hopes of getting some valuable points for the WTA Finals. She did rather well but ran into an inspired Donna Vekic who proved better in three sets as Sabalenka ran out of energy in the final set.
Yardbarker
Fans left furious as broadcaster chooses pickleball match over Gauff vs Andreescu
Tennis fans voiced their displeasure about Tennis Chanell interrupting tennis matches to show off a new emerging sport - pickleball. Tennis Channel, the San Diego Open's official broadcast partner, paused multiple tennis matches to display pickleball events, which infuriated many tennis fans. Recently, the sport has gained popularity as a result of increased media coverage.
Yardbarker
Unfair San Diego match schedule overshadows star-studded quarter-finals as Sabalenka loses
The San Diego Open quarter-final scheduling has been described as 'absolutely horrendous' after Aryna Sabalenka was forced to play the first match of the day despite a late finish on Thursday. Belarussian Sabalenka lost to Donna Vekic - who had a day off on Thursday - in three gruelling sets...
NBC Sports
Auger-Aliassime beats Wolf to win Firenze Open
FLORENCE, Italy — Top-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime won the Firenze Open with his 11th ace of the day, beating American J.J. Wolf 6-4, 6-4. Auger-Aliassime lost his first service game but broke his opponent’s serve either side of that and did not face another break point in the final.
tennisuptodate.com
2022 Guadalajara Open Akron Draw including Badosa, Sabalenka, Sakkari and Gauff
The 2022 event in Guadalajara will be the second year in a row the city is hosting a premier event from the calendar and Paula Badosa. Last year the city hosted the WTA Finals which saw Muguruza defeat Badosa in the final. Muguruza won't be back this year which is a shame as she was by far the most popular player last year. Badosa is back and she will lead the field as the top seed and a first-round BYE. Zhang or Azarenka wait in round two so it's anything but an easy match.
tennisuptodate.com
2022 Stockholm Open Draw including Tsitsipas, Tiafoe, Norrie and Shapovalov
The 2022 Stockholm Open will be the 53rd edition of this event with Tistispas, Tiafoe, Norrie, Shapovalov and many others battling it out for the trophy. This event is coming earlier than last year as it was one of the last events last year with several others following it this time around. It has an improved list due to that with Stefanos Tsitsipas leading a very strong field that includes last year's finalist Denis Shapovalov.
tennismajors.com
Top seed Rublev crushes Korda for Gijon title, boosts ATP Finals hopes
Andrey Rublev boosted his hopes of earning a place at the season-ending ATP Finals for a third year in a row as he beat American Seb Korda 6-2, 6-3 on Sunday to win the inaugural Gijon Open trophy at the Palacio de Deportes. The Russian, ranked No 9, was in...
Yardbarker
WTA roundup: Iga Swiatek advances to final at San Diego
No. 1 seed Iga Swiatek of Poland overcame a first-set loss to defeat fourth-seeded American Jennifer Pegula 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 on Saturday to advance to the San Diego final. Swiatek tallied four aces and won 18 of 24 second-serve points (75 percent) to get past the semifinal round, continuing her stellar streak of play. She won the U.S. Open back on Sept. 10 and also made the AGEL Open final before falling to Barbora Krejcikova in three sets.
tennisuptodate.com
2022 European Open Antwerp Draw including Hurkacz, Auger-Aliassime, Murray and Thiem
The 2022 edition of the Antwerp Open will be the 7th edition of the ATP 250 event headlined by Hurkacu and Auger-Aliassime. This event usually draws a very good list of players and this year's list is quite impressive. The top seed is expected to be Hubert Hurkacz who has not played that well this indoor season but he can turn it around here.
tennismajors.com
Auger-Aliassime beats Wolf in Florence to win second ATP Tour title
Felix Auger-Aliassime doubled his career tally of ATP titles to two on Sunday as he beat American J.J. Wolf 6-4, 6-4 to lift the Florence Open trophy at the Palazzo Wanny. After losing his first eight finals, Auger-Aliassime picked up his first title in Rotterdam earlier this year. “It never...
