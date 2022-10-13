Read full article on original website
HONOR 80 Pro+ Coming With A 200MP Camera & 100W Charging
HONOR is planning to release another flagship-grade smartphone soon, it seems. The HONOR 80 Pro+ is tipped to arrive in the near future with a 200MP camera, and 100W charging, amongst other things. This information comes from Digital Chat Station, a well-known Chinese tipster. He shared the information via Weibo,...
Microsoft Teams Brings New Meeting Type: Virtual Appointments
Companies like Microsoft, Zoom, and Google are still squeezing more functionality into their video chat platforms. Case and point, Microsoft Teams has a new meeting type called Virtual Appointments. This will help businesses directly interact with their customers. Even though the Coronavirus pandemic has cooled since 2020, businesses are still...
The Steam Deck Now Supports Longer-Running Custom Boot Videos
The latest Steam Deck update improves the use of custom boot videos by allowing them to run longer. Valve began pushing this update out Wednesday afternoon and while custom Steam Deck boot video length is one of the improvements, it’s also merely a single change among the handful of fixes. For example, there are now also controller-specific glyphs on the lock screen. You also no longer have to open a chat window to accept game invites.
Google Pixel 7 Has Compatibility Issues With Pixel Stand 2
Imagine releasing a new smartphone that doesn’t work with your existing, pricey accessories. That’s exactly what Google has done here. The new Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro don’t work, completely, with the Pixel Stand 2 that was released last year. So here’s what happens, you can...
Wear OS System UI App Brings Latest Experiences To Pixel Watch
Google has released a new “Wear OS System UI” app for the Pixel Watch on the Play Store. The app will provide the latest Wear OS smartwatch experiences to users. “Stay connected, be healthier, and leverage the helpfulness of Google, all on your wrist,” its Play Store description reads.
The Pixel 7 Pro's Display Has Some Scrolling Issues
The Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are the company’s latest flagship smartphones, and they’ve been getting a lot of positive energy. However, not all is perfect. Some users are reporting weird scrolling issues with the display for the Pixel 7 Pro. This isn’t the only display...
Meta Quest Pro Arrives With Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 1 SoC
Meta recently launched the Quest Pro VR headset powered by Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 1 chipset. Codenamed Project Cambria, it is a high-end product aimed at professionals and expectedly has a steep price tag of $1,500. But for that price, you are getting a quite capable VR headset with innovations and improvements all around.
[Update: Fold 3] Samsung's Android 13 Beta Available For Galaxy Note 20 & Flip 3
UPDATE: Android 13 beta is now available for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 as well. Samsung has opened the beta program in the US. Other markets may follow soon. ORIGINAL ARTICLE: Samsung has opened up its Android 13 beta program to a couple more Galaxy smartphones. Users with a Galaxy Note 20 or Galaxy Z Flip 3 can now participate in the beta program in select markets. The company is also beta-testing Android 13 along with its One UI 5 custom software on the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S21, Galaxy S20, and Galaxy A52.
No, Pixel Watch Doesn't Charge On The Pixel Stand Or Any Other Wireless Charger
The Google Pixel Watch charges via wireless charging. There is a charger in the box, though there’s no wall charger. Luckily any USB-C wall charger will work here. But the real question is whether or not it can charge on other wireless chargers. Like a Pixel Stand or a Pixel 7 using Battery Share?
Google Fiber Announces 5 & 8 Gig Services, Arriving In 2023
Google Fiber has announced the launch of its 5 Gig and 8 Gig services. The company will roll out the new fiber optic internet products beginning in early 2023. It promises symmetrical upload and download speeds on both, i. e. up to 5 Gig upload and download speeds on the former and 8 Gig on the latter. The 5 Gig plan will cost $125 a month while the 8 Gig plan is priced at $150 a month. The prices are inclusive of a Wi-Fi 6 router, two mesh extenders, and professional installation. You can also choose to use your own router.
Everything New In Google Camera 8.7 On The Pixel 7 Series
The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are Google’s latest phones, and they ship with the Google Camera version 8.7. Many of you are probably wondering what’s changed in this app, well, that’s what we’re here to talk about. Google Camera 8.7 from the Pixel 7...
Smart Launcher 6.1 Update Intros Customizable 'Smart Widgets'
Smart Launcher 6.1 update is here, and it focuses on widgets. It delivers the so-called ‘Smart Widgets’, and the company really did add a lot of flair with these widgets. These widgets adapt to your colors and style. They will adapt to your wallpaper’s dominant colors, says the company. They fully support Material You on Android 12+ devices.
This Is The Razer Edge, Razer's 5G Cloud Gaming Handheld
Today at RazerCon 2022, Razer officially announced its cloud gaming handheld, the Edge. Built for gaming on-the-go and designed to deliver an unparalleled cloud gaming experience, the Edge is powered by Verizon 5G and can also connect to WiFi. If the name Razer Edge sounds familiar that’s because Razer launched another device under the same moniker 9 years ago. The big difference is how you play games on the new Edge compared to the original.
How To Take A Screenshot On The Google Pixel 7 & Pixel 7 Pro
If you just upgraded to a new Google Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro, then you might be wondering how you can take a screenshot on your brand new phone. Well, we’re here to help. The methods haven’t really changed, but there are a few ways that you can take a screenshot now. So in this article, we will go over all of the ways that this can be done.
Twitter Will Let You Control Who Can Mention You In Tweets
Twitter wants to give you more control over who can mention you in tweets. The social network is currently working on this ability. Renowned app researcher Jane Manchun Wong recently discovered the in-development feature. A screenshot posted by Wong on Twitter shows the app will let you completely block mentions or only allow people you follow to mention you in tweets. The existing option of keeping mentions public will remain. Your preference will apply to both tweets and replies.
Here's Everything That Was Announced At RazerCon 2022
It’s Razer’s big annual event today and the company announced a lot of new gear for RazerCon 2022. One of the most exciting was the Razer Edge – a 5G-powered gaming handheld designed for cloud gaming. But Razer announced a lot of other new stuff today as well. Including numerous new peripherals, a new gaming chair collaboration, new Quartz gear, some new streamer tools, and a new watch in partnership with Panerai. Razer even announced a new piece of software that will bring some life to your desktop. Let’s start with the software.
6 Coupon Extensions To Help You Hunt Best Deals
Rising prices and the possibility of a recession brought about by inflation are putting a lot of pressure on the lives of many consumers. People have to think in every way to save money and reduce the cost of living. More and more people are using Coupons to save money when shopping.
Galaxy Note 10 & Galaxy A53 5G Get October Update
Samsung has released the October 2022 Android security patch for the Galaxy A53 5G and the Galaxy Note 10 series. The update started rolling out recently and is currently only available to users in Europe. But the company should soon seed the latest SMR (Security Maintenance Release) to units in other regions as well.
Google Pixel 7 Review: The Android Phone For Everyone
The Google Pixel 7 is the new default Android smartphone. It's the one that everyone should buy, and it's only $600. Google provided us with a Lemongrass Pixel 7 unit right after the Made By Google event on October 6. We’ve been using it alongside the Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel Watch ever since.
New Pixel Watch Promo Video Is All About The Design
Google has published a new Pixel Watch promo video on YouTube, and this one is all about the design. This video is titled ‘Meet Google Pixel Watch’, and it goes hand-in-hand with a number of other promos Google shared recently. Google’s new Pixel Watch promo video is all...
