ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

6 key recruits impressed by Texas football’s win over Iowa State

There is some real positive news coming out of the weekend on the recruiting trail for Texas football in the 2023 and 2024 classes. Texas and head coach Steve Sarkisian were able to get their third straight win on the field this weekend, which has translated to a little bit more buzz for this team on the recruiting trail.
AUSTIN, TX
FanSided

Texas football vs. Oklahoma State: Opening odds for Week 8

A high-stakes matchup lies ahead for No. 22 ranked Texas football next weekend on the road against head coach Mike Gundy and the No. 8 (for now at least) Oklahoma State Cowboys. Texas and head coach Steve Sarkisian will face a Big 12 foe away from home for the first time in nearly a month.
AUSTIN, TX
FanSided

Texas football sets new OV date with 5-Star TE Duce Robinson

Great news arrived for head coach Steve Sarkisian, special teams coordinator/tight ends coach Jeff Banks, and the Texas football program on the recruiting trail this weekend. Following the narrow 24-21 win over the Iowa State Cyclones at home on Oct. 15, it looks like Texas has now locked in an official visit date (or at least a re-scheduled one) with one of the top-rated remaining uncommitted targets in the 2023 recruiting class.
AUSTIN, TX
heartlandcollegesports.com

Big 12 Conference Clarifies Review at End of Iowa State-Texas Game

The Texas Longhorns beat the Iowa State Cyclones 24-21 on Saturday in Austin, but like most Big 12 games, it wasn’t without drama and some controversy at the end. With just a couple of minutes left trailing by three, Iowa State QB Hunter Dekkers lost the ball on a hard and controversial hit, which resulted in a review over whether or not he was down before fumbling, but the play stood and Texas got the ball back with two minutes to go as the Longhorns hung on for a 24-21 win.
AMES, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ames, IA
Austin, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
Local
Iowa Sports
Local
Iowa Football
Ames, IA
Sports
Austin, TX
Sports
Ames, IA
Football
Austin, TX
College Sports
City
Austin, TX
FanSided

Trevor Knights looks foolish calling Texas football a ‘beatable’ team

Last weekend, we saw Texas football and head coach Steve Sarkisian absolutely obliterate new head coach Brent Venables and the Oklahoma Sooners in the Red River Rivalry game at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas on Oct. 8. And there was something that a former Oklahoma quarterback had to say this week about how Oklahoma looked in that loss to Texas in Red River.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Tech#Previews#American Football#College Football#Iowa State Prediction#Tx#Espn#Iowa State Game Preview#Kansas State#Longhorns
247Sports

Everything Matt Campbell said after close loss to Texas

AUSTIN- Iowa State suffered another very close loss in Big 12 play, 24-21 Saturday at the hands of the Texas Longhorns on the road. Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell spoke with the media postgame. Opening statement. “The guts, the courage. Man you got freshmen out there playing, you got...
AUSTIN, TX
WOWK

WVU falls to No. 22 Texas

The West Virginia University women’s soccer team fell, 2-1, to No. 22 Texas on Thursday night at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium in Morgantown. The Mountaineers (4-4-6, 1-1-3 Big 12) went up early with a goal from sophomore forward Dilary Heredia-Beltran in the 22nd minute, but WVU was plagued by a red card and penalty-kick goal by Texas at 33:53 to tie things up going into the half. The visiting Longhorns found the back of the net again in the 58th minute to take the lead and the eventual win.
MORGANTOWN, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
blackchronicle.com

Bob Stoops left ‘disappointed’ after Oklahoma football’s worst loss in series history to Texas Longhorns

Oklahoma was blown out by Texas 49-0 final week, and it left former Sooners coach Bob Stoops disillusioned. OU was shutout for the primary time since 1998, whereas the competition snapped a 168-game streak of scoring a landing. Stoops tried to put it into perspective as to the place this system goes from right here below first-year head coach Brent Venables, a former assistant below Stoops.
NORMAN, OK
Austonia

Study: Austin lands three on best Texas suburbs to raise a family

Three Austin neighborhoods have landed on a ranking of best places to raise a family in Texas.The Niche.com ranking looks at multiple factors, including public schools, cost of living, crime and safety, diversity, outdoor activities and walkability.Rollingwood"Rollingwood is in Travis County and is one of the best places to live in Texas. Living in Rollingwood offers residents a rural feel and most residents own their homes. In Rollingwood there are a lot of restaurants, coffee shops, and parks. Residents of Rollingwood tend to lean conservative. The public schools in Rollingwood are highly rated."West Lake Hills"Living in West Lake Hills offers...
AUSTIN, TX
KSAT 12

Watch Texas toddler cheer with big sister’s squad at football game

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas – A viral video shows an adorable Texas toddler supporting his sister’s cheerleading squad by joining in on the routine. Michelle Rodriguez lives in Pflugerville, a small city in the Austin metro area, and shared a video of her son cheering alongside his sister on Instagram on Oct. 7. The video has since gone viral.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
fox7austin.com

Turnin' Texan: Chisos Boot Company

Every Texan needs a good pair of cowboy boots, right? In her latest stop on her journey to "turn Texan," Good Day Austin's Libbi Farrow checks out Chisos Boot Company with founder and Chief Texan Will Roman and gets sized for her very first pair.
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy