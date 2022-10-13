Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Towns in Texas Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensTexas State
Austin home prices dropping more than any U.S. cityKalen HouckAustin, TX
Austin home prices are falling faster than any other city in the U.SAsh JurbergAustin, TX
California Governor Pays for Abortion Ads in TexasTom HandyTexas State
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
6 key recruits impressed by Texas football’s win over Iowa State
There is some real positive news coming out of the weekend on the recruiting trail for Texas football in the 2023 and 2024 classes. Texas and head coach Steve Sarkisian were able to get their third straight win on the field this weekend, which has translated to a little bit more buzz for this team on the recruiting trail.
Texas football vs. Oklahoma State: Opening odds for Week 8
A high-stakes matchup lies ahead for No. 22 ranked Texas football next weekend on the road against head coach Mike Gundy and the No. 8 (for now at least) Oklahoma State Cowboys. Texas and head coach Steve Sarkisian will face a Big 12 foe away from home for the first time in nearly a month.
Texas football sets new OV date with 5-Star TE Duce Robinson
Great news arrived for head coach Steve Sarkisian, special teams coordinator/tight ends coach Jeff Banks, and the Texas football program on the recruiting trail this weekend. Following the narrow 24-21 win over the Iowa State Cyclones at home on Oct. 15, it looks like Texas has now locked in an official visit date (or at least a re-scheduled one) with one of the top-rated remaining uncommitted targets in the 2023 recruiting class.
heartlandcollegesports.com
Big 12 Conference Clarifies Review at End of Iowa State-Texas Game
The Texas Longhorns beat the Iowa State Cyclones 24-21 on Saturday in Austin, but like most Big 12 games, it wasn’t without drama and some controversy at the end. With just a couple of minutes left trailing by three, Iowa State QB Hunter Dekkers lost the ball on a hard and controversial hit, which resulted in a review over whether or not he was down before fumbling, but the play stood and Texas got the ball back with two minutes to go as the Longhorns hung on for a 24-21 win.
Trevor Knights looks foolish calling Texas football a ‘beatable’ team
Last weekend, we saw Texas football and head coach Steve Sarkisian absolutely obliterate new head coach Brent Venables and the Oklahoma Sooners in the Red River Rivalry game at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas on Oct. 8. And there was something that a former Oklahoma quarterback had to say this week about how Oklahoma looked in that loss to Texas in Red River.
LOOK: Priority EDGE target Colton Vasek on sideline with Arch Manning before Iowa State game
After Texas beat Oklahoma 49-0 in the Red River Shootout with dozens of five and four-star recruits in attendance and watching at home, one of the first questions asked by fans was how this result would impact recruiting battles between the squads from opposite sides of the Red River?. No...
Houston Texans Coach Lovie Smith Attending Texas vs. Iowa State
Houston Texans coach Lovie Smith was spotted along the sideline donning the burnt orange prior to kickoff for the Texas Longhorns vs. Iowa State Cyclones.
Texas' Steve Sarkisian speaks on 'gritty, good team win' for Longhorns over Iowa State
Steve Sarkisian was proud of Texas after the No. 22 Longhorns came away with a 24-21 over Iowa State for their third-straight win following a loss at Texas Tech. Although it was not pretty, Texas got the job done. In the end, that is what mattered to Sarkisian. “I think...
Everything Matt Campbell said after close loss to Texas
AUSTIN- Iowa State suffered another very close loss in Big 12 play, 24-21 Saturday at the hands of the Texas Longhorns on the road. Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell spoke with the media postgame. Opening statement. “The guts, the courage. Man you got freshmen out there playing, you got...
WOWK
WVU falls to No. 22 Texas
The West Virginia University women’s soccer team fell, 2-1, to No. 22 Texas on Thursday night at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium in Morgantown. The Mountaineers (4-4-6, 1-1-3 Big 12) went up early with a goal from sophomore forward Dilary Heredia-Beltran in the 22nd minute, but WVU was plagued by a red card and penalty-kick goal by Texas at 33:53 to tie things up going into the half. The visiting Longhorns found the back of the net again in the 58th minute to take the lead and the eventual win.
Cedric Baxter Jr., nation's No. 1 running back and Texas Longhorns pledge, visiting Florida State Seminoles this weekend
The Texas Longhorns have the nation's No. 6 recruiting class - with three of their top five pledges coming from out of state. One of those class headliners is Edgewater High School (Florida) star Cedric Baxter Jr., a five-star prospect and the nation's No. 1 running back. As anyone who follows ...
Longhorn Band surprise debuts Big Bertha II at halftime of Iowa State football game
The original Big Bertha turned 100 years old this year.
blackchronicle.com
Bob Stoops left ‘disappointed’ after Oklahoma football’s worst loss in series history to Texas Longhorns
Oklahoma was blown out by Texas 49-0 final week, and it left former Sooners coach Bob Stoops disillusioned. OU was shutout for the primary time since 1998, whereas the competition snapped a 168-game streak of scoring a landing. Stoops tried to put it into perspective as to the place this system goes from right here below first-year head coach Brent Venables, a former assistant below Stoops.
Study: Austin lands three on best Texas suburbs to raise a family
Three Austin neighborhoods have landed on a ranking of best places to raise a family in Texas.The Niche.com ranking looks at multiple factors, including public schools, cost of living, crime and safety, diversity, outdoor activities and walkability.Rollingwood"Rollingwood is in Travis County and is one of the best places to live in Texas. Living in Rollingwood offers residents a rural feel and most residents own their homes. In Rollingwood there are a lot of restaurants, coffee shops, and parks. Residents of Rollingwood tend to lean conservative. The public schools in Rollingwood are highly rated."West Lake Hills"Living in West Lake Hills offers...
T.J. Shanahan, Texas A&M 5-star OL pledge, suffers apparent significant knee injury
Westlake High School (Texas) five-star offensive lineman T.J. Shanahan is believed to have suffered a significant knee injury Friday night during a contest against Dripping Springs. After suffering the injury, the 6-foot-4, 310-pound offensive lineman did not return to the game and was seen on ...
Two Texas Cities Named Among Top 12 Best Food Cities in the South
I was born in the south (Georgia), but spent most of my youth closer to the west coast, so I never truly appreciated southern food 'till a bit later in life. Not like these fine people who landed TWO Texas cities, including Houston, TX, among the best for southern food in all the U.S.A.
Former Pflugerville High quarterback returns to help team as a doctor
A former Pflugerville High football standout has made a triumphant return to the sidelines for his alma mater.
People Are Obsessed With This Bedazzled Truck In Austin, Texas
Odd Ball Kustom Garage in Austin has been working hard on a special truck. They took us along for the ride by making an entire TikTok account. The task started with taking an old rusty brown C10 and restoring it. Most shops would have just stopped there. It looked great...
KSAT 12
Watch Texas toddler cheer with big sister’s squad at football game
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas – A viral video shows an adorable Texas toddler supporting his sister’s cheerleading squad by joining in on the routine. Michelle Rodriguez lives in Pflugerville, a small city in the Austin metro area, and shared a video of her son cheering alongside his sister on Instagram on Oct. 7. The video has since gone viral.
fox7austin.com
Turnin' Texan: Chisos Boot Company
Every Texan needs a good pair of cowboy boots, right? In her latest stop on her journey to "turn Texan," Good Day Austin's Libbi Farrow checks out Chisos Boot Company with founder and Chief Texan Will Roman and gets sized for her very first pair.
