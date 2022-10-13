Read full article on original website
Related
Yahoo!
55 deals to snag at Amazon's massive pre-Prime Day sale — starting at just $13
Prime Day 2 is coming next week (October 11 and 12), but if you just can't wait to get your shop on, we feel you. That's why we've collected some of the best sales on Amazon this weekend right here, so you can pick the very best discounts and make 'em work for you! We've got big, big discounts on fab brands like Apple, Fitbit, Crock-Pot and more, as well as huge category deals on smart TVs, kitchen appliances, fashion staples and a wide variety of other favorites. And all you have to do is scroll, "Add to Cart", and enjoy! Seems like a pretty perfect deal to us.
NFL・
How to cancel your Netflix subscription
(WTVO) — Netflix announced Thursday it will be offering a cheaper, ad-supported plan to offset a record loss in subscribers. The company raised its prices in 2022 and announced it would start charging users for password sharing in 2023. These price increases follow other streaming and subscription-based services that have been raising their costs throughout […]
Business Insider
15 Amazon Prime sale deals that beat discounts we saw on Amazon's first Prime Day 2022
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale 2022 is on through October 12, and it's only fair to wonder if the deals are as good as the Prime Day bargains from July. During the summer Prime Day, we saw low prices on everything from Apple Watches to small appliances to clothing basics.
Business report: Cheaper Netflix, huge grocery merger
Rival grocers Kroger and Albertsons today announced plans to team up. The companies say Kroger agreed to buy Albertsons for $34.10 a share in a deal valued at $24.6 billion. Kroger is the second largest grocer by market share in the U.S. behind Walmart, and Albertsons is fourth, after Costco.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Apple or Amazon Could Buy These Two Pandemic Stock Darlings
The pandemic created perfect growth conditions for a variety of companies. Some simply added a lot of customers that would have eventually found their product anyway. That's what happened with the Disney+ streaming service for example. People being stuck at home led to meteoric growth, but Walt Disney probably would have eventually captured those customers.
12 Amazon Prime Day deals still available
Don't miss out! Join the thousands of people who subscribe to our once-daily email or our free miles and points Facebook group with all the best travel news. Points With a Crew has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Points With a Crew and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers.
The Verge
The best deals of Amazon’s fall Prime Day event
The Verge Guide to Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale. Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale, its second Prime Day event of 2022, is drawing to a close. That means it’s the last chance to take advantage of many of these deals. Our entire team is continuing to scour Amazon’s catalog high and low to find the best tech deals for you, including the great ones, and even some of the “hey, that ain’t bad” variety.
ETOnline.com
Amazon’s Second Prime Day Starts October 11: Everything You Need to Know to Shop Early Black Friday Deals
Amazon's first-ever Prime Early Access Sale starts in just one day. On Tuesday, October 11 and Wednesday, October 12, this year's second Prime Day sale event will kick off the 2022 holiday shopping season with category-wide deals exclusively for Amazon Prime members. You can expect to see hundreds of thousands of Black Friday-level deals during the 48-hour sale.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Red Herring
Netflix to Introduce Ad-Tier Service This Year
Netflix has launched a new, cheaper streaming option which includes adverts, as it fights to maintain subscriber numbers. The plan will be rolled out in 12 countries including the U.S., the U.K., Canada, Mexico, and Australia. In the United States, the new offering will cost $6.99 a month. Netflix lost...
Netflix to now offer lower cost option with ads
Netflix says that current members will not have their plans affected by the new tier and says the basic plan with ads will complement the existing basic plan.
Amazon Prime Early Access Sale: The best deals to shop now ahead of second Prime Day event
A second Amazon Prime Day event in 2022 has been confirmed. Yes, we know – two in one year, we can’t quite believe it either. After weeks of speculation, dates for the second sale have been announced, with the 48-hour event taking place on Tuesday 11 October and Wednesday 12 October. The pre-Black Friday shopping bonanza – officially called the Prime Early Access Sale – marks the first time Amazon has hosted two of its Prime Day sales in one year. Owing to the date’s proximity to Christmas, it offers the perfect time to kickstart your shopping. For the uninitiated,...
disneyfoodblog.com
PRICE and DETAILS Revealed for Ad-Supported Netflix Tier
The ongoing streaming wars between several of the industry’s biggest names have prompted new content, price increases, and a shift from ad-free streaming to ad-supported tiers. We’ve already seen that Disney+ is going to get a new ad-supported tier this coming December, with the cost of ad-free streaming going...
CNBC
Amazon shoppers shrug off second Prime Day sale
Amazon's 48-hour "Prime Early Access Sale" ran through Wednesday. Data from third-party analysts shows the discount event failed to attract as many shoppers as Amazon's Prime Day in July. But one analyst suggested it accomplished what Amazon set out to do, which is reduce a glut of product in its...
Android Headlines
Microsoft Teams Brings New Meeting Type: Virtual Appointments
Companies like Microsoft, Zoom, and Google are still squeezing more functionality into their video chat platforms. Case and point, Microsoft Teams has a new meeting type called Virtual Appointments. This will help businesses directly interact with their customers. Even though the Coronavirus pandemic has cooled since 2020, businesses are still...
‘Who wanted this?’: The internet reacts to Netflix launching ads
Is Netflix even Netflix anymore if some shows release episodes weekly instead of all at once, and you can also sign up for a Netflix account that includes ads?. That’s a rhetorical question, of course, but one that many people are nevertheless asking in the wake of the news that the launch of Netflix’s long-awaited ad tier — to be priced at $6.99, around half of what I’m currently paying for my Netflix account — is finally at hand. You can read more about the immediate highlights of what’s coming in our post yesterday, but this should tell you everything you need to know about what Netflix is doing here, and why:
Netflix Is Offering Its Cheapest Subscription Yet, But There’s A Major Downside
The streaming industry is quaking after Netflix announced its newest and cheapest subscription package in company history. Launching on Nov. 3, customers will have the option to enroll in Netflix’s Basic with Ads plan for just $6.99 per month. That’s a 55% decrease from the streaming giant’s highly coveted Standard plan ($15.49 per month), which supports two watching devices.
Yahoo!
Get in on the Prime Day deals with 30 days free of Amazon Prime membership
We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. This content is created by a 3rd party partner for Yahoo. If you’re on the fence about whether to sign up for an Amazon Prime membership, now’s the time to act. Prime is offering an early access sale today and tomorrow for members only, which includes amazing Prime Day deals to get ready for the holiday season. With a 30-day free trial period, there's never been a better time to try it out.
Netflix with ads starts Nov. 3 for $6.99 — everything you need to know
Netflix revealed a new Basic with Ads tier, its new cheapest plan. Here's what you need to know.
Android Headlines
Google Pixel 7 Pro Users Suffering From Lag While Scrolling
Now that more and more people have the Pixel 7 Pro (and Pixel 7) in their hands, we’re starting to see some more issues with the phone. There’s a couple of threads over on r/GooglePixel now from users indicating their units are suffering from scrolling lag. One user...
Breaking: You Can Now Buy Blue Apron Meal Kits on Amazon A La Carte – No Subscription Required
Amazon and Blue Apron recently announced a new partnership that would offer meal kits without a subscription via Amazon. This a-la-carte collab will undoubtedly help strengthen Blue Apron’s status as one of the premier meal kits around. The news arrives as subscription-based services struggle post-pandemic. As just one example, Netflix reported a loss of subscribers post-COVID, which has forced them to restructure their business practices going forward. This new method of purchase allows Blue APron shoppers to order meal plans a la carte instead of being tied to Blue’s Apron’s subscription-based service as they were required to do in the past. An...
Comments / 0