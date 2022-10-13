ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
kitco.com

Gold price in danger as U.S. 10-year Treasury yield breaches 4%

(Kitco News) The gold market is ending the week down nearly $90 from its October highs as investors renew their expectations of a very aggressive Federal Reserve into the year-end. The 10-year U.S. Treasury yields crossed above 4% on Friday, while the U.S. dollar index neared 20-year highs after this...
BUSINESS
kitco.com

King U.S. dollar continues to push gold price lower

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are lower in early U.S. trading Friday. The two precious metals...
BUSINESS
kitco.com

China inflation at 29-mth high but price pressure largely benign

BEIJING, Oct 14 (Reuters) - China's consumer inflation rose to a 29-month high in September, driven mainly by pork prices, but price pressures remain largely benign, in an economy hobbled by strict COVID-19 curbs and a property crisis. China's central bank has been trying to bolster growth while avoiding aggressive...
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Gold and silver price outlook: what happened? What’s next?

Be the first to know when a new trade signal is out! Click here to sign up for e-mail notifications. CPM Group’s Jeffrey Christian discusses the global and economic causes behind the recent fall in Gold and Silver prices as well as when we might see prices rebound.
MARKETS
kitco.com

Gold prices remain under solid selling pressure following flat U.S. retail sales numbers

(Kitco News) - Gold prices remain under pressure near session lows following mixed U.S. retail sales. U.S. retail sales were unchanged last month following an upwardly revised drop of 0.4% in August, according to the latest data from the U.S. Commerce Department. Economists were expecting to see a rise of 0.2% in last month's headline number.
RETAIL
kitco.com

Column: Diesel's gloomy message for the global economy: Kemp

LONDON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Global shortages of middle distillates such as diesel, gas oil and heating oil are intensifying rather than easing – making it more likely a relatively severe slowdown in the business cycle will be necessary to rebalance the market:. The global petroleum and refining system...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
kitco.com

Volatility spikes as Bitcoin pulls back to support at $19,200

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Shortly after the CPI was revealed on Thursday, stock prices began trending higher with cryptos soon to follow,...
MARKETS
kitco.com

The mining sector has never been healthier even as sentiment stinks - Hawkmoon Resources CEO

(Kitco News) - Investors must not confuse the health of the mining sector with current market sentiment, warns one junior mining CEO. Brendan Haynes, CEO of Hawkmoon Resources, said that despite the sharp drop in market valuations and abysmal investor sentiment, the mining sector has never been as healthy as it currently is. In an interview with Kitco News during the Xplor mining conference in Montreal, Quebec, Haynes noted the general malaise in the marketplace means that junior explorers have to be stronger than ever.
INDUSTRY
kitco.com

Chinese think tank calls for the creation of an "Asian yuan"

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The proposal was put forth in the September issue of the World Affairs journal by researchers Liu Dongmin,...
CHINA
kitco.com

Bitcoin Oct. 14 chart alert - Late-week rebound

(Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are higher in early U.S. trading Friday, on a solid rebound after hitting a four-week low on Thursday. Bears still have the slight overall near-term technical advantage. However, the bulls now have some momentum on their side to suggest more choppy and sideways trading at lower price levels in the near term. Stay tuned!
CURRENCIES
kitco.com

13% of Canadians hold Bitcoin, says Bank of Canada

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The share of Canadians who own Bitcoin rose from 5% in the period from 2018-2020 to 13% in...
CURRENCIES
kitco.com

Wells Fargo profit falls on higher loan loss reserves

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N) on Friday reported a decline in profit for the third quarter as the bank set aside more money in preparation for a hit from a potential economic slowdown. Provision for credit losses were bolstered to $784 million in the quarter, compared...
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Metals - Under accumulation?

As expected, the blow-out CPI number triggered massive volatility. Such a terrible print might have put sustained pressure on asset prices in anticipation that the Fed will be forced to act more aggressively than it had signaled. Despite that, stocks put in a wild intraday reversal after a vicious pre-market sell-off. Although metals paired their own pre-market losses, they did not recoup to the same extent.
MARKETS
kitco.com

U.S. retail sales unexpectedly flat in September

WASHINGTON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - U.S. retail sales were unexpectedly unchanged in September as stubbornly high inflation and rapidly rising interest rates crimp demand for goods. The Commerce Department said on Friday that the unchanged reading in sales last month followed an upwardly revised 0.4% increase in August. Sales in...
BUSINESS
kitco.com

UK turmoil likely to keep Italian economic policy reasonable -officials

WASHINGTON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - The sharp negative market reaction to Britain's plans of tax cuts and large new borrowing is likely to be a stark warning to the emerging new Italian government and other EU countries to keep fiscal policy responsible, senior euro zone officials said. European Union governments...
BUSINESS

