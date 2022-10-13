Read full article on original website
Gold price in danger as U.S. 10-year Treasury yield breaches 4%
(Kitco News) The gold market is ending the week down nearly $90 from its October highs as investors renew their expectations of a very aggressive Federal Reserve into the year-end. The 10-year U.S. Treasury yields crossed above 4% on Friday, while the U.S. dollar index neared 20-year highs after this...
King U.S. dollar continues to push gold price lower
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are lower in early U.S. trading Friday. The two precious metals...
China inflation at 29-mth high but price pressure largely benign
BEIJING, Oct 14 (Reuters) - China's consumer inflation rose to a 29-month high in September, driven mainly by pork prices, but price pressures remain largely benign, in an economy hobbled by strict COVID-19 curbs and a property crisis. China's central bank has been trying to bolster growth while avoiding aggressive...
Gold price drops nearly $90 from October highs, Wall Street turns exceedingly bearish on precious metal
The precious metal is down nearly $90 from its October highs of $1,737 an ounce, with December Comex...
U.S. Treasury's Yellen says Russian oil price cap not determined yet
WASHINGTON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the exact dollar level of a price cap on Russian oil had not yet been determined, but insisted she had not suggested a price in the $60 per barrel range was being actively considered. Yellen said there was wide...
Gold and silver price outlook: what happened? What’s next?
CPM Group's Jeffrey Christian discusses the global and economic causes behind the recent fall in Gold and Silver prices as well as when we might see prices rebound.
Gold prices remain under solid selling pressure following flat U.S. retail sales numbers
(Kitco News) - Gold prices remain under pressure near session lows following mixed U.S. retail sales. U.S. retail sales were unchanged last month following an upwardly revised drop of 0.4% in August, according to the latest data from the U.S. Commerce Department. Economists were expecting to see a rise of 0.2% in last month's headline number.
Sterling drops after UK's Truss fires Kwarteng, dollar hits new 32-year high vs yen
NEW YORK/LONDON Oct 14 (Reuters) - Sterling fell sharply against the U.S. dollar on Friday after British Prime Minister Liz Truss fired her finance minister and scrapped parts of their economic package that has caused so much turmoil in the UK's currency and bond markets. The dollar, on the other...
Column: Diesel's gloomy message for the global economy: Kemp
LONDON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Global shortages of middle distillates such as diesel, gas oil and heating oil are intensifying rather than easing – making it more likely a relatively severe slowdown in the business cycle will be necessary to rebalance the market:. The global petroleum and refining system...
Creditors say Chad does not need debt relief now given oil price surge
WASHINGTON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Chad's creditors on Thursday said they had agreed that the African country did not need debt relief at the moment given a surge in oil prices, but committed to reconvene if a financing gap was identified. In a statement released by the Paris Club of...
Volatility spikes as Bitcoin pulls back to support at $19,200
Shortly after the CPI was revealed on Thursday, stock prices began trending higher with cryptos soon to follow,...
The mining sector has never been healthier even as sentiment stinks - Hawkmoon Resources CEO
(Kitco News) - Investors must not confuse the health of the mining sector with current market sentiment, warns one junior mining CEO. Brendan Haynes, CEO of Hawkmoon Resources, said that despite the sharp drop in market valuations and abysmal investor sentiment, the mining sector has never been as healthy as it currently is. In an interview with Kitco News during the Xplor mining conference in Montreal, Quebec, Haynes noted the general malaise in the marketplace means that junior explorers have to be stronger than ever.
Chinese think tank calls for the creation of an "Asian yuan"
The proposal was put forth in the September issue of the World Affairs journal by researchers Liu Dongmin,...
Bitcoin Oct. 14 chart alert - Late-week rebound
(Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are higher in early U.S. trading Friday, on a solid rebound after hitting a four-week low on Thursday. Bears still have the slight overall near-term technical advantage. However, the bulls now have some momentum on their side to suggest more choppy and sideways trading at lower price levels in the near term. Stay tuned!
13% of Canadians hold Bitcoin, says Bank of Canada
The share of Canadians who own Bitcoin rose from 5% in the period from 2018-2020 to 13% in...
Wells Fargo profit falls on higher loan loss reserves
Oct 14 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N) on Friday reported a decline in profit for the third quarter as the bank set aside more money in preparation for a hit from a potential economic slowdown. Provision for credit losses were bolstered to $784 million in the quarter, compared...
UK markets tick higher as Truss U-turns on tax plan, shuffles finance minister
Oct 14 (Reuters) - Britain's main stock indexes hit session highs before paring gains on Friday after Prime Minister Liz Truss signalled a U-turn in part of the new government's large unfunded tax cut plan that roiled financial markets in the recent weeks. "It is clear that parts of our...
Metals - Under accumulation?
As expected, the blow-out CPI number triggered massive volatility. Such a terrible print might have put sustained pressure on asset prices in anticipation that the Fed will be forced to act more aggressively than it had signaled. Despite that, stocks put in a wild intraday reversal after a vicious pre-market sell-off. Although metals paired their own pre-market losses, they did not recoup to the same extent.
U.S. retail sales unexpectedly flat in September
WASHINGTON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - U.S. retail sales were unexpectedly unchanged in September as stubbornly high inflation and rapidly rising interest rates crimp demand for goods. The Commerce Department said on Friday that the unchanged reading in sales last month followed an upwardly revised 0.4% increase in August. Sales in...
UK turmoil likely to keep Italian economic policy reasonable -officials
WASHINGTON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - The sharp negative market reaction to Britain's plans of tax cuts and large new borrowing is likely to be a stark warning to the emerging new Italian government and other EU countries to keep fiscal policy responsible, senior euro zone officials said. European Union governments...
