Larry Brown Sports

Jon Gruden scores notable legal victory against NFL

Former Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden on Friday scored another legal win against the NFL. U.S. District Court Judge Nancy Allf denied the NFL’s attempt to move Gruden’s lawsuit out of a public courtroom and into arbitration this week, according to A.J. Perez of Front Office Sports. Allf ruled that Gruden’s contract with the Raiders limited arbitration to disputes directly between Gruden and the team, not the league as a whole.
The Spun

NFL Reportedly Makes Decision In Lawsuit Against Jon Gruden

The NFL has officially appealed the ruling that denies the league's effort to force John Gruden's lawsuit against the league and Commissioner Roger Goodell to arbitration, per Daniel Kaplan of The Athletic. "The NFL has formally appealed a Nevada state court judge's ruling denying the NFL's efforts to move Jon...
NBC Sports

NFL officially appeals denial of motion to compel arbitration of Jon Gruden case

The wheels of justice often move like molasses on a frozen sliding board. Via Daniel Kaplan of TheAthletic.com, the NFL has officially appealed the ruling denying the league’s effort to force the lawsuit filed against the league and Commissioner Roger Goodell to arbitration. The presiding judge ruled from the...
Pro Football Rumors

Report: Commanders owner Dan Snyder is 'no longer under any NFL restriction'

While the latest controversy over Dan Snyder continues to dominate the headlines, another important development concerning the embattled Commanders' owner has taken place. The team’s legal representatives stated that Snyder is “no longer under any NFL restriction” with respect to his involvement in its day-to-day operations, per Mark Maske and Nicki Jhavbala of the Washington Post.
