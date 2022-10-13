Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2022 NBA Draft Review: Washington WizardsAdrian HolmanWashington, DC
Paolo Espino’s near-record innings total without a win for NatsIBWAAWashington, DC
Women’s Soccer: No. 20 Buckeyes extend unbeaten streak, beat Maryland 7-0 on annual pink nightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 20 Buckeyes look to return to winning ways against MarylandThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wife, 2 dogs, and an anniversary message make jailed January 6 defendant’s day as trial loomsMaya DeviWashington, DC
Related
Football world reacts to Al Michaels' comments on Dan Snyder
The Commanders-Bears matchup on Thursday Night Football wasn’t exactly a thriller on the field, but Amazon Prime Video play-by-play man Al Michaels gave viewers plenty to talk about.
Jon Gruden Secures Another Court Win, NFL to Appeal Decision
The NFL’s motion to move the lawsuit brought by former Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden out of a Nevada courtroom and into arbitration was denied by a judge this week — a decision the league will appeal. District Court Judge Nancy Allf ruled the 10-year, $100 million...
NFL Releases Friday Statement To Address New Deshaun Watson Lawsuit
Reports that surfaced around the NFL Thursday indicate that Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is involved in a new lawsuit. Watson is scheduled to make his return to football in a few weeks following an 11 game suspension handed out before the start of the 2022 NFL season. However, even ...
Jon Gruden scores notable legal victory against NFL
Former Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden on Friday scored another legal win against the NFL. U.S. District Court Judge Nancy Allf denied the NFL’s attempt to move Gruden’s lawsuit out of a public courtroom and into arbitration this week, according to A.J. Perez of Front Office Sports. Allf ruled that Gruden’s contract with the Raiders limited arbitration to disputes directly between Gruden and the team, not the league as a whole.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sporting News
Al Michaels bluntly says NFL wants Daniel Snyder to sell Commanders: 'A major problem around the league'
Whether or not it always seems like it, NFL announcers talk to people. Al Michaels may be new on the "Thursday Night Football" seem, but he's been around the league a long time, and it's reasonable to think he's got a lot of connections on teams around the NFL. With...
NFL executives question if Washington Commanders team president Jason Wright has ‘true authority’ in the organization
The Washington Commanders made history in 2020 by making Jason Wright the first Black team president in the NFL. It
NFL Reportedly Makes Decision In Lawsuit Against Jon Gruden
The NFL has officially appealed the ruling that denies the league's effort to force John Gruden's lawsuit against the league and Commissioner Roger Goodell to arbitration, per Daniel Kaplan of The Athletic. "The NFL has formally appealed a Nevada state court judge's ruling denying the NFL's efforts to move Jon...
NBC Sports
NFL officially appeals denial of motion to compel arbitration of Jon Gruden case
The wheels of justice often move like molasses on a frozen sliding board. Via Daniel Kaplan of TheAthletic.com, the NFL has officially appealed the ruling denying the league’s effort to force the lawsuit filed against the league and Commissioner Roger Goodell to arbitration. The presiding judge ruled from the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Jerry Jones brushes off ESPN's Dan Snyder report: 'I don't have problems like that'
A report on Thursday claiming that much-maligned Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder had "dirt" on fellow owners and commissioner Roger Goodell rocked the NFL world. A day later, one of the league's most outspoken owners responded. Appearing for his weekly segment on 105.3 The Fan on Friday, Dallas Cowboys owner...
Report: Commanders owner Dan Snyder is 'no longer under any NFL restriction'
While the latest controversy over Dan Snyder continues to dominate the headlines, another important development concerning the embattled Commanders' owner has taken place. The team’s legal representatives stated that Snyder is “no longer under any NFL restriction” with respect to his involvement in its day-to-day operations, per Mark Maske and Nicki Jhavbala of the Washington Post.
Comments / 0