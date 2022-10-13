Read full article on original website
MSDE DORS Observes National Disability Employment Awareness Month
The Maryland State Department of Education’s Division of Rehabilitation Services (MSDE DORS) today announced its participation in National Disability Employment Awareness Month, an annual awareness campaign that takes place each October. The purpose of National Disability Employment Awareness Month is to educate about disability employment issues and celebrate the many and varied contributions of America’s workers with disabilities. This year’s theme is “Disability: Part of the Equity Equation.”
Deep Creek Watershed Foundation Wins Award
On Saturday morning, October 1, 2022, The Deep Creek Watershed Foundation (DCWF) was honored as the recipient for Garrett County of the 2021 William Donald Shaefer Helping People Award. This award was presented to the DCWF by the State of Maryland’s Comptroller, Peter Franchot. More information about this annual award and program can be found at the link below: https://www.marylandtaxes.gov/divisions/comp/peter-franchot.php#wds.
Garrett County Health Department to Offer Free FluMist Clinics for Garrett County Public Schools Students
The Garrett County Health Department is offering a free FluMist Flu Clinic for Garrett County Public Schools students. They will not be giving injectable flu or COVID vaccinations at these clinics. To register your child/children for the clinic, go to the link with your school and fill out the registration form.
Muzzleloader Hunting Season on Maryland State Forest Land
Muzzleloader season is on in Garrett County this Thursday through Saturday (October 20-22, 2022). What this means for trail users, especially, is to wear hunter orange clothing and hats and remember when you’re using a trail that may be on State Forest land (as opposed to State Park land).
Tuesday October 18
The weather today will be partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon with little or no snow accumulation—highs in the upper 30s and a low of 29. West winds of around 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%.
GCPS Student Named Winner for Artwork in First Lady’s Fall Gallery Exhibition
Ms. Kamdyn Newsome, an eighth-grade student at Southern Garrett Middle school upon submission, currently a freshman at Southern Garrett High School, was named the overall winner of the middle school category in First Lady Yumi Hogan’s Fall 2022 Gallery Exhibit. Ms. Newsome received this award for her piece titled “Zipper Face” which was submitted by her teacher at Southern Middle, Mrs. Alyssa Rodeheaver.
Public Art Display in Bankers Alley Benefitting Pop Pop’s Path
Bankers Alley, 108 S. 2nd street, Oakland, MD. Pop Pop’s Path is a local Garrett County group associated with the Arnold & Virts families, dedicated to raising awareness regarding Alzheimer’s and Dementia. Currently associated with the Alzheimer’s Association of Maryland, Pop Pop’s Path works to raise money for research and serves as outreach and support for families and locals living with the disease.
Monday October 17
The weather today will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning—highs in the upper 40s and a low of 26. West winds of around 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. The chance of rain is 20%. How was your Autumn...
