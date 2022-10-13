Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Free Family Movie at Local Drive-In Will Be a Night of Festive Fun!Dianna CarneyTaunton, MA
This Class Could Save Your Pet's Life!Camilo DíazBrockton, MA
Mitchell Sets Cowboy 8k Record at DBU MeetHardin-Simmons UniversityDallas, TX
Theta Chi fraternity house filled with 9 non-affiliated students this yearThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Boston's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldBoston, MA
Related
westernmassnews.com
East Longmeadow freshman shines on three varsity teams
EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Kenna Marino, an East Longmeadow High School student, shared her journey with Western Mass News on becoming a three-sport varsity athlete as a freshman. “At the age of four, she started playing soccer and she would always rather be outside playing than inside,” said Kenna’s mom,...
Daily Free Press
Men’s Hockey Blown Out in First Michigan Matchup
The Boston University men’s hockey team (1-1-0) opened the top-10 weekend series against the University of Michigan Wolverines (3-0-0) at Yost Ice Arena tonight with a 9-2 loss. On home ice, the Big Blue showed exactly why they’re a top-ranked squad. “We have to put it behind us,...
Death of Bruins head chef Keith Garman has hit players hard as team honors longtime friend
BOSTON — Keith Garman’s name is not on the Boston Bruins’ roster. He is, however, in the hearts and minds of every person in the historic organization. He was an important member of the Bruins as the team’s head chef the last four years. He passed away unexpectedly Oct. 11. He was 33. ...
Friday Night Blitz: Hendricken-La Salle headlines Week 6
Week 6 of the high school football season featured a bout between two Division I powerhouses.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
whdh.com
Brockton High School’s 1st girl to score TD receives special gift from Patriots
BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The first girl to play and score a touchdown with Brockton High School’s varsity football team collected another honor this week. McKenzie Quinn, who has been playing football for two years, scored against Dartmouth last Friday as part of the team’s 50-7 win. The...
whdh.com
2021 Boston Marathon women’s winner disqualified
BOSTON (WHDH) - Diana Kipyokei, the women’s winner of the 2021 Boston Marathon, has been disqualified, according to the Boston Athletic Association. “The Boston Athletic Association supports strict anti-doping measures to ensure fair competition and clean sport,” the organization said in a statement. They added that athletes in the professional divisions at the Boston Marathon are tested for doping in according with national and international guidelines.
9-year-old falls on needle during football practice at Boston park
ROXBURY, Mass. — A 9-year-old boy is receiving treatment after his family says he fell on a needle during football practice. It happened on Wednesday night at Clifford Park in Roxbury. Boston 25 News has been regularly reporting on concerns about littered needles at the park for years now.
hot969boston.com
Boston Snow Predictions Are In – Get Your Space Savers Ready!
It’s that time of year again. We’re all out here living our best fall lives, knowing damn well it won’t be long until winter decides to take over and slap the pumpkin spice out ya mouth. I know, that’s a little extra, but it actually feels pretty accurate.
IN THIS ARTICLE
plymptonhalifaxexpress.com
Halifax mourns youth softball coach
Beloved Halifax youth softball coach Thomas R. “TJ” Bauer, Jr., was struck and killed early Saturday morning while walking on Route I-495 near Plainville. He is believed to have been walking north when he was struck by a Volvo SUV, just north of Exit 36B. The Volvo driver was not hurt.
WCVB
Pembroke woman killed when tree falls on car during storm in Tennessee
PEMBROKE, Mass. — A Pembroke, Massachusetts, woman died after a tree fell on her car during a storm in Nashville. Laurel Flaherty, 22, was a first-year law student at Belmont University. Family friends said she was an avid equestrian, who volunteered at a Tennessee nonprofit called "Saddle Up!" —...
Boston's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Boston, MA, is a historic city with much to offer, but it also has its fair share of dangerous neighborhoods. Fenway Park in Boston, MA, home of the Boston Red Sox major league baseball team.Image by Michelle Raponi from Pixabay.
Ryan Reynolds, Will Ferrell dance through the streets of Boston in ‘Spirited’ trailer
The movie musical based on "A Christmas Carol" was filmed in the Boston area in 2021. Apple released the first teaser trailer for its upcoming holiday movie “Spirited,” a contemporary musical take on “A Christmas Carol” starring Will Ferrell, Ryan Reynolds, and Octavia Spencer that was filmed in the Boston area in 2021.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
4 men stabbed in Boston's Theater District
BOSTON – Four men were stabbed early Sunday morning during an incident in Boston's Theater District.It happened around 2:10 a.m. in the area of Tremont and Stuart Streets.When Boston police officers arrived they found two victims. One of the men had life-threatening injuries and the other had less serious injuries.The man who had life-threatening injuries has since been upgraded to stable condition and is expected to survive.In addition to the two victims treated on scene, two other men checked themselves into area hospitals on their own.Daryl Diamond, 39, of Dorchester was arrested at the scene of the stabbings. He is expected to be arraigned Monday in Boston Municipal court on four counts of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon.No further information is currently available.
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts man trapped in heavy equipment at scrap metal recycling plant
“On Thursday afternoon, members of the Everett Fire Department responded to a call for an industrial accident at Scrap It Incorporated, which is a metal scrap yard located at 431 2nd Street in Everett. Upon arriving at the scene, a male was found to be trapped in a piece of...
Two people killed in a five car crash on I-495 in Mansfield
MANSFIELD, Mass. — An investigation is underway after a five-vehicle crash left two people dead and two others injured early Saturday morning in Mansfield, Massachusetts State Police said. A 27-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman were pronounced dead on the scene after being involved in a multi-vehicle crash just...
Massachusetts Mall Time Capsule Predicts Life in 2022
My sister-in-law, Elise Warecki, had a brush with her past yesterday. When she was a junior at Framingham High School in 1994, she won a contest to have her essay included in a time capsule that was to be sealed off at the Natick Mall. She wrote the essay as an English assignment. Her teacher liked it so much that she entered it into the contest. The mall was going through some renovations and decided to take advantage of the construction and collect items for a time capsule.
WCVB
Truck gets stuck under overpass at Boston's Logan Airport, blocking access to terminal
BOSTON — A tractor-trailer truck got stuck under an overpass at Boston Logan International Airport, creating a bit of a hang-up Friday night. The truck blocked access to Logan's Terminal B, which caused traffic to be rerouted through Terminal A as crews worked to dislodge the tractor-trailer. No injuries...
Taunton Schools Superintendent Apologizes After Elementary Student Injured
TAUNTON — Taunton Public Schools Superintendent John Cabral is apologizing to the family of a student at Elizabeth Pole Elementary School after the child's neck was injured by a jump rope. According to the superintendent's statement, the incident took place at recess on Tuesday, Oct. 11, but the parents...
fallriverreporter.com
Straight Shooters in Fall River temporarily closes until it can open at new home
A popular pool hall in Fall River will be temporarily closing their doors until they can open at their new location. In a social media post, Straight Shooters stated that they are moving from 288 Plymouth Avenue to The Crescent Mill located on Front Street, on the corner of Plymouth Ave and Pleasent Street.
2 teens hit by car in Attleboro
ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Two teenagers were taken to the hospital Friday after they were hit by a vehicle in Attleboro. The 17-year-old girl and 17-year-old boy were struck around 6:40 a.m. while crossing at the intersection of County and Bushee streets, according to Attleboro police. The driver, an 88-year-old man, failed to stop or […]
Comments / 0