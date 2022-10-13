ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
westernmassnews.com

East Longmeadow freshman shines on three varsity teams

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Kenna Marino, an East Longmeadow High School student, shared her journey with Western Mass News on becoming a three-sport varsity athlete as a freshman. “At the age of four, she started playing soccer and she would always rather be outside playing than inside,” said Kenna’s mom,...
Daily Free Press

Men’s Hockey Blown Out in First Michigan Matchup

The Boston University men’s hockey team (1-1-0) opened the top-10 weekend series against the University of Michigan Wolverines (3-0-0) at Yost Ice Arena tonight with a 9-2 loss. On home ice, the Big Blue showed exactly why they’re a top-ranked squad. “We have to put it behind us,...
whdh.com

2021 Boston Marathon women’s winner disqualified

BOSTON (WHDH) - Diana Kipyokei, the women’s winner of the 2021 Boston Marathon, has been disqualified, according to the Boston Athletic Association. “The Boston Athletic Association supports strict anti-doping measures to ensure fair competition and clean sport,” the organization said in a statement. They added that athletes in the professional divisions at the Boston Marathon are tested for doping in according with national and international guidelines.
hot969boston.com

Boston Snow Predictions Are In – Get Your Space Savers Ready!

It’s that time of year again. We’re all out here living our best fall lives, knowing damn well it won’t be long until winter decides to take over and slap the pumpkin spice out ya mouth. I know, that’s a little extra, but it actually feels pretty accurate.
plymptonhalifaxexpress.com

Halifax mourns youth softball coach

Beloved Halifax youth softball coach Thomas R. “TJ” Bauer, Jr., was struck and killed early Saturday morning while walking on Route I-495 near Plainville. He is believed to have been walking north when he was struck by a Volvo SUV, just north of Exit 36B. The Volvo driver was not hurt.
WCVB

Pembroke woman killed when tree falls on car during storm in Tennessee

PEMBROKE, Mass. — A Pembroke, Massachusetts, woman died after a tree fell on her car during a storm in Nashville. Laurel Flaherty, 22, was a first-year law student at Belmont University. Family friends said she was an avid equestrian, who volunteered at a Tennessee nonprofit called "Saddle Up!" —...
Terry Mansfield

Boston's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods

Boston, MA, is a historic city with much to offer, but it also has its fair share of dangerous neighborhoods. Fenway Park in Boston, MA, home of the Boston Red Sox major league baseball team.Image by Michelle Raponi from Pixabay.
CBS Boston

4 men stabbed in Boston's Theater District

BOSTON – Four men were stabbed early Sunday morning during an incident in Boston's Theater District.It happened around 2:10 a.m. in the area of Tremont and Stuart Streets.When Boston police officers arrived they found two victims. One of the men had life-threatening injuries and the other had less serious injuries.The man who had life-threatening injuries has since been upgraded to stable condition and is expected to survive.In addition to the two victims treated on scene, two other men checked themselves into area hospitals on their own.Daryl Diamond, 39, of Dorchester was arrested at the scene of the stabbings. He is expected to be arraigned Monday in Boston Municipal court on four counts of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon.No further information is currently available.
1420 WBSM

Massachusetts Mall Time Capsule Predicts Life in 2022

My sister-in-law, Elise Warecki, had a brush with her past yesterday. When she was a junior at Framingham High School in 1994, she won a contest to have her essay included in a time capsule that was to be sealed off at the Natick Mall. She wrote the essay as an English assignment. Her teacher liked it so much that she entered it into the contest. The mall was going through some renovations and decided to take advantage of the construction and collect items for a time capsule.
WPRI 12 News

2 teens hit by car in Attleboro

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Two teenagers were taken to the hospital Friday after they were hit by a vehicle in Attleboro. The 17-year-old girl and 17-year-old boy were struck around 6:40 a.m. while crossing at the intersection of County and Bushee streets, according to Attleboro police. The driver, an 88-year-old man, failed to stop or […]
