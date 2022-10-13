Read full article on original website
City of Rusk Water Customers
Due to repairs and maintenance of our elevated storage tank on Loop 343 behind the Prison, customers will be experiencing fluctuation of water pressure. Outdoor water use – restriction is in effect until the repairs have been completed. The proposed date of completion is mid December 2022. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact City Hall at (903)683-2213.
City of Tyler collecting bulky items for, free this week
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The City of Tyler will be picking up bulky items for free, this Monday through Friday Oct. 17 to 21. “Bulky items to be picked up at NO CHARGE include furniture, appliances, carpet and fencing material, old toys and other large items that would normally require a special fee. No tires, […]
Longview City Council annexes property into city limits
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Longview City Council members approved an ordinance Thursday night annexing properties into the city, which could potentially bring in more money and housing opportunities. “Any type of development brings property taxes, sales taxes to the city, so it’s a fantastic thing. It’s a win-win situation for...
Officials responding to fiery 1-vehicle crash in Rusk County
RUSK COUNTY, Texas — Rusk County crews are responding to a one-vehicle crash in which the vehicle reportedly caught fire. According to the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, the major wreck occurred on Highway 322 near County Road 243A. The vehicle had two people in it who were able to escape the vehicle.
All lanes of traffic open after wreck involving motorcycle, car on Loop 323 in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — All lanes of traffic are open after a motorcyclist was taken to the hospital following a wreck involving a car at Loop 323 and Brookside Drive in Tyler Friday evening. Tyler Police Department spokesperson Andy Erbaugh said the crash happened around 6 p.m. The motorcyclist is...
Roadways to be closed for Texas Rose Festival parade Saturday morning
TYLER, Texas — Tyler Police Department will have a few roads closed Saturday morning for the Texas Rose Festival parade. Glenwood Boulevard between Houston Street and Front Street will be closed at 6 a.m. Remaining roads for the parade will be closed at 7:45 a.m., Tyler police said. The...
1 transported by ambulance after crash on Loop 323
UPDATE: All lanes are now open on Loop 323. TYLER, Texas (KETK) – One person was taken in an ambulance after a crash involving one vehicle and a motorcycle on Loop 323 on Friday. The wreck happened on Loop 323 near Brookside Drive. All westbound lanes of traffic are being blocked off on and rerouted […]
Wreck blocks westbound lanes of Loop 323 at Brookside Drive in Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police said they are currently working a major accident at Loop 323 and Brookside Drive with officers and accident investigators on scene. They said all westbound lanes of traffic on the loop are blocked and traffic is being re-routed. Eastbound traffic on the loop is open.
SH 135 is closed in Kilgore due to flooding
KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – Kilgore Police Department announced Sunday that a section of State Highway 135, from Traffic Circle to Gladewater Street, is closed because of flooding underneath the railway bridge. KETK will provide further information when it becomes available.
1 Killed 2 Others Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Panola County (Panola County, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Panola County on Thursday. The crash happened on US 59, just south of Carthage at around 5 p.m.
Crews working to put out house fire in Smith County
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Smith County fire crews are on the scene of a house fire in the area of CR 330 and CR 331 Thursday afternoon, officials said. As of 4:55 p.m. crews continued to work to put out the fire. According to Smith County Deputy Fire Marshal Baron Wedgeworth, it is believed […]
WATCH: Drivers Fail to Yield as Child Tries to Safely Cross this Tyler, TX Street
A Tyler, TX woman shared a post online about her experience watching a little boy try to cross the street at a crosswalk and seeing how so few of the drivers actually yielded to him. Obviously, when this crosswalk was first placed on Paluxy Drive in Tyler, Texas, the traffic...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash causes ‘large’ diesel spill in Longview
UPDATE: Hawkins Parkway has been reopened, according to the city. LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview Police said they are asking travelers to seek an alternate route around the North Eastman Road and East Hawkins Parkway area for Wednesday morning after a crash. The crash involved an 18-wheeler and an SUV, and officials said “as a […]
2 East Texans arrested after water truck reported stolen, $60,000 in property recovered
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two people were arrested and $60,000 worth of stolen property was found by East Texas officials on Monday. On Oct. 9, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office were called because a water truck was allegedly stolen from a construction site in the Woodlawn area. The vehicle had a value of about […]
UPDATE: Officials ID East Texas man who allegedly stabbed victim, assaulted 2 others with vehicle and set camper on fire
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — The Harrison County Sheriff's Office has identified a man who was arrested after allegedly assaulting three people Sunday morning. According to the HCSO, on Sunday around 2:20 a.m., officials received multiple emergency calls regarding a large disturbance on Private Rd. 3454. Authorities say the caller...
‘Wonderland of Lights’ Christmas Lights in Marshall, Texas 2022
Visit Marshall in East Texas for the Wonderland of Lights Festival!. Just a two-hour drive from Dallas, Marshall is home to beautiful Christmas lights, charming skating rinks, holiday markets, carriage rides, and more. Keep reading to learn more about all that Marshall has to offer during the holiday season!. Marshall’s...
Man Found Dead By Gilmer ISD Bus Driver Identified
Upshur County authorities have released the identity of the man found dead alongside the road by a Gilmer ISD bus driver. At this time, the sheriff’s office does not suspect foul play concerning the death of 51-year-old Louis Grant, Jr. of Pittsburg.
1 hospitalized after major wreck on I-20 in Smith County
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – DPS is working a major wreck on I-20 in Smith County Wednesday afternoon, officials confirmed. Eastbound traffic is being impacted by a two-vehicle crash with confirmed injuries near mile marker 545. At the time of the first call to 911, at least one of the vehicles was on fire, officials […]
1 dead, 2 injured in Panola County crash
PANOLA COUNTY, Texas — One person is dead and two more were injured following a two-vehicle crash near Carthage. According to the Texas Dept. of Public Safety, around 5 p.m. on Thursday, troopers responded to a crash on US 59, just south of Carthage in Panola County. DPS reports...
Officials ID body found by Gilmer bus driver on side of road while dropping off students
UPDATE: The body has been identified as Louise Grant Jr., 51 of Pittsburg, and officials said foul play is not suspected. An autopsy has been ordered, according to Upshur County Sheriff Larry Webb. GILMER, Texas (KETK) – A Gilmer ISD bus driver found a dead body on the side of the road while dropping off […]
