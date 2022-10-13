Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WTVQ
Kentucky’s oldest running festival wraps up in Mt. Sterling
MT. STERLING, Ky (WTVQ)- It was a successful weekend in Montgomery County, where the annual October Court Day Festival continued in downtown Mount Sterling. It’s the oldest festival in Kentucky and brings thousands of visitors every year. “This festival is more than just a festival. It is actually, in...
lanereport.com
Rubicon Technologies announces leadership transition
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Rubicon Technologies, Inc. announced that chief technology officer Phil Rodoni has been appointed by the Rubicon Board of Directors (the “Board”) as chief executive officer (“CEO”) and a member of the Board, effective October 13, 2022. Founding CEO Nate Morris will continue to serve as chairman of the board, director, and strategic advisor during this succession period. Osman Ahmed has been named as the lead independent director.
clayconews.com
Kentucky 'High Five' Rural Traffic Safety Project Launching in Richmond at Madison County Courthouse
RICHMOND, KY (October 17, 2022) –The Kentucky State Police is reporting that KSP Post 7, Richmond, is participating in a news conference announcing the launch of the ‘High Five’ Rural Traffic Safety Project in Madison County. The event will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Wednesday, October...
Kentucky auctioning off out-of-use equipment, trucks and more
Were you asking what happens to the equipment used by Kentucky officials when they are done with it? Well, they auction it.
WKYT 27
Golden Alert canceled for missing Lexington man
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - UPDATE: The Lexington Police Department has canceled a Golden Alert for a missing Lexington man. Danny Brown, 64, had been missing since the morning of Saturday, October 15, 2022, when he left Albany, KY, to return to Lexington. He was located just after 9:45 p.m. Sunday.
Wave 3
Grand jury indicts fmr. Kentucky Justice Cabinet Secretary on rape charge
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A grand jury has indicted a former Kentucky state official. John Tilley, a former Kentucky Justice Cabinet Secretary, is facing a rape charge. His arrest citation says that on April 15, 2022, Tilley had sex with a woman without her consent at a hotel in downtown Lexington. Documents say the woman was too intoxicated to give consent.
k105.com
Music, chorus teacher who recently began career in LaRue Co. killed in motorcycle accident
A music teacher who began his career in August in LaRue County has died in a motorcycle crash. Kelly M. Durham, 24, of Campbellsville, was killed in Green County last Friday morning. According to WVLC.colm, Durham was riding a motorcycle at approximately 10:30 a.m. when he collided with a vehicle...
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky Poor People's Campaign joins national call to action
LEXINGTON, Ky. — “Forward together, not one step back” — Kentuckians are shouting for democracy as the nation gear’s up for this year’s election. Free shirts, signs in hand and inspirational songs to lead the way, supporters of the Poor People’s Campaign are marching for justice. This year, cities like Lexington are bringing attention to Amendment 2, voter rights and economic issues in the midterm election.
clayconews.com
Federal Jury in Lexington, Kentucky Convicts the Former Owner and Chief Financial Officer of a Business in Perry County of Wire Fraud and Money Laundering Charges
LEXINGTON, KY - The owner and chief financial officer of a former business in Perry County were both convicted on Thursday, by a federal jury in Lexington, of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, multiple counts of wire fraud, and conspiracy to commit money laundering. Following a six-day trial, the jury...
clayconews.com
KILLER STILL "AT LARGE": Vandalized Memorial of Bardstown, Kentucky K-9 Police Officer that was Ambushed & Murdered in 2013 on a Bluegrass Parkway exit Ramp in Nelson County
BARDSTOWN, KY - The Bardstown Police Department is reporting that: We are looking for the public's help regarding theft and vandalism of the memorial area for Officer Jason Ellis on exit 34 of the Bluegrass Parkway in Bardstown, Kentucky. Sometime between Sunday, October 9th and Thursday, October 13th, a person...
WKYT 27
KSP launches program with 5 rural counties to increase seat belt use
BOURBON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A new program aimed at boosting seat belt usage in five rural Kentucky counties has been announced. Madison, Grayson, Knott, Perry and Bourbon counties have been selected to take part in the High Five Rural Traffic Safety Project, which is based on Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crash data.
WKYT 27
Over-the-counter hearing aids set to be available as soon as Monday
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Back in august, the FDA approved the over-the-counter sale of hearing aids. Now they will become available on October 17th. About 80% of people with hearing loss have not tried to fix it, but now that over-the-counter hearing aids are approved and hitting the market, practitioners hope to change those statistics.
wymt.com
Laurel Co. Public Schools police department sworn in
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Laurel County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Doug Bennett said the district began planning its police department when Kentucky House Bill 63, passed earlier this year, required school resource officers at each school campus. ”It was quite a task, this was not built into the budget,”...
clayconews.com
FATAL STABBING IN LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY
LEXINGTON, KY - The Lexington Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Friday on Bryan Avenue. On Friday, October 14, 2022, at around 11:43 P.M., officers responded to the 1000 block of Bryan Avenue to assist the Lexington Fire Department with an individual that was unresponsive. When officers arrived, they located a male victim suffering from stab wounds. The victim was declared deceased at the scene by the Fayette County Coroner’s Office.
Violence against animals on the rise in Kentucky
With violent crime on the rise in Lexington, Lexington-Fayette Animal Care & Control said violence against animals is, unfortunately, following the same trend.
WKYT 27
A Ky. mother’s warning: The deadly dangers of ‘co-sleeping’
VERSAILLES, Ky. (WKYT) - In a single instant, it is often said, life can change forever. For Kayla Sorrell and Ross Burd, on May 13, 2021, it changed in three. The first was at 8 a.m., when Burd dropped off young Raven to the babysitter, a trusted woman who shared a special bond with Raven. It was a normal day.
Kentucky Kernel
The 2022 Big Blue Campout: A Big Blue disappointment
The Big Blue Madness campout is a tradition that has been around on the University of Kentucky’s campus for several years. Every year, hundreds of Kentucky basketball fans rush to pitch their tents outside of Memorial Coliseum and experience a day of little sleep but loads of fun. When...
WKYT 27
Slurred speech on radio leads to arrest of Ky. 911 dispatcher, citation says
POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A 911 dispatcher in Powell County was arrested over the weekend after police say she was drunk on the job. According to an arrest citation, a Stanton police officer heard dispatcher Shauna Staton speaking on the radio Sunday afternoon and thought her voice sounded slurred like she was impaired.
Perry County coal company leaders caught in money laundering scheme
The owner and chief financial officer of a former business in Perry County were both convicted Thursday by a federal jury in Lexington.
wdrb.com
Memorial for murdered Bardstown Police Officer Jason Ellis vandalized
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The memorial for a Bardstown Police officer who was murdered nine years ago has been vandalized. A metal memorial flag was taken off a rock, and property was also damaged at the memorial site on the ramp to the Bluegrass Parkway. Bardstown Police Officer Jason Ellis...
