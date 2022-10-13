ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KHOU

Astros have now played in two of the four longest MLB postseason games

SEATTLE — The Houston Astros and the Seattle Mariners played their way into the record books Saturday, matching the longest postseason game in MLB history. They played 18 innings in Game 3 of the American League Division Series, with the Astros winning, 1-0, on a Jeremy Peña home run in the top of the frame.
