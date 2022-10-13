Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Sheriff: 2 Kansas women caught with methamphetamine
OSAGE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug allegations. Just after 8:30a.m. Friday, sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 5700 block of West 117th Street regarding suspicious activity, according to Sheriff Chris Wells. During the investigation, deputies took two suspects into custody after illegal narcotics were...
KCK police identify homicide victim
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Officers have identified the homicide victim from the October 7 shooting in the 400 block of Troup Ave. The victim has been identified as James Wilson, 55, from Kansas City, Kansas. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The incident is still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to […]
WIBW
Trial set for man charged in death of two-year-old
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A trial is set for a man charged in the death of his two-year-old daughter. Jeffery Exon faces charges for 1st degree murder, child endangerment, and failure to report the death of a child in the January death of his daughter Aurora. A two and a...
Kansas City man sentenced to life in prison for ex-girlfriend’s murder
A Kansas City man was sentenced to life in prison for the 2020 murder of his ex-girlfriend, Jessica Smith, in Olathe, Kansas.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas man shot by police had long criminal history
SHAWNEE COUNTY – Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) agents and the Crime Scene Response Team (CSRT) are investigating after a fatal officer-involved shooting occurred early Thursday morning in Topeka. Just before 12:30 a.m., p0lice received a 911 call from a resident at 4842 S. Topeka Blvd. #6, in Topeka,...
Douglas County crash leaves one dead
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Kan. — Law enforcement responded to a crash in Douglas County near the 500 block of E 1100 Road. One person died in the crash while another was transported to a Kansas City area hospital to be treated for injuries that are believed to be non-life threatening. The crash involved a pickup truck […]
Man charged in Topeka homicide case
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A criminal charge has been filed against a man accused in the homicide of a 68-year-old Topeka woman. Elisha R. A. Burton, 25, of Topeka is now charged with first degree premeditated murder, according to the Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office. He is scheduled to appear in court for a scheduling conference […]
Man being investigated in Kansas City double homicide faces weapon charge
A Florida man being investigated for a shooting that left two people dead outside a Kansas City, Missouri home last week is being charged for illegally having a weapon.
RELATED PEOPLE
Trial for accused Kansas City serial killer to begin in January
The trial for Fredrick Scott, who is accused of killing five men along Indian Creek Trail in 2017, is scheduled for Jan. 9, 2023.
44-year-old man sentenced for July 2020 murder in Olathe
Johnson County, Kansas, District Attorney Steve Howe announced in a press release Friday a 44-year-old man has been sentenced in the July 2020 murder of Jessica Leigh Smith.
KCKPD investigating homicide in 2800 block of Wood Avenue
Kansas City, Kansas, police are investigating after a man was found dead in a garage Saturday morning.
Man sentenced for making crystal meth near Kansas City elementary school
A man was sentenced for his role in making crystal meth within 1,000 feet of George Melcher Elementary School in Kansas City, Missouri.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Prayer vigil, peace walk to be held after recent Topeka shootings, violence
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local organization is calling for peace after a recent outbreak of violence in the capital city. On Friday, Topeka Justice Unity & Ministry Project, better known as JUMP, announced plans for a community peace walk and prayer vigil next week in response to the recent violence. The group worked with community […]
Fire damages KCK building for third time in a day
Kansas City, Kansas firefighters responded to a third fire at the Rosedale Ridge Apartments in about 24 hours.
Man dies in Kansas City shooting at 81st and Paseo, police say
A man died Thursday after a morning shooting near 81st Street and the Paseo in Kansas City, Missouri, police said.
WIBW
High speed chase ends in suspect on the loose after ramming police car
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - According to Watch Commander a suspect is on the loose after a stolen vehicle investigation led to the suspect intentionally ramming into a Capital Police patrol car initiating a vehicle pursuit. The call came in at around 1:52 pm, from Capital Police requesting TPD to assist...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kansas bank robbery suspect in custody
JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – Law enforcement has captured a man who allegedly robbed a bank in White City, Kansas on Oct. 12. Suspect Christopher J. Callaham, 35, of Junction City, was located and captured at 10 p.m. on Wednesday at a hotel in the Junction City area. Members of the Morris County Sheriff’s Office, Junction […]
Lawrence man accused of trying to kill ex’s new boyfriend
A Lawrence, Kansas, man charged with attempted first-degree murder is accused of trying to shoot and kill his ex's new boyfriend.
KBI identifies man shot by police in Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) -The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) has identified the man shot by Topeka police Thursday morning. According to a KBI preliminary investigation, a 911 call came from 4842 S. Topeka Blvd. stating the caller’s family member was inside the home, armed with a knife and behaving erratically. Authorities said the woman was able […]
Kan. parents sent collection notices after confusing pandemic-era fees
TOPEKA — Parents in the Auburn-Washburn school district south of Topeka say they have been unfairly served debt collection letters after confusion over billing during the COVID-19 pandemic. During the 2021-2022 school year, schools operated with a different financial assistance process. Normally, students qualify for financial assistance through the...
Comments / 0