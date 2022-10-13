ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Hutch Post

Sheriff: 2 Kansas women caught with methamphetamine

OSAGE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug allegations. Just after 8:30a.m. Friday, sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 5700 block of West 117th Street regarding suspicious activity, according to Sheriff Chris Wells. During the investigation, deputies took two suspects into custody after illegal narcotics were...
OSAGE COUNTY, KS
FOX4 News Kansas City

KCK police identify homicide victim

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Officers have identified the homicide victim from the October 7 shooting in the 400 block of Troup Ave. The victim has been identified as James Wilson, 55, from Kansas City, Kansas. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The incident is still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to […]
KANSAS CITY, KS
WIBW

Trial set for man charged in death of two-year-old

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A trial is set for a man charged in the death of his two-year-old daughter. Jeffery Exon faces charges for 1st degree murder, child endangerment, and failure to report the death of a child in the January death of his daughter Aurora. A two and a...
TOPEKA, KS
Salina Post

Kansas man shot by police had long criminal history

SHAWNEE COUNTY – Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) agents and the Crime Scene Response Team (CSRT) are investigating after a fatal officer-involved shooting occurred early Thursday morning in Topeka. Just before 12:30 a.m., p0lice received a 911 call from a resident at 4842 S. Topeka Blvd. #6, in Topeka,...
TOPEKA, KS
FOX4 News Kansas City

Douglas County crash leaves one dead

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Kan. — Law enforcement responded to a crash in Douglas County near the 500 block of E 1100 Road. One person died in the crash while another was transported to a Kansas City area hospital to be treated for injuries that are believed to be non-life threatening. The crash involved a pickup truck […]
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Man charged in Topeka homicide case

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A criminal charge has been filed against a man accused in the homicide of a 68-year-old Topeka woman. Elisha R. A. Burton, 25, of Topeka is now charged with first degree premeditated murder, according to the Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office. He is scheduled to appear in court for a scheduling conference […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

High speed chase ends in suspect on the loose after ramming police car

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - According to Watch Commander a suspect is on the loose after a stolen vehicle investigation led to the suspect intentionally ramming into a Capital Police patrol car initiating a vehicle pursuit. The call came in at around 1:52 pm, from Capital Police requesting TPD to assist...
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Kansas bank robbery suspect in custody

JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – Law enforcement has captured a man who allegedly robbed a bank in White City, Kansas on Oct. 12. Suspect Christopher J. Callaham, 35, of Junction City, was located and captured at 10 p.m. on Wednesday at a hotel in the Junction City area. Members of the Morris County Sheriff’s Office, Junction […]
WHITE CITY, KS
KSNT News

KBI identifies man shot by police in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) -The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) has identified the man shot by Topeka police Thursday morning. According to a KBI preliminary investigation, a 911 call came from 4842 S. Topeka Blvd. stating the caller’s family member was inside the home, armed with a knife and behaving erratically. Authorities said the woman was able […]
TOPEKA, KS
Great Bend Post

Kan. parents sent collection notices after confusing pandemic-era fees

TOPEKA — Parents in the Auburn-Washburn school district south of Topeka say they have been unfairly served debt collection letters after confusion over billing during the COVID-19 pandemic. During the 2021-2022 school year, schools operated with a different financial assistance process. Normally, students qualify for financial assistance through the...
TOPEKA, KS

