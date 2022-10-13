Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Sunday Rutgers Football Notebook: Getting into another game week
Rutgers is coming off a bye weekend, meaning that there was no game this weekend. The Scarlet Knights split their first half of the season and hold a record of 3-3 heading into the second part of the season. Here is more on the team with six more Big Ten contests on the horizon.
Cats falter on the road; losing 20-10 at Richmond
Villanova (3-3 Overall, 1-2 CAA) dropped an important CAA road match-up at Richmond on Saturday afternoon as the offense struggled to get anything going in the second half (particularly through the air). The Wildcat defense did a decent job against the Spider's passing offense but couldn't contain their ground attack. The Wildcats will look to regroup and fight to remain in the mix in the CAA standings when they take on Albany during Saturday's Homecoming festivities (3:30 p.m. kick-off).
Video: Deer chases person in the middle of Rutgers’ campus
NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (PIX11) – A video was captured on the campus of Rutgers University, showing someone being chased down by a deer Friday afternoon. In the video above, you see a woman running down College Avenue on the Rutgers New Brunswick campus, trying to escape a deer. Morgan Lazarus, who filmed the crazy incident, […]
beckersspine.com
Surgeon leaves Rothman after 12 years to establish boutique spine practice
Kris Radcliff, MD, has left Rothman Orthopaedic Institute in Philadelphia, where he practiced for more than 12 years, to start his own spine practice, Spinal Disc Center, which has four locations in New Jersey. Five things to know:. 1. Dr. Radcliff, a professor of orthopedic and neurological surgery at Thomas...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Jersey high school will perform ‘The Prom’ despite backlash (Opinion)
You know what they say: the show must go on. That’s the case at Cedar Grove High School after they were met with backlash for their decision to stage a production of “The Prom” as their spring musical. “The Prom” is a Drama Desk Award-winning musical that,...
Bill introduced that officially defines Central Jersey as region in N.J.
HILLSBOROUGH, N.J. -- We're possibly a step closer to resolving one of the oldest debates -- is Central Jersey real?A new bill introduced in the state Legislature would formally define Central Jersey as Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, and Somerset counties.But, as CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reported Wednesday, it aims to do much more than that.READ MORE: Click here to read the billIf you live in New Jersey, you know there are many items up for debate. Pork roll or Taylor ham? Hoagie or sub? Pump your gas or have it pumped for you?But perhaps one of the oldest debates is whether Central...
World’s Most Famous Actor Graduated High School in New Jersey
Did you know that the most famous actor in the world graduated high school in New Jersey?. His name is Thomas C. Maypother, IV, better known as Tom Cruise. His middle name is Cruise, which he took on for his stage (last) name. Cruise Is a graduate of Glen Ridge...
The Massive Burritos at this New Jersey Restaurant are Bucket List Worthy
From the iconic Rutgers fat sandwich stuffed with everything from french fries to mozzarella sticks to giant pizzas known for being over 18 inches long, New Jersey is filled with some pretty outrageous food spots.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WINNER: One of the Greatest Italian Dishes in NJ is in Mercer County
I love Italian food. I can say with certainty it's my favorite type of cuisine. It's hard to find someone who isn't a fan. Everything from spaghetti and meatballs to lasagna, baked ziti, stuffed shells, vodka rigatoni, chicken parmesan and eggplant parmesan can send my mouth into watering mode. I've...
This Is Absolutely The Perfect Name For The Scariest Road In New Jersey
TGIF, and by that I mean Thank God It's Fall. Next to spring, fall is without a doubt my favorite season, and for good reason!. You have fall activities like pumpkin carving, cider drinking, and Oktoberfests, plus, as my wife would say, fall fashion is the best fashion. She's talking...
Multiple ‘swatting’ calls lock down several NJ schools
Several schools around the state received threats Friday morning. Ocean County Sheriff Mike Mastronardy told New Jersey 101.5 threats were received at schools in Barnegat, Jackson and Toms River. The threats were all unfounded, according to Mastronardy. Toms River police said Toms River High School North was locked down as...
Stop the hop: A different method to try for killing spotted lanternflies in NJ
At this point, we're probably all sick of anything related to the spotted lanternfly. We're sick of seeing them, and we're exhausted from hearing about them. Unfortunately for us, this invasive pest is still a significant problem in New Jersey that we're being forced to deal with. As the spotted...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News 12
Looking for a Road Trip? Check out Bell Works in Holmdel
The spooky season is upon us. If you are looking for some frightening family fun, look no further than Haunt O' Ween. News 12 Photojournalist Mike Roberts is at Bell Works in Holmdel.
Delicious Wagyu Beef Burger Spot Opens Very First New Jersey Location
That's definitely the case at a brand new restaurant opening in New Jersey that offers a wide selection of Wagyu Beef burgers, among other tasty offerings. Before we get too far, you may be thinking "what exactly is wagyu beef?" I get that, I've seen things advertised as wagyu beef...
Disease-Causing Bacteria Found In Central Jersey Drinking Water
Bacteria that causes a certain type of pneumonia was found in a majority of water samples from about 30 Central Jersey homes, authorities announced. Legionella bacteria — which causes Legionnaires' disease — was found in water samples collected from more than half of 30 homes within several municipalities served by Trenton Water Works (TWW), the New Jersey Department of Health (NJDOH) said Saturday, Oct. 15.
Bon Jovi’s Annual Chili Event Kicks Off This Weekend In Toms River, NJ
Whenever there’s news about Jon Bon Jovi, New Jersey is all ears. If you’re looking for a night full of chili and Bon Jovi, this event is the perfect night out for you. According to Asbury Park Press, The Jon Bon Jovi South Kitchen is hosting its 7th annual Chili Cook-off event, and everyone’s invited!
tworivertimes.com
Brookdale Sells Hazlet Campus
HAZLET – Students from Brookdale Community College’s Hazlet campus will soon be “deployed to the Lincroft campus once this semester is completed,” said Laura Oncea, the school’s communications director, confirming that the college has sold its Bayshore satellite campus. The Hazlet campus location off Union...
This Is Where You’ll Find New Jersey’s Absolutely Best Pancakes
Whether you call them pancakes, flapjacks, or just plain delicious, there is no denying New Jersey has a love affair with the pancake. For many of us, the mere mention of a light, fluffy pancake has us drooling, and also brings us back to happy times in our lives, including magical memories of our childhood.
The 2 cheapest (and 2 priciest) rental towns in North Jersey
If you’re looking to rent and more people than ever are renting in New Jersey, you’re probably wondering what the trends are, where you can move, that may be affordable, and if there are changes in the rental marketplace. A new report from Zumper looked at rent prices...
In L.A., racist leaders resign. But in N.J., we keep them on the payroll | Calavia-Robertson
Former Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez called the Black son of one of her colleagues “a changuito” — a monkey. She also said the young child needed “a beatdown” and derided his parents for raising him “like a little white kid”— whatever that means.
247Sports
55K+
Followers
383K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1