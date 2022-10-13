ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cats falter on the road; losing 20-10 at Richmond

Villanova (3-3 Overall, 1-2 CAA) dropped an important CAA road match-up at Richmond on Saturday afternoon as the offense struggled to get anything going in the second half (particularly through the air). The Wildcat defense did a decent job against the Spider's passing offense but couldn't contain their ground attack. The Wildcats will look to regroup and fight to remain in the mix in the CAA standings when they take on Albany during Saturday's Homecoming festivities (3:30 p.m. kick-off).
Video: Deer chases person in the middle of Rutgers’ campus

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (PIX11) – A video was captured on the campus of Rutgers University, showing someone being chased down by a deer Friday afternoon. In the video above, you see a woman running down College Avenue on the Rutgers New Brunswick campus, trying to escape a deer. Morgan Lazarus, who filmed the crazy incident, […]
Bill introduced that officially defines Central Jersey as region in N.J.

HILLSBOROUGH, N.J. -- We're possibly a step closer to resolving one of the oldest debates -- is Central Jersey real?A new bill introduced in the state Legislature would formally define Central Jersey as Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, and Somerset counties.But, as CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reported Wednesday, it aims to do much more than that.READ MORE: Click here to read the billIf you live in New Jersey, you know there are many items up for debate. Pork roll or Taylor ham? Hoagie or sub? Pump your gas or have it pumped for you?But perhaps one of the oldest debates is whether Central...
Multiple ‘swatting’ calls lock down several NJ schools

Several schools around the state received threats Friday morning. Ocean County Sheriff Mike Mastronardy told New Jersey 101.5 threats were received at schools in Barnegat, Jackson and Toms River. The threats were all unfounded, according to Mastronardy. Toms River police said Toms River High School North was locked down as...
Disease-Causing Bacteria Found In Central Jersey Drinking Water

Bacteria that causes a certain type of pneumonia was found in a majority of water samples from about 30 Central Jersey homes, authorities announced. Legionella bacteria — which causes Legionnaires' disease — was found in water samples collected from more than half of 30 homes within several municipalities served by Trenton Water Works (TWW), the New Jersey Department of Health (NJDOH) said Saturday, Oct. 15.
Brookdale Sells Hazlet Campus

HAZLET – Students from Brookdale Community College’s Hazlet campus will soon be “deployed to the Lincroft campus once this semester is completed,” said Laura Oncea, the school’s communications director, confirming that the college has sold its Bayshore satellite campus. The Hazlet campus location off Union...
