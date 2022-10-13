“I just want you to remember that we’re children,” one student said, referring to her 14-year-old teammate. “It’s one child on the receiving end of all this hate. … This child didn’t do anything to anyone, especially you adults. I was there. She was where she was supposed to be.” Read the story on VTDigger here: Randolph community discusses high school controversy at public forum.

RANDOLPH, VT ・ 2 DAYS AGO