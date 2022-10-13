Previewing U-M vs. Penn State with a Nittany Lions media insider

(Photo by Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

TheWolverine.com caught up with Nate Bauer of Blue White Illustrated to preview Saturday’s top-10 matchup between No. 5 Michigan Wolverines football and No. 10 Penn State. Bauer provided insight on the Nittany Lions and offered a final score prediction. We start with a breakdown of PSU’s starters.

• Headline and bottom line: Michigan ‘can’t play scared’ against PSU defense, next gear for offense

• Michigan football: Sherrone Moore talks Penn State, J.J. McCarthy, explosive plays

Penn State projected starters on offense

• Sixth-year senior QB Sean Clifford — Has completed 85 of his 137 pass attempts (62 percent, a career high) for 1,030 yards and 9 touchdowns with 2 interceptions. He’s faced pressure on 33.3 percent of his drop-backs and completed just 3 of his 17 passes of 20-plus yards in the air with 1 touchdown, per Pro Football Focus (PFF). He’s also rushed 26 times for 67 yards and 4 touchdowns.

• Freshman RB Nicholas Singleton — The former five-star recruit and No. 1 running back in the 2022 class has rushed 63 times for 463 yards (7.3 yards per carry) and 5 touchdowns. He splits time with classmate Kaytron Allen, who has 57 attempts for 303 yards and 3 scores.

• Redshirt sophomore WR KeAndre Lambert-Smith — Hurt early in Penn State’s win over Northwestern two weeks ago, he is questionable for Saturday’s tilt. The outside receiver has notched 9 receptions for 104 yards and a score. If Lambert-Smith doesn’t play, expect redshirt freshman Harrison Wallace III to start in his stead. Wallace has 7 catches for 86 yards this year.

• Fifth-year senior WR Mitchell Tinsley — The former JUCO and Western Kentucky receiver is second on the team with 19 catches and third with 225 receiving yards, while adding 3 touchdowns. The majority of his snaps come out wide.

• Redshirt sophomore WR Parker Washington — Leads Penn State with 20 grabs for 285 yards with no touchdowns. He’s had success against Michigan in the last two meetings, combining for 14 catches and 185 receiving yards. He lines up in the slot on most occasions.

• Redshirt junior TE Brenton Strange — Second on the squad with 231 receiving yards on 15 catches, and has a team-high 4 touchdown grabs (tied for the sixth-most among FBS tight ends).

• Redshirt sophomore LT Olumuyiwa Fashanu — The 6-foot-6, 308-pounder has started six career contests. His 86.3 PFF pass-blocking grade ranks ninth among college tackles. He hasn’t allowed a sack and has given up just 6 pressures this year. His 56.4 run-blocking rating is considered below average.

• Redshirt freshman LG Landon Tengwall — The 6-foot-6, 307-pounder has made five career starts. He owns a 61.0 overall PFF rating with 7 pressures and no sacks given up.

• Fifth-year senior C Juice Scruggs — The 6-foot-3, 310-pounder has started 18 career games at Penn State. His 73.2 overall PFF grade is the offensive line’s best mark. He’s yielded 3 pressures and no sacks.

• Redshirt junior RG Sal Wormley — The 6-foot-3, 302-pounder has opened five career outings and has a 62.4 overall PFF grade this season. He’s committed a team-high 3 penalties and yielded 10 pressures and a sack.

• Redshirt junior RT Caedan Wallace — The 6-foot-5, 301-pounder has opened 25 career tilts, including against Michigan last season, when he gave up 3 pressures and a sack. He has a 55.9 overall PFF grade for the season, with 10 pressures and 1 sack allowed. He’s played 248 snaps this season and is sometimes spelled by fifth-year senior Bryce Effner, a 6-foot-5, 294-pounder, who’s given up 4 pressures and a sack on the year.

Penn State projected starters on defense

• Fifth-year senior NT PJ Mustipher — The 6-foot-4, 318-pounder has made 124 tackles, 11 stops behind the line of scrimmage and 3 sacks during his career. He’s racked up 17 stops, including 1 behind the line of scrimmage, this season.

• Redshirt junior DT Hakeem Beamon — The 6-foot-3, 264-pounder has recorded 4 tackles, including 1 for loss, 3 pass breakups and 1 quarterback hurry this year. He’s added 9 pressures, which is tied for fourth on the Penn State defense.

• Fifth-year senior DE Nick Tarburton — Has registered 5 tackles, 2 stops for loss, 1 sack, 1 forced fumble and 1 fumble recovery, while adding 9 pressures this season. Sophomore defensive end Chop Robinson, a Maryland transfer, actually plays the most snaps at the position, despite not starting. He’s totaled 9 tackles, 2.5 for loss, 1 sack, 3 quarterback hurries, 1 pass breakup, 1 forced fumble and 1 fumble recovery, while leading the team with 18 pressures. His 91.4 PFF pass-rush grade ranks third nationally among edge rushers.

• Redshirt junior DE Adisa Isaac — Has tallied 7 tackles, including a team-high 4.5 behind the line of scrimmage, 1 sack and 4 quarterback hurries with 16 pressures this season. He’s laid a team-best 6 hits on opposing quarterbacks (Robinson is second on the squad with 5).

• Redshirt sophomore LB Tyler Elsdon — Ranks sixth on the Penn State defense with 16 tackles, including 1 for loss, while adding 1 pass breakup. He’s added 6 pressures in 19 pass-rush snaps and allowed 9 receptions for 70 yards and 1 touchdown in 11 targets in coverage.

• Redshirt sophomore LB Curtis Jacobs — Stand third on the team with 17 tackles, including 1.5 for loss and 1 sack, and has added 1 pass breakup and a forced fumble. He’s also notched 7 pressures and given up 8 receptions for 79 yards on 12 targets.

• Sixth-year senior LB Jonathan Sutherland — Has made 10 tackles and 1 sack along with 1 quarterback hurry and 1 forced fumble on the season. He’s added 6 pressures and given up 7 catches for 76 yards and 2 touchdowns on 14 targets in coverage.

• Redshirt junior CB Joey Porter Jr. — Ranks fifth on the team with 17 tackles and leads the nation with 10 pass breakups. His 79.5 coverage grade is second on the squad. He’s allowed 9 receptions for 89 yards on 22 targets. He was projected as a first-round NFL Draft pick in 2023 in PFF’s recent mock draft.

• Sophomore CB Kalen King — Has recorded 10 tackles, 9 pass breakups, 1 quarterback hurry, 1 fumble recovery and 1 forced fumble this season. The Detroit native’s 88.9 PFF coverage rating ranks seventh nationally among cornerbacks.

• Fifth-year senior S Ji’Ayir Brown — Has a hand in 11 career takeaways as a Nittany Lion (8 interceptions, 2 fumble recoveries, 1 forced fumble). He has recorded 2 picks this season and added a team-high 25 tackles, including 2.5 behind the line of scrimmage and 1 sack, 1 quarterback hurry and 1 forced fumble. He also has 6 pressures and has given up 10 catches for 90 yards on 12 targets.

• Redshirt junior S Keaton Ellis — Tallied 8 tackles and 6 pass breakups this season, while allowing 4 receptions for 26 yards on 11 targets. His 25.8 PFF tackling grade is the worst on the team.

Penn State specialists

• Fifth-year senior K Jake Pinegar — He’s made 4 of his 6 field goal attempts with a 48-yard long this season. Redshirt freshman Gabriel Nwosu handles the kickoff duties, with 7 touchbacks on 15 boots.

• Sixth-year senior P Barney Amor — The Ray Guy Award midseason watch list member has seen 61 percent of his punts land inside the 20 and 52 percent of his boots inside the 10 this season, leading the country with both marks. He’s averaging 44.7 yards per punt with 7 that have been 50-plus yards.

• Freshman KR Nicholas Singleton — The starting running back has returned 7 kicks for 153 yards with a 30-yard long.

• Redshirt sophomore PR Parker Washington — Has brought back 9 punts for 78 yards with a 30-yard long.

Penn State’s more balanced offense

Last season, Penn State totaled just 1,404 yards on the ground in 13 games. Through five contests this year, the Nittany Lions have accumulated 963 rushing yards, thanks to two freshman running backs that have made this a much more balanced attack, taking the pressure off of quarterback Sean Clifford.

“It’s funny because I feel like I could talk about the offensive line’s improvement and Sean Clifford’s maturity and the inclusion of the tight ends and Mike Yurcich in a second season as Penn State’s offensive coordinator, and all of those storylines would be accurate and fair portrayals of why the offense is better,” Bauer said. “But, for as much as those elements are true and relevant, a trip down the rabbit hole isn’t as necessary as pointing out that Penn State can now run the ball, whereas a year ago, it couldn’t.

“Between Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen, Penn State has added a dynamic home run hitter and a consistent, reliable presence in the backfield. They’ve transformed how all of those aforementioned pieces are perceived and fit together, so much so that the reality of the program’s step back or sideways at receiver, losing Jahan Dotson, has been largely overlooked.

“Penn State’s offense only had one route to success offensively last season. Now it has more thanks to its injection of talent at running back. So while this isn’t quite the explosive, complete offense that some of the more memorable groups in 2016, 2017, and 2019 might have represented, it’s in considerably better shape than it was a year ago when the running game was pedestrian, Clifford got hurt and the wheels completely came off in the second half of the season.”

Weakness of the Penn State offense

While Penn State’s offense has undoubtedly improved, it’s still not an elite attack. The Nittany Lions have had 28 plays of 20-plus yards, which ranks tied for 58th in the country, and they aren’t as good at methodically moving the ball down the field when the big plays aren’t coming.

Clifford is a solid Big Ten quarterback, but there’s a reason why he’s in his sixth collegiate season and set to make his fourth start against Michigan — he hasn’t been good enough to head to the NFL.

“I’m not going to say it’s Clifford because it’s not fair to him and not accurate, though plenty of Penn State fans will argue otherwise,” Bauer said when asked what the biggest weakness of the unit is. “The reality is that he, like other pieces of the offense, becomes vulnerable to having his weaknesses exploited when certain game situations and circumstances take place.

“If the running backs are working, the offensive line looks better than it probably is, Clifford can play relatively stress-free, the tight ends can get involved and the receivers keep the chains moving. But, I just think that when I say ‘working,’ it means Singleton in particular dropping bombs. If the explosive plays aren’t happening on the ground, and Penn State finds itself needing to string longer drives together (because the receivers aren’t scoring on explosive plays and are pretty much good to top out around 25-30 yards), it just becomes problematic for the offense.”

Clifford has faced pressure on 33.3 percent of his drop-backs. In those situations, he’s completing just 50 percent of his passes.

“Put Clifford under pressure consistently and he just doesn’t thrive,” Bauer said. “That’s throughout his career and isn’t necessarily atypical for the position, but critical errors and sacks and the cascade of plays that can dictate a game’s outcome tend to occur.”

The Penn State offensive line has given up 7 sacks this year.

Penn State’s elite defense

The Nittany Lions have an elite defense that has completely shut down opponents’ rushing attacks, holding all but one team to less than 100 rushing yards (Auburn, 119). That has forced offenses to be one-dimensional — Penn State has faced the most pass attempts per game in the country, 45.2 — and allowed the secondary to shine. The Nittany Lions are allowing just 5.8 yards per pass and lead the nation with 51 pass breakups.

“The formula is pretty straightforward from a bend-but-don’t-break standpoint,” Bauer stated. “They’ll live with running backs picking up first downs for 4-7 yards at a time. But, if they can prevent explosive play touchdowns, which they have all season, and force teams into third-and-long situations at some point on just about every possession, it’s a group that has been very opportunistic in generating pressures, sacks, strip-sacks and interceptions.”

Penn State has forced 11 turnovers in the last three games and has 12 takeaways for the season.

“Last year, the secondary had talent but just didn’t come through with some of the game-changing interceptions that needed to be made,” Bauer said. “Now, that group is cashing in when opportunities arise and, more importantly, hasn’t been getting burnt when it has taken chances to make those big plays.”

Penn State defense’s weak spot

While the defensive backs are stellar in coverage, the linebackers haven’t been.

“Teams that have mature quarterbacks and efficient running games are going to be able to pick on Penn State’s linebackers, both in the passing game and on the ground,” Bauer said. “They can only pass the tests that are in front of them, so it’s not discrediting to say that they’ve fairly well handled even the relatively proficient offenses they’ve faced this season. But, in Purdue, who has a great passing offense but doesn’t have much of a rushing offense to scare you, or Auburn, who is abysmal passing the ball and is zero threat on that end, and even Northwestern, who also cannot competently throw it around, Penn State just hasn’t had an opponent that can beat you a variety of ways.

“Michigan, by every relevant metric, can. So knowing how [first-year coordinator and former Miami head coach] Manny Diaz handles that, and what the defense looks like when it does give up a chunk touchdown, or how it will handle its pass rush against a quarterback it can’t get home against, feels like more of an unknown than a vulnerability, necessarily, but also can’t be discounted at this point in the season.”

Bauer’s final score prediction

“The past couple of weeks for Penn State are a little difficult to evaluate because the points came on short fields against Central Michigan and, in nearly every respect, the Northwestern game was a complete slop-fest,” Bauer began. “Add in a bye, and the things I thought about being the identity of this Penn State team occurred nearly a full calendar month ago.

“Michigan has its own set of questions to answer, I think, but in what should otherwise be a competitive game decided by a handful of plays in either direction (see: last year at Beaver Stadium) I have to give the hosts the benefit of the doubt as having enough firepower, and enough edge, to get the win in a close one.”

Prediction: Michigan 27, Penn State 24