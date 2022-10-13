Read full article on original website
WCAX
What to Do: Saturday, October 15
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do this Saturday, October 15. Today is Jay Peak’s 13th Annual Bean and Brew Festival! Today from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. you can find locally-roasted coffees alongside New England’s finest beers, ciders, and more. Quench your thirst and come to the Stateside Base Lodge to enjoy live music and lawn games. There will also be a gear sale. Tickets are $30, which gets you 12 sampling tickets and a commemorative glass.
The Valley Reporter
‘The Salmon of the Clyde River’ documentary premieres at Big Picture Theater
An apparent demise in salmon in the Clyde River in northern Vermont led avid fisherman and documentary filmmaker Ian Sweet, Warren, to make the documentary “The Salmon of the Clyde River.” The film premieres on Thursday, October 20, at 6:30 p.m. at Big Picture Theater in Waitsfield. The 67-minute film was made for PBS and edited, directed and produced by Sweet.
castletonspartan.com
Castleton’s underground music scene
Over the past couple of years, the Vermont music scene has started to blow up with talented individuals like Burlington-based artist Kelly Butts-Spirito, creating thriving spaces for music-lovers and performers alike. Butts-Spirito, who’s hosted numerous events under the name, “Love, Kelly,” has served as a model for the emerging hip-hop scene in communities across the state — including right here at Castleton University.
WCAX
Saving an exclusive Vermont family business
All were invited to be a citizen scientist for a day in Middlebury to help fungal enthusiasts and conservationists find and catalog fungi or mushrooms. Learning from comic books was the idea for this convention. Williston cyclist dies in South Burlington crash. Updated: 5 hours ago. Police in South Burlington...
After 50 years, Vermont Institute of Natural Science still flying high
An Upper Valley mainstay for tourists and residents alike, the nonprofit saw around 70,000 visitors last year. Read the story on VTDigger here: After 50 years, Vermont Institute of Natural Science still flying high.
Women in Need hosts New Member Mixer
Lake George Region Women for Women in Need (WIN) is holding a new member mixer on Thursday October 27 for those interested in becoming members. WIN is a non-profit that aids women and families in surrounding counties.
WCAX
Morning Show announces winner of pet costume contest
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We received more than 100 submissions for our Channel 3 This Morning Costumes Contest for Pets. Now it’s time to reveal the big winner!. Kendra Whittmore sent in several photos of animals on the farm all dressed up, including a chicken named Freckles. She was our favorite and wins the WCAX Swag Bag.
mynbc5.com
The Strand Center being 'stuffed' for a good cause
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — On Friday, the Strand Center for the Arts and Plattsburgh Noon Kiwanis teamed up to create "Stuff the Strand," a countywide drive to help local families. The goal of the event was to fill each of the 901 seats in the theater with 2 pounds of food or other essential items.
Lured by Social Media, Sleepy Hollow Farm Leaf Peepers Now Require Crowd Control
“I’m literally going to Vermont because of a picture i [sic] saw on social media!”. So said “lissette” in a 2019 comment on a Yankee magazine story about Pomfret’s Sleepy Hollow Farm, one of the most photographed places in the state. Judging by the dozens of...
vermontjournal.com
Raising bear cubs
BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Ben Kilham of Lyme, N.H. will talk about his first-hand experience raising black bear cubs and observing black bears in the wild on Thursday, Oct. 20 at 7 p.m. at the Rockingham Library. He has been researching and living with black bears for over 20 years. He is an expert in black bear behavior, as well as rehabilitating orphaned, abandoned, and injured bears and reintroducing them to the wild. His long-term study of wild black bears has shattered conventional wisdom about how they live their lives. He is invited to lecture all over the United States and internationally. His work has been featured in countless films including National Geographic television and the Discovery channel.
WCAX
Pets with Potential: Meet Randy, Stuart, and Gerald
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - If you’re searching for three little pigs -- guinea pigs that is -- meet Randy, Stuart, and Gerald. The three are waiting at the Humane Society of Chittenden County to find their forever home. Watch the video to find out more about Randy, Stuart,...
Meteorologist Tim Drawbridge embarking on new journey
The City of Glens Falls has a new communications director—and he's a very familiar face to most of the Capital Region.
Colchester Sun
Darren Schibler to leave position as town planner for Town of Essex
TOWN OF ESSEX — Town planner Darren Schibler is leaving the Town of Essex to take a new regional planning role. His last day is Friday, Oct. 21. Schibler was celebrated for his work during the Town’s Conservation and Trails Committee meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 11. Committee members shared their thanks with cake.
Addison Independent
Addison to vote on $2M renovation to old Town Hall; open house Saturday
ADDISON — On Nov. 8, Addison residents will face a $2.07 million question — should they approve a bond for up to that amount to renovate the town’s historic former town hall on Route 22A into a new town office building and community center. Addison Town Hall...
Boston Globe
Listed: A tiny house on the Black River in Vermont for $225,000
The home spans 396 square feet. Three hundred ninety six square feet may not seem too small for a city apartment, but it’s quite unusual in Vermont. 80 Pleasant Street in Ludlow packs a punch in its tiny yellow frame, which is located in the heart of the neighborhood on a .07-acre lot. Built in 2018, the property is now listed at $225,000.
The Valley Reporter
Blue Sage opening in Waitsfield offering retail cannabis
Blue Sage, a retail cannabis store, will be opening next month in the Village Square Shopping Center. Business owners Kevin Kennedy and Per Arneberg will be located in the former Infinite Sports location. The business will be vertically integrated, and they will be cultivating cannabis, manufacturing cannabis products and offering retail sales. They are doing some very basic construction work at the new shop and expect to open in mid to late November.
Randolph community discusses high school controversy at public forum
“I just want you to remember that we’re children,” one student said, referring to her 14-year-old teammate. “It’s one child on the receiving end of all this hate. … This child didn’t do anything to anyone, especially you adults. I was there. She was where she was supposed to be.” Read the story on VTDigger here: Randolph community discusses high school controversy at public forum.
