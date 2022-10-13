Read full article on original website
Related
Port Angeles man who prompted Olympic National Park evacuation sentenced
A Port Angeles man was sentenced Friday after he pleaded guilty to interfering with a government communication system after an armed standoff led to an evacuation of Olympic National Park in September 2021. Caleb Jesse Chapman, 42, was sentenced to three years of probation by U.S. District Judge Robert J....
Will Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow still be tried together?
Where is Lori Vallow now? Where is Chad Daybell now? Updates on Vallow and Daybell trial.
Comments / 0