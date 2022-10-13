The Roku Channel is now available in Mexico. “Launching The Roku Channel in Mexico represents a pivotal moment for our business as we continue to expand internationally and offer streamers free access to great entertainment and news content,” Rob Holmes, vp of programming at Roku, said in a statement. “In the U.S., The Roku Channel is a top 5 channel on the Roku platform, by both reach and streaming hour engagement and we are excited for the opportunity to build this viewership in Mexico. We provide the scale for content providers and brands to reach these critical streaming-first audiences.”

TECHNOLOGY ・ 2 DAYS AGO