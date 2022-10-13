ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

Full Notre Dame visitor preview: St. Louis talent flocking to South Bend for Irish vs. Stanford

By Mike Singer
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NSVWm_0iXoDL4K00
Four-star RB Jeremiyah Love embraces Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman. (Chad Weaver/BGI)

After a road game at North Carolina, bye week and a matchup in Las Vegas against BYU, Notre Dame is back at home to take on a reeling Stanford team in a rivalry matchup. It's a big recruiting weekend for the Irish as well.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Stanford Upsets Notre Dame In South Bend: Fans React

The Notre Dame football program has officially fallen off a cliff. The Stanford Cardinal, which hadn't beaten an FBS team in 11 tries, upset the Fighting Irish 16-14 in South Bend this Saturday night. An embarrassing loss for Notre Dame and, specifically, Marcus Freeman. What has happened to the Fighting...
SOUTH BEND, IN
FOX2now.com

Yep folks the Curder Burger is a reality at Culver’

ST. LOUIS — It started as an April Fool’s prank. Folks lined up for Culver’s Curder Burger, a creation of cheese curds centered on a burger. People petitioned Culver’s and now the Curder Burger is a real deal. Visit Culvers.com.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Columbia Missourian

Two St. Louis high school teammates become college rivals on the field

Not all football players have the same path to success. Not even teammates from the same high school, like former Saint Louis University High School teammates Trent Weaver and Isaac Thompson. Weaver, a Vanderbilt offensive lineman and Thompson, a Missouri defensive back, will be on opposing sidelines in the annual...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
South Bend, IN
College Sports
Local
Saint Louis, MO College Sports
South Bend, IN
Football
Local
Saint Louis, MO Football
City
Stanford, IN
South Bend, IN
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Indiana College Sports
Notre Dame, IN
College Sports
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
Local
Indiana Football
City
South Bend, IN
City
Notre Dame, IN
Local
Missouri Football
Notre Dame, IN
Football
Local
Indiana Sports
State
North Carolina State
Notre Dame, IN
Sports
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri College Sports
lastwordonsports.com

Preseason College Basketball Rankings: #23 Saint Louis Billikens

The Saint Louis Billikens had a very disappointing season last year. Javonte Perkins tore his ACL just a couple of weeks before the season started and that seemed to majorly throw them off. But he is back healthy this year and five of the top six guys from last year’s team return as well. The Billikens start the season as one of the favorites in the Atlantic-10.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Las Vegas#American Football#College Football#Irish#Byu
theprioryrecord.com

St. Louis, home of The Exorcist

That’s right, it’s that time of the year again. Spooky season is back. Filling the empty void between summer and Christmas, Halloween is a time full of cheesy horror flicks, weird-tasting legumes, and awkward costumes. Some cities across the United States are brimming with tales of the supernatural, but the “Gateway to the West” we know and love doesn’t receive the same spotlight. What if I told you that one of the greatest horror movies of all time was based on a story from right here in St. Louis? The story that inspired the 1973 film, The Exorcist, took place less than 20 minutes from Priory. For the residents of the cozy, colonial Bel-Nor neighborhood, a brush with the paranormal would stake its claim in St. Louis history.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
Sports
Stanford University
FOX 2

Woman shot and killed in south St. Louis Friday morning

ST. LOUIS – A woman was shot and killed in south St. Louis early Friday morning. Police were called to a home on Montana near Grand at about 12:30 a.m. for gunshots. There, they found a woman around 30 years old unconscious and not breathing. Homicide detectives are investigating. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Nic Lopez was at […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Victim, responding firefighter injured in accident in Midtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A victim and a responding firefighter were injured after an accident that happened in Midtown St. Louis Sunday afternoon. The accident happened around 12:45 p.m. near the intersection of Olive and Lindell. Firefighters tell News 4 one adult victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
72K+
Followers
77K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy