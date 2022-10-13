ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Josh Heupel has no update on Cedric Tillman, Gerald Mincey

By Nikki Chavanelle
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e17bV_0iXoCp0900
Bryan Lynn/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Tennessee Volunteers are heading into their Saturday showdown versus Alabama with some question marks on the roster – most notably, wideout Cedric Tillman and tackle Gerald Mincey.

“We’ll see where we get to after tomorrow,” Head coach Josh Heupel said to reporters on Wednesday afternoon.

The Vols skipper was a bit more verbose about Tillman’s situation on the SEC coaches teleconference earlier in the day.

“Do not have anything,” Heupel said. “We’ll continue to evaluate. Like I said earlier in the week, that’ll be a decision that our medical team and Cedric make. A decision here on the backend and if he’s playing, we want to make sure he’s 100% and ready to go play the way that he does. He continues to progress, so we’ll make a decision here as we get closer to game day.”

After opting to come back for a final year, Tillman was off to a hot start this season, amassing 17 catches and 246 yards in the three games.

Tillman has been rehabbing an ankle injury since before the matchup with Florida and recently had a “tightrope” procedure to get him back on the field sooner.

Heupel reveals little on personnel ahead of Alabama matchup

As for the offensive lineman Gerald Mincey, Heupel has been vague about his status since he was “unavailable” for the game against LSU.

Mincey transferred from Florida following the 2021 season and the program’s decision to part ways with head coach Dan Mullen. The Volunteers found space for him down the stretch in the 2022 recruiting cycle, paving the way for him to eventually earn the starting left tackle spot at Tennessee.

It’s no surprise that Heupel is reluctant to share more information on the availability of some of his stars this week. The Vols could use any advantage they can get this week going up against the No. 3 team in the country. Similarly, Alabama head coach Nick Saban has shared very little on the status of quarterback Bryce Young. Saban has only revealed that Young has, in fact, practiced.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

College Football World Calling For 1 Coach To Be Fired

The college football world is calling for one prominent head coach to be fired after a disastrous start to the season. Auburn fell to 3-4 on the season with a 48-34 loss to the Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday afternoon. With the loss, head coach Bryan Harsin's record sits at 9-11.
AUBURN, AL
On3.com

Nick Saban addresses how badly he wants to defeat Tennessee on Saturday

Nick Saban knows Alabama won’t be facing the same old this weekend. After defeating the Volunteers 15 straight times, the 16th consecutive win won’t come nearly as easily. The AP Poll has Tennessee ranked sixth in the nation and they’ll be playing within the confines of Neyland Stadium. With that said, Saban doesn’t want to blow anything out of proportion and wants to focus on getting the victory.
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
State
Tennessee State
Knoxville, TN
Football
State
Florida State
Knoxville, TN
College Sports
Local
Tennessee Football
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
State
Alabama State
Knoxville, TN
Sports
On3.com

Lane Kiffin sends message to Tennessee fans ahead of game vs Alabama

Fans may not be fond of Lane Kiffin, but the Ole Miss coach isn’t letting that get in the way of rooting for the Volunteers on Saturday. Ahead of the gigantic SEC showdown with the Alabama Crimson Tide heading to Knoxville, the Rebels coach joined the College GameDay crew for an interview. Ever the polarizing figure with the fanbase, Kiffin had a shocking message for Tennessee fans that got a rise out of the crowd.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

College football rankings: Projecting AP Top 25 rankings entering Week 8

Tennessee rattled the college football world Saturday after outlasting Alabama, 52-49, in a battle of top 10 unbeatens at Neyland Stadium, taking out the Crimson Tide for the first time in Nick Saban's tenure. The win will push the Vols into the top 3 of Sunday's Week 8 Top 25 rankings according to our projection and could push Alabama outside of the top 5.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: Nick Saban Furious After Alabama Player's Error

Alabama head coach Nick Saban has never been one to forgive careless mistakes. During Saturday's marquee matchup against the No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers, one of Saban's players muffed a punt that set up the opposition for yet another touchdown — extending Tennessee's lead to 28-10. Saban was visibly furious...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Saban
Person
Josh Heupel
Person
Dan Mullen
Person
Bryce Young
On3.com

5-star EDGE Samuel M'Pemba recaps Tennessee visit

Like everybody else inside Neyland Stadium on Saturday, St. Louis (Mo.) IMG Academy five-star EDGE Samuel M’Pemba was extremely impressed by the environment for Tennessee‘s 52-49 victory over Alabama. M’Pemba discussed that atmosphere and more from his official visit with Volquest. “Right before he (hit) the kick,...
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tennessee Volunteers#American Football#College Football#Vols#Sec#Lsu
Whiskey Riff

Ahead Of The Big Game, Tennessee Fans Are Reminding Alabama Fans That “Dixieland Delight” Is About Tennessee

If you’re a college football fan, then you know the college football world will have their eyes on the Alabama vs. Tennessee game tomorrow at 3:30 in Knoxville, Tennessee. Alabama goes to Rocky Top tomorrow ranked number three in the nation, and are a seven point favorite over the sixth ranked Volunteers. Tennessee hasn’t beaten Bama in what feels like an eternity, with their last win over the Crimson Tide dating back to 2006. It’s been so long that the […] The post Ahead Of The Big Game, Tennessee Fans Are Reminding Alabama Fans That “Dixieland Delight” Is About Tennessee first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Dick Vitale releases college basketball preseason top 25

College basketball season is less than one month away, and Dick Vitale unveiled his preseason top 25 for the 2022-23 season, headlined by last year's runner-up in the North Carolina Tar Heels, Kentucky Wildcats, and Arkansas Razorbacks UNC coach Hubert Davis and company were bested by the Kansas Jayhawks in the national championship, but UNC returns four of five starters from last year's team. A handful of other teams figure to compete to cut down the nets, but the Tar Heels are a trendy pick, and Davis hears the hype.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Whiskey Riff

Tennessee Trolls Alabama By Playing “Dixieland Delight” At Neyland Stadium After Game Winning Field Goal

WHAT. A. GAME. With a game winning field goal, the No. 6 University of Tennessee has secured an upset victory against Nick Saban and the No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide. TENNESSEE SINKS THE FIELD GOAL TO TAKE DOWN ALABAMA!!!! 🔥🔥@Vol_Football pic.twitter.com/kBzxzANTzy — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 15, 2022 Their first victory against the Crimson Tide since 2006, it’s absolute pandemonium at Neyland Stadium right now. We saw Peyton Manning in the building, along with Knoxville-area natives Morgan Wallen, Kenny […] The post Tennessee Trolls Alabama By Playing “Dixieland Delight” At Neyland Stadium After Game Winning Field Goal first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
KNOXVILLE, TN
On3.com

Nick Saban reveals the three biggest keys to Alabama beating Tennessee

If there is one thing that Alabama head coach Nick Saban knows how to do, it’s beat. . For 15 consecutive years that he’s played them, he’s beaten them. That’s a streak that dates back to his time at LSU. This season feels different, though. The Volunteers are unbeaten, explosive, and playing at home. So, winning shouldn’t be too easy for Alabama this year.
KNOXVILLE, TN
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
72K+
Followers
77K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy