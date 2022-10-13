Josh Heupel has no update on Cedric Tillman, Gerald Mincey

Bryan Lynn/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Tennessee Volunteers are heading into their Saturday showdown versus Alabama with some question marks on the roster – most notably, wideout Cedric Tillman and tackle Gerald Mincey.

“We’ll see where we get to after tomorrow,” Head coach Josh Heupel said to reporters on Wednesday afternoon.

The Vols skipper was a bit more verbose about Tillman’s situation on the SEC coaches teleconference earlier in the day.

“Do not have anything,” Heupel said. “We’ll continue to evaluate. Like I said earlier in the week, that’ll be a decision that our medical team and Cedric make. A decision here on the backend and if he’s playing, we want to make sure he’s 100% and ready to go play the way that he does. He continues to progress, so we’ll make a decision here as we get closer to game day.”

After opting to come back for a final year, Tillman was off to a hot start this season, amassing 17 catches and 246 yards in the three games.

Tillman has been rehabbing an ankle injury since before the matchup with Florida and recently had a “tightrope” procedure to get him back on the field sooner.

Heupel reveals little on personnel ahead of Alabama matchup

As for the offensive lineman Gerald Mincey, Heupel has been vague about his status since he was “unavailable” for the game against LSU.

Mincey transferred from Florida following the 2021 season and the program’s decision to part ways with head coach Dan Mullen. The Volunteers found space for him down the stretch in the 2022 recruiting cycle, paving the way for him to eventually earn the starting left tackle spot at Tennessee.

It’s no surprise that Heupel is reluctant to share more information on the availability of some of his stars this week. The Vols could use any advantage they can get this week going up against the No. 3 team in the country. Similarly, Alabama head coach Nick Saban has shared very little on the status of quarterback Bryce Young. Saban has only revealed that Young has, in fact, practiced.