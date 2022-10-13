Read full article on original website
Utah Health Food Restaurant Opening Its Second Store in Evansville Indiana
In recent years we've seen an increase in the number of restaurants and smoothie shops opening up in the Evansville community. Many are geared toward those looking to make more health-conscious choices when it comes to what they are eating, including the latest restaurant to announce its arrival on Evansville's east side.
‘Tails’ of Terror – The Story of the ‘Mud Mermaids’ Who Reportedly Terrorized an Indiana River Town
When you hear the word, "mermaid," I'll assume the first image that pops into your mind is that of Ariel, the young, red-head girl who lived "Under the Sea" and made a deal with an evil sea witch to give up her beautiful singing voice in exchange for a pair of legs so she could meet the handsome Prince Eric on land. You know her better as Disney's "The Little Mermaid." Or maybe the word simply creates an image in your mind of a man or woman with the upper body, arms, and head of a human and a fish-like tail in place of legs. Whatever it is you're picturing, I'm pretty sure it looks nothing like the description of the "mud mermaids" that were reportedly spotted on the banks of the Ohio River in southern Indiana many years ago.
Southern Indiana Woman Overcomes Fear to Raise Money For Granted Evansville
If you seek out adventure and you have a soft spot for kids with life-threatening or terminal conditions, you are going to want to go 'OVER THE EDGE' on April 39, 2023. I'm talking literally 'OVER THE EDGE' of the CenterPoint Energy building in Downtown Evansville. Granted Evansville is bringing this unique fundraising event back to the community. I made the decision to go OVER THE EDGE last year, so I thought I would share my personal story about why Granted is so important, and if I can do this, anyone can. Literally anyone. The Chick-fil-A cow rappelled for Pete's sake!
An Exciting Pickleball Tournament in Owensboro Will Benefit Beloved Local Charity
The fastest growing sport in the United States is quickly growing in popularity here in Owensboro-Daviess County as well. Local and regional pickleball players have been lining up for a huge benefit tournament taking place at Merchant Centre Court in a few weeks. That tournament, the River City Open, is...
Granted Evansville Recruiting Adventure Seekers In Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois to go ‘OVER THE EDGE’
If you seek out adventure and you have a soft spot for kids with life-threatening or terminal conditions, you are going to want to go 'OVER THE EDGE' on April 29, 2023. I'm talking literally 'OVER THE EDGE' of the CenterPoint Energy building in Downtown Evansville. Granted Evansville is bringing this unique fundraising event back to the community.
This Curvy Highway Traverses Black Mountain — the Highest Point in KY…Would You Drive It?
It seems every time an opportunity presents itself, I'm telling you about how much I love the road. No, I don't mean that I love that fact that there ARE roads. I love HITTING the road and seeing where it takes me. Recently in these pages, you saw a story...
a-z-animals.com
Bobcats In Indiana: Types & Where They Live
Indiana, known as the “Hoosier State,” is a Great Lakes-region state in the Midwest. It shares boundaries with Kentucky to the south, Michigan to the north, Ohio to the east, and Illinois to the west. The geography of Indiana is diverse and includes rocky hills, grassy plains, riverbanks, lakeshores, and deep forests. The bobcat is the most widely dispersed North American feline, and it may be found all over the continent, from southern Canada down to southern Mexico. But are there bobcats in Indiana?
thechicagogenius.com
Redirection of South Shore Line Drops Indiana Riders Directly Into Lake Michigan
GARY, IN — Amid ridership approaching pre-pandemic levels and a continuing labor shortage with no end in sight, Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District (NICTD) has announced they will be redirecting South Shore Line services to replace all outgoing Indiana stops with one terminating station in the middle of Lake Michigan.
Black Cats Are No Longer Considered Unlucky in Kentucky, Illinois, and Indiana
Black cats have a bad reputation when it comes to luck. If we see one cross our path, it's supposed to mean bad luck. And, if a black cat is under a ladder and you are climbing it...no, that's not it. Well, it's all pretty ridiculous anyway. The whole bad luck and black cat connection is just insane.
14news.com
Food truck owner takes advantage of lunchtime rush on Main St.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Main Street in Evansville, one hot dog stand owner is taking advantage of the bustling lunch rush. Videojournalist Brian Cissell was there to take in the lunch rush with him.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Indiana
With an average elevation of 755 feet above sea level, Indiana is a place with a wide variety of scenic splendor, from broad dunes to rolling green hills. However, Indiana is also home to several notable bodies of water. Sure, everyone is aware of Minnesota’s 10,000 lakes. But it may surprise many that Indiana is no slouch either — it is a lake paradise!
When Will KY, IN and IL See the First Snowfall of Winter 2022?
Let it snow! I can't wait for the first flakes to fall I'm someone who actually loves snow. The more, the better. I'm so ready. We've been hearing that the Tristate is predicted to be colder and get more snow than we have seen in a long time. That makes me super happy. I know, I know, not everybody agrees with me.
Most Notorious Serial Killer from Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky
Each state unfortunately has a connection to an infamous serial killer. These are the most notorious from Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky. Recently, Netflix has found success with their new series, Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. As you probably already know, the series follows the life and horrific criminal acts of one the most infamous serial killers, Jeffrey Dahmer.
Hurricane Ian cats rescued by Indiana women
INDIANAPOLIS — Two Indiana women are on a mission, rescuing three dozen cats from Florida's hurricane damage and bringing them back to Indianapolis. The cats survived Hurricane Ian and were taken to an animal shelter in Fort Myers. Samantha Grimes and Holly Irwin were on vacation in Florida when...
Historical Event: Last Apple Festival at Reid’s Orchard in Owensboro, Kentucky
Feelin' a bit nostalgic about the Apple Festival this season because it will be the last held at Reid's Orchard. After more than three decades the festival will move to the Daviess County Fair Grounds in 2023. Let's make it the biggest and best one yet!. REID'S ORCHARD APPLE FESTIVAL...
National Pet Influencer Raises $1300 for Indiana Shelter in One Night As Part of 40 Shelters in 40 Days Tour
A Florida man with a big heart and a big social media following found his way to one Evansville, Indiana animal rescue where he put his personality and his followers to work to help raise money for the shelter as part of his 40 Shelters in 40 Days Tour. Raising...
West Side Nut Club Accepting Applications for 2023 Fall Festival Non-Profit Booth Space
The 101st annual West Side Nut Club on Franklin Street in Evansville is in the books and from what I've been by a few people who work for local non-profits that had booths on-site during the week, this year's event was a huge success. There's no doubt the gorgeous weather throughout the entire week was a huge part of that as thousands of people made their way to the festival to enjoy the sunny days and cool nights while chowing down on the hundreds of food items available. For the Nut Club, the end of one festival means the start of planning for the next one. That includes locking in many of those booths and even some new ones.
These 23 Evansville Area Stores Will Be Closed Thanksgiving Day 2022
Thanksgiving is fast approaching. Many of us are already making plans, and for some, that includes getting a jump start on holiday shopping. However, before you head out on Thanksgiving Day to shop, you may want to check this list to see which stores will be closed. Holiday Shopping Starts...
buildingindiana.com
Indiana Enters Regional Hydrogen Coalition
Several state governors from Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, and Wisconsin signed an agreement to collaborate on developing a robust hydrogen market, supply chain, and workforce across the Midwest by signing the Midwest Hydrogen Coalition Memorandum of Understanding (M-H2 Coalition MOU). “Strong partnerships and collaborations with our neighbors...
Indiana teacher arrested for creating and maintaining a 'kill list'
An Indiana elementary school teacher is in custody after intimating to a student that she had created a “kill list” of people she planned to murder.
