Evansville, IN

'Tails' of Terror – The Story of the 'Mud Mermaids' Who Reportedly Terrorized an Indiana River Town

When you hear the word, "mermaid," I'll assume the first image that pops into your mind is that of Ariel, the young, red-head girl who lived "Under the Sea" and made a deal with an evil sea witch to give up her beautiful singing voice in exchange for a pair of legs so she could meet the handsome Prince Eric on land. You know her better as Disney's "The Little Mermaid." Or maybe the word simply creates an image in your mind of a man or woman with the upper body, arms, and head of a human and a fish-like tail in place of legs. Whatever it is you're picturing, I'm pretty sure it looks nothing like the description of the "mud mermaids" that were reportedly spotted on the banks of the Ohio River in southern Indiana many years ago.
VEVAY, IN
Southern Indiana Woman Overcomes Fear to Raise Money For Granted Evansville

If you seek out adventure and you have a soft spot for kids with life-threatening or terminal conditions, you are going to want to go 'OVER THE EDGE' on April 39, 2023. I'm talking literally 'OVER THE EDGE' of the CenterPoint Energy building in Downtown Evansville. Granted Evansville is bringing this unique fundraising event back to the community. I made the decision to go OVER THE EDGE last year, so I thought I would share my personal story about why Granted is so important, and if I can do this, anyone can. Literally anyone. The Chick-fil-A cow rappelled for Pete's sake!
EVANSVILLE, IN
Granted Evansville Recruiting Adventure Seekers In Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois to go 'OVER THE EDGE'

If you seek out adventure and you have a soft spot for kids with life-threatening or terminal conditions, you are going to want to go 'OVER THE EDGE' on April 29, 2023. I'm talking literally 'OVER THE EDGE' of the CenterPoint Energy building in Downtown Evansville. Granted Evansville is bringing this unique fundraising event back to the community.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Bobcats In Indiana: Types & Where They Live

Indiana, known as the “Hoosier State,” is a Great Lakes-region state in the Midwest. It shares boundaries with Kentucky to the south, Michigan to the north, Ohio to the east, and Illinois to the west. The geography of Indiana is diverse and includes rocky hills, grassy plains, riverbanks, lakeshores, and deep forests. The bobcat is the most widely dispersed North American feline, and it may be found all over the continent, from southern Canada down to southern Mexico. But are there bobcats in Indiana?
INDIANA STATE
Redirection of South Shore Line Drops Indiana Riders Directly Into Lake Michigan

GARY, IN — Amid ridership approaching pre-pandemic levels and a continuing labor shortage with no end in sight, Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District (NICTD) has announced they will be redirecting South Shore Line services to replace all outgoing Indiana stops with one terminating station in the middle of Lake Michigan.
CHICAGO, IL
Discover the Deepest Lake in Indiana

With an average elevation of 755 feet above sea level, Indiana is a place with a wide variety of scenic splendor, from broad dunes to rolling green hills. However, Indiana is also home to several notable bodies of water. Sure, everyone is aware of Minnesota’s 10,000 lakes. But it may surprise many that Indiana is no slouch either — it is a lake paradise!
INDIANA STATE
When Will KY, IN and IL See the First Snowfall of Winter 2022?

Let it snow! I can't wait for the first flakes to fall I'm someone who actually loves snow. The more, the better. I'm so ready. We've been hearing that the Tristate is predicted to be colder and get more snow than we have seen in a long time. That makes me super happy. I know, I know, not everybody agrees with me.
KENTUCKY STATE
Most Notorious Serial Killer from Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky

Each state unfortunately has a connection to an infamous serial killer. These are the most notorious from Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky. Recently, Netflix has found success with their new series, Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. As you probably already know, the series follows the life and horrific criminal acts of one the most infamous serial killers, Jeffrey Dahmer.
KENTUCKY STATE
Hurricane Ian cats rescued by Indiana women

INDIANAPOLIS — Two Indiana women are on a mission, rescuing three dozen cats from Florida's hurricane damage and bringing them back to Indianapolis. The cats survived Hurricane Ian and were taken to an animal shelter in Fort Myers. Samantha Grimes and Holly Irwin were on vacation in Florida when...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
West Side Nut Club Accepting Applications for 2023 Fall Festival Non-Profit Booth Space

The 101st annual West Side Nut Club on Franklin Street in Evansville is in the books and from what I've been by a few people who work for local non-profits that had booths on-site during the week, this year's event was a huge success. There's no doubt the gorgeous weather throughout the entire week was a huge part of that as thousands of people made their way to the festival to enjoy the sunny days and cool nights while chowing down on the hundreds of food items available. For the Nut Club, the end of one festival means the start of planning for the next one. That includes locking in many of those booths and even some new ones.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Indiana Enters Regional Hydrogen Coalition

Several state governors from Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, and Wisconsin signed an agreement to collaborate on developing a robust hydrogen market, supply chain, and workforce across the Midwest by signing the Midwest Hydrogen Coalition Memorandum of Understanding (M-H2 Coalition MOU). “Strong partnerships and collaborations with our neighbors...
INDIANA STATE
