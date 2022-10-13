Read full article on original website
Related
Digital Trends
Amazon’s Early Access Sale is home to an $80 Chromebook
You’ve got a great chance of finding an affordable laptop with the return of Prime Day laptop deals through Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale, also called the October Prime Day, but if you want an even lower price, check out this offer for the Acer Chromebook 512. Amazon has slashed its price by $120, making it very affordable at just $80 compared to its original price of $200. This is one of the cheapest Prime Day Chromebook deals available right now, so we don’t expect stocks to last long.
3 hidden iPhone features in iOS 16 that Apple kept secret
IOS 16 has been out for over a month. Most iPhone users have had plenty of time to explore all of the new features and quirks of Apple’s update. That said, even a month later, there is a chance that you haven’t discovered everything iOS 16 has to offer. Shortly after Apple rolled out its update, we told you about 8 hidden iOS 16 features worth checking out. Those were just the tip of the iceberg, so we thought we’d share a few more.
Digital Trends
This 75-inch TV is a steal at $550 in the Best Buy’s Prime counter-sale
Even though Amazon’s Prime Day has been and gone this summer, there’s a second chance for you to score some Prime Day deals this year with Amazon’s Prime Early Access sale. This week will see a ton of offers including some great Prime Day TV deals which make this the ideal time to pick up a new TV. And if you’re looking for a TV that is large in size but small in price, then this 75-inch Insignia F30 TV could be just what you’re after. Normally $850, this TV has an impressive $300 off at Best Buy for a sale price of just $550.
Digital Trends
Grab a cheap HP laptop for only $300 with this sweet deal
It’s hard to believe a deal this good could be real, but right now HP is offering a chance to bring home its HP 17 Laptop for only $300. Originally priced at $500, this laptop is on sale for $200 off, making it one of the most enticing laptop deals happening at the moment. Whether you’re a student in need a of a new machine as the school year gets into full swing or you need a new laptop for your work-from-home setup, this is one of those HP laptop deals worth jumping on before it disappears.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Apple Insider
Protect a MacBook Pro with Satechi's Eco HardShell
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Satechi's first case for laptops — the Eco-HardShell Case — is specifically designed to protect the 2021MacBook Pro line. Long-time accessory vendor Satechi's Eco-HardShell case for MacBook Pro has anti-scratch and anti-fingerprint...
10 Seriously Big Deals to Grab at Amazon Right Now — All Under $10
Save up to 58 percent on Hanes tights, Neutrogena face wash, Dr. Scholl’s socks, and more After searching for furniture or cleaning gadgets and seeing those costs quickly add up, it's nice to do a bit of online shopping that's guaranteed not to break the bank. That's why we've taken it upon ourselves to round up some of the best deals at Amazon right now — and everything will only set you back $10 or less. Shoppers will discover a slew of on-sale items including a long-handled shower...
Digital Trends
Best Buy just knocked $200 off this Chromebook — now just $99
If you’re a student on a tight budget, Chromebooks offer a great alternative to laptops that often cost hundreds of dollars more while still offering the same features. For example, this 14-inch Asus Chromebook not only has a big screen, but it’s currently going for only $99 at Best Buy as part of the Best Buy Prime Day deals that we’ve seen in the past couple of days.
Apple Experts Agree: You Should Turn This Setting Off ASAP For A Faster Phone
When it comes to getting a faster iPhone, how much is actually within your control? That all depends. The truth is: there’s only so much you can control if you have an old phone or your battery is getting up there in years. There may come a time when it’s in your best interest to replace your device or, at the very least, look into whether you could use a new battery. But for now, if you suspect something else is going on that is stalling your phone and making your user experience less than stellar, it’s time to consider your settings. Tech Expert Jimmy Huh, CEO and founder of JH SEO, offers suggestions for settings you can turn off that can help you get a faster phone.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This hidden iOS 16 lock screen feature is a game-changer for your iPhone
One of the most significant iOS 16 features is the new iPhone Lock Screen design that users more freedom than ever to customize the appearance and functionality of the Lock Screen. You can set any image as your Lock Screen wallpaper, configure as many screens as you want, and connect them with Focus modes. And you can add various iOS 16 widgets to offer you information at a glance.
hbsdealer.com
Generac brings hydrogen power to the home
Energy technology firm Generac and EODev, a French manufacturer of zero-emission hydrogen fuel cell power generators, announced a distribution agreement: Generac will offer EODev’s GEH2 – a large-scale, zero- emissions hydrogen fuel cell power generator – to the North American market. “Harnessing the power of hydrogen allows...
Free iPhone upgrade coming for millions this month – and it’s so easy to claim
APPLE is gearing up to drop a huge iPhone upgrade for millions of users. A major iOS update is now just weeks away – and will add loads of new features. It's called iOS 16.1 and will introduce four key changes that you need to be excited about. Live...
You can control your Apple Watch from your iPhone and my mind is blown
The Apple Watch Ultra is the talk of the town, even if it’s not necessarily a new Apple wearable that appeals to you. But that’s not the only exciting thing happening on the Watch now that the watchOS 9 update is available to users. The Apple Watch supports a brand new Screen Mirroring feature that lets you control the wearable from the iPhone.
CNET
iOS 16: How to Unsend an Email on Your iPhone
You've just sent an email, but unfortunately you've made a mistake. Maybe you used the incorrect email address or forgot to add an important attachment. Or you made a grammatical error that completely ruins your email. Whatever the reason, you definitely want the email back. Fortunately if you're running iOS...
CNET
After You Install iOS 16, Do 3 Things on Your iPhone Immediately
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple's latest mobile software update, iOS 16, landed on compatible iPhones last week. While some may prefer to wait to upgrade, there are a host of cool new features you'll get when you do, like unsending and editing text messages and easily removing people and objects from photos.
Cult of Mac
Load your Mac or PC with a lifetime license to Microsoft Office. Get 2-packs at a major discount.
You’ve probably used Microsoft Office before. More than a billion people have. However, using it and having lifetime access are two very different things. With a lifetime license to Office, you can rely on this software suite to manage things like your home budget (without a subscription cost eating into it).
Android Authority
How to scan documents on an iPhone or iPad
No more need to hunt for a photocopier. Before everybody had a smartphone in their pocket, copying a document usually entailed looking for a Xerox machine and hunting for loose change. Now that everyone has a phone, the Xerox machine has been supplanted in favor of a scanning app. Not only do you not need to pay to scan something, but you can do it anywhere and have the results instantly saved on your device. Kids these days have it so easy. Here’s how to scan documents on an iPhone or iPad.
daystech.org
Apple no longer signing iOS 16.0 and 16.0.1, blocking downgrades
IOS 16 was officially released to the public on September 12 after three months of beta testing. Since then, Apple has launched two minor updates: iOS 16.0.1 and iOS 16.0.2. Now, the corporate has stopped signing each iOS 16.0 and iOS 16.0.1, which implies customers can now not downgrade from iOS 16.0.2.
ZDNet
Apple's worst product has now become one of its best
Over the years I've spent a lot of time talking about charging cables. A theme that cropped up with alarming regularity was the poor quality of Apple's charging cables. Anyone who's been buying iPhones or Macs over the past decade will know the pain of charging cables that would wear out over a matter of months. iPhone cables were the worst, with the sheathing on the end of the cable wearing through to the wires beneath.
Apple Insider
Big iMessage redesign rumored for iOS 17
A sketchy leak suggests that Apple is working on an updated version of iMessage with chat rooms and AR features built for a headset. The leak comes from a Twitter user named Majin Bu, who has a middling accuracy record. He says the information comes from one of his unnamed sources.
Apple Watch Series 8 is down to the best price ever on Amazon
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more. Apple’s latest and greatest smartwatch is now on sale with its deepest discount yet. The new Apple Watch Series 8 price has been dropped to as low as $349 on Amazon. As you can see in our roundup of the best Apple Watch deals online, this is the best bargain yet for this sleek new Apple Watch model.
YOGA・
Comments / 0