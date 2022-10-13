I have five acres in Alcona County, and I'm interested in growing pears. What would be the best variety for our area?. The answer depends on if this is a backyard planting or a commercial venture. I assume this is a backyard planting--if not, please let me know and I will provide more information. In Michigan European pears are generally not or only partially self-fruitful. Pollination partners are generally needed for all pear plantings. The greatest challenge to the European pear industry has been the extreme susceptibility of Bartlett, Bosc, and D’Anjou to the bacterial disease fire blight. The new Canadian variety Harrow Sweet ripens two weeks after Bartlett and has extremely good fire blight resistance, excellent fruit quality, and very good storage life for a relatively early pear. Fruit size of Harrow Sweet is the same or slightly smaller than Bartlett and may have a slightly rougher finish. Early thinning of Harrow Sweet is important to obtain good fruit size. Another new variety with fire blight resistance is Gem, a variety that is crisp at harvest but softens in storage. Other flavorful varieties to consider are Flemish Beauty, Seckel, Moonglo, and Kieffer. Dwarfing rootstock are generally not available for European pear, although some dwarfing is seen with OHXF 87 rootstock compared to most other pear rootstock.

