As the only representative of a Chinese organization, Southern Asset Management was shortlisted for the PRI 2022 Responsible Investment Award
New York – Recently, the The United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investment (UN PRI)announced the shortlist of the 2022 PRI Awards. China Southern Asset Management’s “Facilitating Climate Transition-Application of Carbon Emission Database” project, as the only representative of Chinese organization, has been successfully shortlisted in the “ESG incorporation initiative of the year” and “Emerging market initiative of the year”.
New Zealand Visa is excited to announce the launch of its new contact center
We are pleased to announce that, effective immediately, customers of new zealand visa can enter the country without a visa. This waiver will make it easier and more convenient than ever to visit New Zealand. New Zealand Visa is proud to announce that we now offer a visa waiver for...
Yue-Sai Kan China Beauty Charity Fund and World Collective powered by F4D announce Fall 2022 lineup of Executive Education in Sustainable Fashion Master Talks
Created for fashion executives and students around the world, the complimentary new series will debut online on October 17, 2022. NEW YORK – October 15, 2022 – Yue-Sai Kan China Beauty Charity Fund (CBCF), in partnership with the World Collective powered by F4D, today announced the Fall 2022 schedule of their Executive Education in Sustainable Fashion Master Talks, premiering Monday, October 17, 2022. Conducted in English with Chinese subtitles, the free series of weekly online masterclasses is tailored to executives and professionals engaged in fashion, beauty and lifestyle products and services, designed to provide them with insights and design-thinking skills to enable them to apply innovative solutions, build profitable companies and set themselves up for successful futures.
How Giovanni Corpus became one of the few Filipinos who run a Private Equity firm on NYC Wall Street
Giovanni Corpus is one of the very few Filipinos to break the stereotype of being in the medical field and choose the finance path. In celebrations of Filipino American month, it’s encouraging to see the likes of Giovanni making a name for himself in the NYC street where the World economy runs.
The new Turkey visa online service will make it easier and faster for cruise visitors
Turkey visa online is a new service that will make it easier and faster for cruise visitors to get their visas. The service will also allow them to manage their documents and files more easily. This new service is part of the company’s commitment to providing the best possible experience for its customers.
Meta Index goes mobile and announces the launch of Eco-World
Meta Index became completely mobile and announced the launch of Eco-World. Experts fear the world might have to deal with a natural calamity in a few years. It is time to work together to solve the problem and create a bold plan. Reduce emissions of greenhouse gases by 50% by 2030 and arrive at net-zero goals by 2050.
Changes To The New Canada Visa Online System Include Italian and New Zealand Citizens
Visiting Canada just got easier for Italian citizens, thanks to the new canada visa online system. This new system makes it simpler and faster to obtain the required travel documents, and streamlines the application process overall.Previously, Italian citizens had to apply for a visa through the Canadian embassy or consulate in Italy. However, with the new canada visa online system, they can now submit their application and all required documentation directly online.This is good news for anyone planning a trip to Canada, as it will save time and make the process much more convenient. So if you’re an Italian citizen looking to visit Canada soon, be sure to take advantage of this new system!
Turkey visa online is now offering a complete Turkey visa application service
Turkey visa online is excited to announce our new online portal that offers customers image management, document storage, and more. Our goal is to provide our customers with the best possible experience when travelling to Turkey. With our new portal, customers will be able to easily and conveniently store all of their travel documents in one place. We are committed to providing the best possible service to our customers and this new portal is just one more way that we are doing that.
MIPCOM: Shoreline Entertainment-Organic Media Pact for Production and Sales (EXCLUSIVE)
Taiwan-based development and production operation Organic Media is teaming up with Los Angeles-based sales agency and content aggregator Shoreline Entertainment in a strategic pact that sees Shoreline take responsibility for much of Organic’s sales function. The pairing will make its debut at this week’s MIPCOM TV rights market in Cannes. It will follow that with an appearance at the American Film Market in Santa Monica in early November. Organic was co-founded in 2019 by veteran sales and production executive Steve Chicorel and Kelly Mi Li (“Bling Empire”) and now has operations in Taipei, Los Angeles, London, Riga and Brisbane. The operation, now...
Happy To Announce That German Citizens Can Apply For A New Zealand Visa Online And Save Time
We are delighted to announce that German citizens can now apply for a New Zealand visa through our website.All you need to do is provide your personal details and passport information, and we will take care of the rest. This is a great opportunity for German citizens to experience all that New Zealand has to offer.We look forward to processing your application and welcome you to New Zealand.
India Introduces Easier E-Visa Rules For Greek Citizens
The Government of India has introduced a new e-visa regime for Greek citizens travelling to India. The new regime will make it easier for Greek citizens to obtain an Indian visa, and will also allow them to apply for a visa from the comfort of their own home.The indian visa online team are experts in the Indian visa application process, and we are here to help you through every step of the process. We will review your application form, submit it to the Government of India for approval, and then help you to track the progress of your application.We are committed to making the process of applying for an Indian visa as simple and hassle-free as possible, and we are confident that the new e-visa regime will make a big difference for Greek travellers.
China-hifi-Audio Distributes World-Class Audiophile Tube Amplifiers To Produce Top-quality Sound Output For Home Theater
China-hifi-Audio releases reputable and authentic audiophile tube amplifiers that come with superior performance, features as well as affordable prices for all clients. In order to meet the needs of clients and to provide genuine high-end audio systems, China-hifi-Audio works with leading brands and manufacturers around the world. The store has a wide variety of offers ranging from speakers to tube amplifiers. The store also offers high-quality accessories such as audio cables and interconnect cables that are essential in the installation processes of customers’ home sound systems. Apart from offering a wide range of audiophile equipment, this store also provides technical support to users who desire to learn more about the correct use of their equipment. With over a decade’s worth of experience in audiophile equipment, clients can purchase audio products from this store that are well-renowned for their superior quality of sound output. Customers are sure to get high-grade audio devices when they purchase these systems from China-hifi-Audio.
China-hifi-Audio Brings Premium Willsenton Series Audiophile Tube Amplifiers To Music Lovers
China-hifi-Audio presents top-notch audiophile tube amplifiers perfect for movie and music lovers looking to create the best listening experience in the comfort of their homes or offices. On China-hifi-Audio’s website, clients can find a huge assortment of audiophile tube amplifiers suited to all their entertainment needs. This online store provides...
WebLogistics LLC Leverages Technology To Deliver Flexible FBA Solutions
Providers of technology-driven logistics service, WebLogistics LLC, challenges the status quo in e-commerce fulfillment through its tech-oriented approach to logistics. It is looking like good times for sellers on Fulfillment by Amazon as well as other eCommerce businesses, as WebLogistics LLC introduce its range of solutions built on an innovative and tech-oriented approach to give clients access to a vast network of suppliers, retailers, carriers, and distributors to suit their specific business needs. WebLogistics LLC has become the fulfillment partner for Amazon sellers looking to scale their revenue.
VapiaCoin is the first Blockchain in the World based on the VTM system and assisted by Artificial Intelligence
VapiaCoin is the first Blockchain in the World based on the VTM system and assisted by Artificial Intelligence. The famous VAPIA Team launches VapiaCoin and VapiaVTM for members. Vapia launches its own coin on December 2nd, VapiaCoin is based on a complex and unique system in the world. This coin...
Indian Government Now Simplified The Applications Process For Indian e-Visa
Welcome to our website, indianvisaonline.org! We are excited to offer our Russian customers a convenient and easy-to-use online application process for the Indian e-Visa. This makes it easier than ever for Russians to apply for an Indian visa online. Our simple and user-friendly system makes the process quick and hassle-free. We hope that this will make it easier for Russian citizens to travel to India and experience all that this amazing country has to offer. Thank you for choosing us, and we look forward to helping you with your Indian visa application.
German citizens will now be able to apply for visas from the Government of India
The Government of India has announced that it will now be offering visas to German citizens wanting to travel to India. This is great news for those who have been wanting to explore the country and experience its many wonders. With an Indian visa, German citizens will be able to stay in the country for up to six months and enjoy all that it has to offer.
New Canadian Online Visa Application System For Norwegian Citizens
The Canadian government has introduced a new online visa application system for Norwegian citizens.The new system makes it easier and faster for Norwegian citizens to apply for a Canada visa, and means that they no longer need to go through a paper-based application process.This is good news for anyone planning to travel to Canada, as the visa process will now be quicker and simpler.
HSL Management Europe KB Announces Increased Focus on Commodities
HSL Management Europe KB has reported an increased focus on commodities from it’s retail clients. Canada-based financial services provider HSL Management Europe KB has today announced it would increase its focus on commodities investing, despite growing concerns over inflation and market volatility. The increased commitment demonstrates how HSL Management...
Take advantage of Turkey visa online application process and save time
Turkey visa online is pleased to announce that, as of today, we are now offering visa services for South African citizens. Our easy-to-use online portal makes applying for a visa quick and easy, and our knowledgeable staff are always on hand to answer any questions you may have. With Turkey visa online, there’s no need to worry about the hassle and stress of applying for a visa – we make it simple and straightforward. So why not apply today and take advantage of our special launch offer? We look forward to helping you make your travel plans a reality.
