Randolph, VT

FBI to Investigate ‘Hate Speech’ Attack on School That Banned Girls from Their Own Locker Room

By Arizona Sun Times Staff
arizonasuntimes.com
 5 days ago
Comments / 15

DLeeM
4d ago

"We are now working with LGBTQ advocates on a message to the community acknowledging the harm that was caused" WCAX is more demented than the alphabets. The harm is caused when idiots like you believe you can change a man to a woman or a woman to a man.

John Bushee
4d ago

its clear that a boy was in the woman locker room. to say the girls that belong there can't go in there is where the problem comes from. the school created this and now should be fired or charged for doing it. parents should file against them.

Little Mouse
4d ago

So the female players are banned from using the girls locker room so one boy can use the girls locker room and the discrimination is against the one boy using the girls locker room? Just who is being hated?

