FBI to Investigate ‘Hate Speech’ Attack on School That Banned Girls from Their Own Locker Room

Read full article on original website
DLeeM
4d ago
"We are now working with LGBTQ advocates on a message to the community acknowledging the harm that was caused" WCAX is more demented than the alphabets. The harm is caused when idiots like you believe you can change a man to a woman or a woman to a man.
Reply(1)
11
John Bushee
4d ago
its clear that a boy was in the woman locker room. to say the girls that belong there can't go in there is where the problem comes from. the school created this and now should be fired or charged for doing it. parents should file against them.
Reply
10
Little Mouse
4d ago
So the female players are banned from using the girls locker room so one boy can use the girls locker room and the discrimination is against the one boy using the girls locker room? Just who is being hated?
Reply
5
Related
mynbc5.com
Vermont man faces up to 35 years in prison following July shooting incident
BURLINGTON, Vt. — A Burlington man is behind bars after he appeared in federal court on Monday to answer charges stemming from aJuly 2 shooting incident. Leon Delima, 34, of South Burlington was charged with federal drug and firearm offenses after he was arrested for firing a gun at a bus stop on North Avenue this summer.
newstalknewengland.com
South Burlington, Vermont Man Charged With Firearm And Drug Offenses
On Monday, Leon Delima, 34, of South Burlington, Vermont was charged in relation to his possession of a firearm and controlled substances. Delima, a multi-time felon, possessed over 30 grams of cocaine and discharged a firearm in Burlington on July 2, 2022. Following a brief appearance Monday, Delima was detained...
At heart of Barre committee controversy, a debate over the meaning of diversity and equity work
The city has erupted in controversy after a volunteer committee fought over abortion rights. Members say there’s more to the story. Read the story on VTDigger here: At heart of Barre committee controversy, a debate over the meaning of diversity and equity work.
newportdispatch.com
Rutland man facing numerous charges
RUTLAND — A 33-year-old man was arrested following an incident in Rutland on Saturday. Police say they attempted to locate Nathan Stevens at an address on Evergreen Ave at around 9:50 p.m. When officers arrived on the scene, Stevens left the home and took off on foot. After a...
WCAX
Can new parking rules attract development while reducing use of cars in Burlington?
How PCB contamination lawsuits in Washington could affect plaintiffs in Vermont. How PCB contamination lawsuits in Washington could affect plaintiffs in Vermont. Essex’s public nuisance ordinance faces another delay. Updated: 7 minutes ago. Essex’s public nuisance ordinance faces another delay. Updated: 4 hours ago. Max Holzman is a...
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for assault in Barnet
BARNET — A 38-year-old man was arrested for assault in Barnet yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a disturbance at a home on Monroe Road at around 5:35 p.m. Following an investigation, police say they found that an assault had occurred between Michael Robinson, and Jason Bedell, 23.
Drop of blood leads to arrest of N.Y. man accused of killing former in-laws more than 30 years ago
A drop of blood led to the arrest of a New York man who is suspected of killing his former in-laws more than 30 years ago. Michael Anthony Louise, 79, was taken into custody Thursday at his home in Syracuse on an arrest warrant for two counts of second-degree murder.
newportdispatch.com
Police: Trespassing charges filed on Monkton man
MONKTON — A 66-year-old man was cited following an incident in Monkton last month. On September 23, authorities say they were notified of a trespassing violation on North Pond Road at around 6:10 p.m. According to the report, John Gargano, of Monkton, entered and remained on property he was...
newportdispatch.com
Fair Haven man arrested in Rutland
RUTLAND — A 37-year-old man from Fair Haven was arrested on a warrant in Rutland on Saturday. Authorities were dispatched to Cumberland Farms to check on a person possibly under the influence of drugs at around 12:00 a.m. Police say they located Randy Klinger when they arrived. Klinger was...
AG: Man arrested in Vermont is ‘person of interest’ in unsolved murder of New Hampshire couple
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — A wanted fugitive who was arrested in Vermont is a “person of interest” in the unsolved murder of a couple in Concord, New Hampshire, authorities said. Logan Clegg, a homeless man also wanted in Utah, is slated to be arraigned Thursday in Chittenden...
WMUR.com
Man called person of interest in Concord homicides ordered held without bail in separate case
CONCORD, N.H. — A man who the New Hampshire attorney general's office has confirmed is a person of interest in the killings of Steve and Wendy Reid, of Concord, New Hampshire, has been ordered to be held without bail on unrelated charges. Police said Logan Clegg, 26, was arrested...
mynbc5.com
Police investigating report of car chase, gunfire in Essex
ESSEX, Vt. — The Essex police department is seeking the public's help with their investigation into a car chase that resulted in a shooting on Friday night. Police say that on Friday Oct. 14, police responded to a report of a truck chasing and shooting at a car on River Road just after 7 p.m.
Person of interest in NH murders arrested in Vermont
A fugitive from Utah, and person of interest in a Concord murder case, was arrested at the South Burlington Public Library on Wednesday.
WCAX
Police arrest suspect in 1989 Vermont double-murder
A new multi-media exhibit at the University of Vermont documents the remote stretch of road in Champlain, New York. where asylum seekers enter Canada. The defense is presenting its case Thursday in the trial of accused cleaver killer Aita Gurung. Burlington to sue Monsanto over BHS PCB contamination. Updated: 5...
newportdispatch.com
Fire in Barre
BARRE — Police are investigating a fire that broke out in Barre on Saturday. Authorities were notified of a building on fire on Madison Avenue at around 10:05 a.m. No one was home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported. The building suffered significant damage...
vermontbiz.com
The Future Is Rural: Matt Dunne And The Center On Rural Innovation
Photo: Matt Dunne, the founder and CEO of the national nonprofit Center on Rural Innovation. Photo courtesy the Center on Rural Innovation. VermontBiz Talking to Matt Dunne, the founder and CEO of the national nonprofit Center on Rural Innovation, or CORI, which is based in an old general store in Hartland, is like hearing the history of economic development in Vermont — the one that is not based in Chittenden County.
mynbc5.com
This is Our Home: Lyndon
LYNDON, Vt. — Ben Frechette visits the quintessential Vermont community of Lyndon in the Northeast Kingdom this week. He spoke with Jodi Wheeler of H.O.P.E. – a charity that provides community-sourced items at a discounted price to those in need. Ben also stopped by the famous Miss Lyndonville...
Suspect in 1989 Danby double homicide cold case arrested
A suspect of a 33-year-long double homicide cold case was arrested Thursday morning.
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for assault in West Rutland
WEST RUTLAND — A 20-year-old man was arrested following an incident in West Rutland yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a domestic disturbance at around 11:00 p.m. Following an investigation, police allege that Wayne Pease, of West Rutland, caused bodily injury to a household member. Pease was taken...
newportdispatch.com
Police: Stop in Burke leads to DUI and VCOR charges
BURKE — A 35-year-old man from Lyndon was arrested following an incident in Burke yesterday. Police say they initiated a traffic stop for a motor vehicle violation on Lynburke Road at around 10:35 p.m. While conducting the traffic stop, police say they observed several signs of impairment from the...
Comments / 15