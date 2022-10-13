ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ESPN sends the Vikings a cornerback in proposed trade deadline deal

By Tyler Forness
 3 days ago
It is no secret that the Minnesota Vikings have had issues on defense. While they are 14th in points allowed at 20.4 points per game, they have struggled to get off the field consistently.

The Vikings are currently 20th in third-down percentage at 36.2% and a paltry 29th in red zone percentage at 76.9%, allowing 10 touchdowns on 13 drives that made it to the red zone.

The NFL trade deadline is fast approaching and ESPN’s Bill Barnwell identified 15 different trades that could be beneficial to both teams.

In his article, he sent Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Michael Davis to the Vikings for cornerback Kris Boyd and a sixth-round pick. His reasoning was sound.

Davis is mainly a slot cornerback but his place on the depth chart was taken by the additions of J.C. Jackson and Bryce Callahan, leaving him without playing time.

“Depth is great, but most teams would consider paying a cornerback who doesn’t see the field on defense most weeks a $7 million base salary to be a waste of money. Boyd would be a much more realistic (and less expensive) fourth or fifth cornerback for Los Angeles. At 4-1, the Vikings have legitimate playoff aspirations and need help at cornerback. Chandon Sullivan has struggled as the team’s slot corner this season. The Vikings have allowed a 94.0 QBR to slot receivers, the fifth-worst mark in football. Minnesota would need the Chargers to eat some money to make this deal work, but Davis would be a significant upgrade in the slot and a possible solution next year, too.”

Sullivan has been okay for the Vikings, but a clear upgrade in acquiring Davis would make a lot of sense. It also fits the motif of Kwesi Adofo-Mensah thus far, as he has already traded multiple late-round picks for veterans.

Vikings fans should be excited for this potential addition.

