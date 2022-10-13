ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brandy says she had ‘dehydration’ and low nutrition following report of possible seizure

By Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
 4 days ago

Singer-actress Brandy is resting after an apparent medical scare, telling fans she experienced “dehydration and low amounts of nutrition.”

Her update came on Twitter after TMZ reported Wednesday that the artist, whose full name is Brandy Norwood, had been hospitalized in Los Angeles with a possible seizure.

“To my beloved fam, friends, and starz thank you for sending love and light my way,” Brandy wrote.

“I am following doctors’ orders and getting the rest I need due to dehydration and low amounts of nutrition. Thank you for your prayers and support. Grateful for you all, see you soon.”

Brandy, 43, didn’t go into further details about her condition.

The artist rose to fame during the 1990s with songs such as “The Boy Is Mine” — which earned her lone Grammy win out of 12 nominations — and leading roles on the series “Moesha” and in the musical film “Rodgers &amp; Hammerstein’s Cinderella.”

She released the most recent of her seven studio albums, “B7,” in 2020, and performed the national anthem at the Super Bowl in February.

