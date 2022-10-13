Read full article on original website
Related
CoinTelegraph
KYC to stake your ETH? It's probably coming to the US
Over the last few years, the cryptocurrency industry has been a primary target for regulators in the United States. The legal battle between Ripple and the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Nexo’s lawsuit with the securities regulators of eight states, and the scrutiny targeting Coinbase’s Lend program last year are only a few high-profile examples. This year, even Kim Kardashian had first-hand experience with regulatory scrutiny after agreeing to pay a $1.26 million fine for promoting the dubious crypto project EthereumMax.
CoinTelegraph
CFTC action shows why crypto developers should get ready to leave the US
Considerable anxiety exists in the world of Web3 related to regulation and the legal status of cryptocurrency projects. It’s particularly apparent in the United States, where the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) fueled concerns in September with an announcement that it was imposing a $250,000 fine on a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO), Ooki DAO, and its investors. The fine was particularly ominous, considering DAOs are intended to be “regulation proof.”
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Attorney Predicts Next Move in Ripple and XRP Lawsuit After SEC Evidence Setback
Crypto legal expert Jeremy Hogan predicts the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) will not appeal the judge’s decision ordering the securities regulator to release contentious evidence in its lawsuit against blockchain-based payments company Ripple Labs. Hogan, a Ripple proponent, tells his 232,400 Twitter followers that on September 29th,...
LAW・
cryptoglobe.com
$ADA: Yevhen Karpenko Explains ‘Why Cardano Is the Best Cryptocurrency in the World’
On Thursday (October 13), Yevhen Karpenko, Community Manager for DeFi Investing Platform DEFIYIELD, explained why he believes that Cardano ($ADA) is “the best cryptocurrency in the world.”. In early February 2022, Kraken Intelligence, the research arm of crypto exchange Kraken, released a 42-page highly impressive research report titled “Cardano:...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Billionaire Silicon Valley investor Peter Thiel is in the process of acquiring Maltese citizenship, report says
The EU is trying to ban Malta's "golden passport" scheme, which grants foreigners citizenship in exchange for a substantial investment in the country.
Uber, Lyft and DoorDash react to Biden's gig worker rule
Uber, Lyft and DoorDash reacted Tuesday to the Department of Labor's proposed rule about classifying workers as employees versus independent contractors.
bloomberglaw.com
False Claims Act Action Starts Against PPP Lenders
After the 2008 subprime mortgage crisis, the Department of Justice settled False Claims Act claims against the country’s largest mortgage lenders for billions of dollars. When Congress approved the Paycheck Protection Program in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, many predicted another wave of big-dollar FCA settlements. But guidance from...
Virtually all PPP loans have been forgiven with limited scrutiny
Officials promised a robust review process before forgiving PPP loans, but most loans could be forgiven with a simple, one-page form. Meanwhile, just 2% of loans have gotten close, hands-on reviews.
RELATED PEOPLE
ValueWalk
The Fed’s Challenge And Gold
As the economic slowdown deepens, the Fed’s challenges grow larger. It increases the risk of policy mistakes that could benefit gold. It was a tough year for the Federal Reserve. The U.S. central bank’s inflation forecasts were embarrassing. In December 2021, it projected the PCEPI inflation rate at 2.6%, while it soared to 6.8% through June.
CNBC
Globally critical chip firm tells U.S. staff to stop servicing China customers after Biden export curbs
ASML, one of the world's most important semiconductor toolmakers, told U.S. employees to servicing Chinese customers. It comes in response to Washington's latest rules that say, "U.S. persons" that support the development or production of certain chips in China require a license to do so. Meanwhile, TSMC, Samsung and SK...
protocol.com
Uber told investors not to panic over gig-work reclassification. It’s only partly right.
Hello and welcome to Protocol Policy! Today we look at the Labor Department’s new employment status test that could have huge consequences for Uber, Lyft, and DoorDash. Also, PayPal backtracked on its misinformation policy that “went out in error.” And Elon Musk claims he did in fact speak to Ye but denies speaking to Putin — so make of that what you will.
Foreclosure activity increases in the United States
Foreclosure activity in the U.S. has increased in recent months amid the uncertain economic environment, according to new data from ATTOM Data Solutions. There were approximately 92,634 U.S. properties with foreclosure filings from July through September, including default notices, scheduled auctions or bank repossessions, according to ATTOM's Foreclosure Market Report. That's up 3% from the previous three months and up more than 100% from a year ago, according to the data.
IN THIS ARTICLE
freightwaves.com
Biden administration revising rule on independent contractors
The Biden administration has unveiled a proposed rule that could raise costs for trucking companies and gig transportation, such as Uber and Lyft, that rely on independent contractors. The 184-page proposed rule, revealed by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division (WHD) on Tuesday, reinstates guidance similar to...
bitcoinmagazine.com
Unless Something Changes, Bitcoin Adoption In The West Will Be KYC’d
This is an opinion editorial by Robert Hall, a content creator and small business owner. What is the most likely path to hyperbitcoinization? This is a question that has come up in my mind time and time again. Will it be a top-down implementation like we saw in El Salvador last year? Regarding world leaders, Nayib Bukele is the rare exception to the rule. Most world leaders think within a predefined box of fiat options.
dailyhodl.com
Cardano Creator Charles Hoskinson Reveals ‘Next Level’ Plans for ADA and Other Crypto Assets
Cardano (ADA) co-creator Charles Hoskinson is laying out a far-reaching vision of the future for crypto assets. In a new video update, Hoskinson tells his 315,000 YouTube subscribers that crypto projects like ADA could one day become the world’s system of finance, but notes that the US government needs to adopt favorable crypto regulations for this to ever become a reality.
Business Report: making gig workers full-fledged employees
The Biden administration is proposing a new rule that could put more gig workers on company payrolls, scrapping a Trump administration rule from 2021 that made it easier for firms to classify workers as independent contractors.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CoinTelegraph
Bankman-Fried '100%' supports knowledge tests for retail derivatives traders
The founder and CEO of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried has backed the idea of knowledge tests and disclosures to protect retail investors but said it shouldn’t just be crypto-specific. Bankman-Fried tweeted his thoughts in response to an idea floated by the Commodities Future Trading Commission (CFTC) commissioner Christy...
White House readies new cyber regulation rollouts
Critical infrastructure sectors should start preparing for the next phase in the Biden administration's cyber regulatory plan after a pair of announcements from a top White House adviser on Thursday. Driving the news: Anne Neuberger, deputy national security adviser for cybersecurity and emerging technology, shared updates during two public interviews...
CoinTelegraph
Community discusses why inflation isn't pushing more people to crypto
While some anticipate that more people will naturally get into crypto due to inflation, the reality is far from some community members’ expectations. A discussion in the r/cryptocurrency subreddit highlighted this topic and explored why higher inflation is not pushing more people into the crypto space. According to a...
CoinTelegraph
IOSCO demands tighter scrutiny over 'finfluencers'
The Board of the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) believes regulators on both national and international levels need more power to address increasing risks and challenges from the “digitalization of retail marketing and distribution.”. In a report published on Oct. 12, IOSCO proposes measures for its member countries...
Comments / 0