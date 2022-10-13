ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Charles Calenda, candidate for Rhode Island Attorney General

Charles Calenda, the Republican candidate for Rhode Island Attorney General, will join What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation on Tuesday, October 18 at 1:30 pm. These one-on-one interviews will introduce/re-introduce you to the candidates, allow the candidates to talk about their platform, and allow us to ask the questions that are important to voters.
ELECTIONS
Andrew Kelly withdraws from race for Senate District 11

At the League of Women Voters of Rhode Island Senate District 11 Candidate Forum, Andrew V. Kelly, an Independent candidate, announced the end of his campaign. The seat represents Bristol, Portsmouth, and Tiverton. The remaining candidates include Democrat Linda Ujifusa, Republican Kenneth Mendonca, and Independent Mario Teixeira. Describing his years...
PORTSMOUTH, RI
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Lou DiPalma, candidate for Senate District 12

Lou DiPalma, the Democratic candidate for Rhode Island Senate District 12, will join What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation on Monday, October 17 at 10 am. These one-on-one interviews will introduce/re-introduce you to the candidates, allow the candidates to talk about their platform, and allow us to ask the questions that are important to voters.
ELECTIONS
Governor McKee announces RFP for 600 to 1,000 megawatts of offshore qind

Governor Dan McKee today announced the request for proposals for the offshore wind procurement has been released by the State’s primary utility company, Rhode Island Energy, for up to 1,000 megawatts of new offshore wind capacity. In July, Governor McKee signed into law historic clean energy legislation, sponsored by...
POLITICS

