Trump news – live: Trump chides US Jews for lack of support, as whistleblower says Don Jr wanted ‘handout’
Donald Trump has criticised American Jewish people for not being supportive enough of him and Israel. “No President has done more for Israel than I have,” Mr Trump claimed on Truth Social on Sunday morning. “Somewhat surprisingly, however, our wonderful Evangelicals are far more appreciative of this than the people of the Jewish faith, especially those living in the US.”“Those living in Israel, though, are a different story –Highest approval rating in the World, could easily be PM! US Jews have to get their act together and appreciate what they have in Israel – Before it is too late!”...
'As strong of a rebuke as you can imagine': SCOTUS rejects Trump request
The Supreme Court handed former President Donald Trump a loss Thursday in his dispute with the Justice Department over documents seized from his Mar-a-Lago residence, rejecting his request that a special master be allowed to review classified papers. The Morning Joe panel discusses.Oct. 14, 2022.
Following subpoena vote, Trump (sort of) responds to Jan. 6 panel
After the Jan. 6 committee voted to subpoena Donald Trump yesterday afternoon, it wasn’t long before the former president responded with a trio of missives on his social media platform, none of which addressed whether the Republican would honor the congressional summons. One of the items did peddle a...
Laurence Tribe: Jan. 6th Committee made Trump’s culpability “dramatically clear”
The January 6th Committee capped off months of painstaking work with a bang – voting unanimously to subpoena Donald Trump for documents and his testimony regarding the events of that day. MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin spoke to Laurence Tribe, professor emeritus at Harvard Law School, about that subpoena and the possibility of a criminal case against Trump.Oct. 16, 2022.
Committee shows Trump advisers pleading the Fifth
The Morning Joe panel recaps Thursday's January 6 committee hearing and the key takeaways, including former President Trump's plan to declare victory before the election and the committee's vote to subpoena Trump.Oct. 14, 2022.
Joy Reid: Will Trump have the guts to testify before the Jan. 6 committee?
Donald Trump has responded to the impending Jan. 6 committee subpoena in a rambling 14-page letter claiming voter fraud. Will Trump have the guts to testify before the Jan. 6 committee? Joy Reid and her panel discuss.Oct. 15, 2022.
The Jan. 6 committee definitively shows Trump's malicious intent
Many of the House Jan. 6 hearings that preceded Thursday’s hearing discussed how Trump’s advisers constantly informed him that there was no evidence of fraud sufficient to overturn the election results, and that efforts to suggest there was such evidence were pointless. But focusing on what Trump was told still permitted the theoretical possibility that he didn’t believe it, and that he was irrational and blinded by emotion in his bid to find any information that could keep him in office.
Jan. 6 committee weighing next steps after voting to subpoena Trump
After the January 6 committee unanimously voted to subpoena former President Trump, the committee is weighing options on what documents and testimony they may specifically want from him for their investigation and considering a possible criminal referral if he does not comply. NBC's Sahil Kapur reports from Capitol Hill.Oct. 14, 2022.
Fmr. Pence Aide: VP’s life put in danger by “premeditated” lies of an “insane man”
At its latest hearing, the January 6th committee presented evidence that Donald Trump and people in his orbit planned to spread lies about the 2020 election even before Election Day. “This was planned, it was premeditated,” says Olivia Troye, who previously served as a Senior Advisor to former Vice President Mike Pence. “The Vice President's life was put in danger because of this insane man.” As Election Day approached, people were so concerned that Trump would falsely claim victory before all the results were tabulated that former White House counsel Greg Jacob wrote a memo advising Vice President Pence to steer clear of those claims. “It’s significant that Greg Jacob felt the need to put it in writing,” Troye tells Ali Velshi. “That tells me that all of them were aware of what Trump’s planning was…and they were concerned about how this was gonna play out.”Oct. 15, 2022.
Michael Cohen’s new book offers “stark warning” about Trump’s disloyalty
Donald Trump demands a lot from the people in his orbit, especially their loyalty. But Michael Cohen, Trump’s former personal lawyer and fixer, warns that Trump is nobody’s ally. “There wasn’t a night that I would go out for dinner…when he didn’t call 1, 2, 3 times, including when I was on vacation,” he tells Ali Velshi. For more than a decade, he was loyal to Trump - to a fault. “Did I lie to Congress? I did,” Cohen says about a false statement he made to Congress for which he was eventually charged (he revealed three Moscow deals, and now says it was ten). He was charged for other crimes he committed on Trump’s behalf and sentenced to 3 years in prison. “I was there to be used by him the same way he’s using all these other individuals.” And in his new book “Revenge: How Donald Trump Weaponized the US Department of Justice Against His Critics,” Cohen writes about his former boss’s disloyalty. “I’m not prescient, I’m not Nostradamus, I just know the man well enough to know that he doesn’t care about anyone or anything.”Oct. 16, 2022.
Trump legal troubles mount
As the Supreme Court deals a loss to Trump in his Mar-a-Lago documents case, now the New York A.G. is trying to stop him from moving assets amid his civil fraud lawsuit. The January 6th committee’s subpoena only added to his long list of legal challenges. Joyce Vance is here to break it down.Oct. 14, 2022.
Michael Fanone: ‘Trump was not commander in chief on Jan. 6. Nancy Pelosi was’
The January 6th Committee’s last hearing of the fall included never-before-seen footage of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as the riot was unfolding. Former DC Metro Police Officer Michael Fanone joins Katie Phang to recap the hearing. Oct. 14, 2022.
Trump's inaction exposed in stunning Jan. 6 video
MSNBC obtained stunning new video showing Speaker Nancy Pelosi on January 6th as the insurrection was unfolding. You will see Pelosi with Senator Schumer and others pleading for help from Trump’s acting Attorney General, a candid behind-the-scenes conversation with Mike Pence and harrowing determination to secure the 2020 election. Former Governor Howard Dean and presidential historian Michael Beschloss join MSNBC’s Ari Melber on “The Beat.” Beschloss saying “Donald Trump is the only president in the history of the United States who… would have been so hands off” adding Trump was accepting of “danger of imminent assassinations and a hostage crisis.”Oct. 14, 2022.
Trumpworld's mafia tactics linked to Jan. 6 probe
The January 6th Committee revealing more than 30 Trump allies have plead the fifth amendment in testimony. The New York Times’ Emily Bazelon joins MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber on the investigation and what the committee wants from Trump himself.Oct. 14, 2022.
Jan. 6 panel presents proof: Despite the lies, Trump knew he lost
After Donald Trump’s 2020 defeat, he perpetrated a dramatic and unprecedented fraud: The outgoing Republican president peddled a ridiculous lie, told the world he’d secretly won, and set out to execute a plot to claim illegitimate power. To this day, too much of the GOP — from officeholders to candidates to rank-and-file voters — continues to embrace Trump’s “Big Lie” as if it were true.
Republicans attack Democrats on crime ahead of midterms. Is it working?
Republicans are making crime a central issue with the midterms a little more than three weeks away. And in some places - it may be working … with races that were once favoring Democrats over the summer now tightening.Oct. 16, 2022.
Latest Jan. 6 hearing takes ironic focus: Trump's knowledge
Thursday’s Jan. 6 hearing — which no longer appears to be the committee's "final" public event — focused heavily on a pretty surprising theme: Trump’s knowledge. Specifically, his awareness that he’d lost the 2020 election fairly, his knowledge of a plan to declare himself the winner on election night regardless of the results; his knowledge of an illegal plot to have fake electors certify his election victory; his knowledge that attendees of the Ellipse rally that preceded the Capitol attack were armed; and his refusal to authorize defense officials to help stem the attack.
Rep. Clyburn reveals ‘conflicting information’ he received on Jan. 6
House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn describes his experience on Jan. 6: “I said to Nancy Pelosi, ‘We are getting conflicting information. This young lady is telling us what she’s been told to tell us, but she doesn’t feel or believe it herself.’”Oct. 15, 2022.
Venezuelans risk deadly trek through Darién Gap to reach U.S. border
New York Times journalists Julie Turkewitz and Federico Rios spent days with migrants crossing the deadly Darién Gap. "A lot of people... began this trek for two reasons: one is because they believed the United States was going to let them in at the end— which, by default, was the policy up until a few days ago. And second, because of social media," Julie Turkewitz says.Oct. 14, 2022.
GOP uses Black men like Walker to launder right-wing bigotry
Herschel Walker and several of the Black, mostly male political figures elevated recently by the Republican Party have a fun “party” trick (pun intended) they love to show off in public. There’s one particular trait that unites Black conservatives like Walker, fellow Georgia Republican Vernon Jones, North Carolina...
