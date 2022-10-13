Donald Trump demands a lot from the people in his orbit, especially their loyalty. But Michael Cohen, Trump’s former personal lawyer and fixer, warns that Trump is nobody’s ally. “There wasn’t a night that I would go out for dinner…when he didn’t call 1, 2, 3 times, including when I was on vacation,” he tells Ali Velshi. For more than a decade, he was loyal to Trump - to a fault. “Did I lie to Congress? I did,” Cohen says about a false statement he made to Congress for which he was eventually charged (he revealed three Moscow deals, and now says it was ten). He was charged for other crimes he committed on Trump’s behalf and sentenced to 3 years in prison. “I was there to be used by him the same way he’s using all these other individuals.” And in his new book “Revenge: How Donald Trump Weaponized the US Department of Justice Against His Critics,” Cohen writes about his former boss’s disloyalty. “I’m not prescient, I’m not Nostradamus, I just know the man well enough to know that he doesn’t care about anyone or anything.”Oct. 16, 2022.

POTUS ・ 12 HOURS AGO