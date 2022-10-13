ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Jon Gruden scores notable legal victory against NFL

Former Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden on Friday scored another legal win against the NFL. U.S. District Court Judge Nancy Allf denied the NFL’s attempt to move Gruden’s lawsuit out of a public courtroom and into arbitration this week, according to A.J. Perez of Front Office Sports. Allf ruled that Gruden’s contract with the Raiders limited arbitration to disputes directly between Gruden and the team, not the league as a whole.
NFL
Athlon Sports

Trade Rumors Are Swirling For Notable NFL Running Back

A notable NFL running back could soon be placed on the trade market.  Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay announced this Friday afternoon that running back Cam Akers will not play this Sunday. It's not injury-related, either.  Akers missed Thursday's and Friday's practices for ...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oakland, CA
Football
Local
California Football
Oakland, CA
Sports
City
Oakland, CA
Local
California Sports
Sporting News

Referee climbs into stands to tell UNLV band to stop playing in blowout by Air Force

A bizarre scene unfolded in Saturday's meeting between Mountain West foes Air Force and UNLV, a game that saw the Falcons beat the Rebels 42-7. Not even that blowout could keep referee Steve Baron from enforcing Mountain West Conference rules regarding band music. The Star of Nevada Marching Band reportedly was breaking the rules by playing while Air Force was on offense.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Youso
thecomeback.com

WATCH: College ref goes into crowd to confront UNLV band

We’ve all heard of Pac-12 After Dark. Now, prepare to meet its cousin, Mountain West After Dark. In Saturday night’s game between Air Force and UNLV, things got weird. One of the oddities of college football is that there are marching bands. Sometimes those marching bands will play when they shouldn’t. When that happens, the referee or public address announcer will usually get on the microphone and tell the band to stop. That’s kind of what happened on Saturday, only the referee took it to another level.
PARADISE, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Silver And Black#Left And Right#American Football#The Minnesota Vikings#The Afl S Raiders
CBS LA

Dodgers fans feeling the Dodger Blues after team's postseason exit

Sunday morning's weather reflected the mood Dodgers fans woke up with. Gloomy, sad and frustrated is how fans hanging out at the Greyhound Bar in Highland Park felt on Sunday.The Boys in Blue's season came to a bitter end after they surrendered a 3-0 lead in the 7th inning against the San Diego Padres in Game 4 of the National League Division Series on Saturday. San Diego scored five unanswered runs in the bottom of the 7th inning en route to a 5-3 victory. The team had a shot to put the game away in the top of the 7th inning. The Dodgers...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy