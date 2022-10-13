Read full article on original website
HelloFresh to Close Bay Area Factory and Eliminate Over 600 JobsAnthony J LynchRichmond, CA
Meet 'Pan Solo,' a 6-foot bread replica of the 'Star Wars' hero created by a California bakery.Zoran BogdanovicSan Francisco, CA
Job Seeking California Woman Trying to Support Her Elderly Parents Becomes Victim of Zelle ScamZack LoveConcord, CA
Dogue is the New San Francisco Restaurant That Caters to CaninesAnthony J LynchSan Francisco, CA
Arrest Made in 40-Year-Old Cold Case of Karen StittTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Sunnyvale, CA
Photos show Las Vegas nightclub beating alleging involving NFL’s Alvin Kamara as victim files $10M lawsuit
A civil lawsuit filed Friday against New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara includes photographs of the alleged beating of a man outside of a Las Vegas nightclub and asks a jury to award the victim $10 million.
Bills’ Von Miller admits he’s a ‘Chief hater,’ but there’s one former player he admired
“I’m just naturally a Chief hater, like I’m not afraid to say it. I’m just naturally a hater. “
Jon Gruden scores notable legal victory against NFL
Former Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden on Friday scored another legal win against the NFL. U.S. District Court Judge Nancy Allf denied the NFL’s attempt to move Gruden’s lawsuit out of a public courtroom and into arbitration this week, according to A.J. Perez of Front Office Sports. Allf ruled that Gruden’s contract with the Raiders limited arbitration to disputes directly between Gruden and the team, not the league as a whole.
NFL・
Trade Rumors Are Swirling For Notable NFL Running Back
A notable NFL running back could soon be placed on the trade market. Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay announced this Friday afternoon that running back Cam Akers will not play this Sunday. It's not injury-related, either. Akers missed Thursday's and Friday's practices for ...
NFL・
San Francisco 49ers Announce Troubling Injury News Ahead Of Week 6
The San Francisco 49ers will not be anywhere close to full strength when they play the Falcons in Atlanta on Sunday. The NFC West's first-place team announced this Friday morning that five key players will miss Sunday's game. The list includes: defensive tackle Arik Armstead, defensive ...
Sporting News
Referee climbs into stands to tell UNLV band to stop playing in blowout by Air Force
A bizarre scene unfolded in Saturday's meeting between Mountain West foes Air Force and UNLV, a game that saw the Falcons beat the Rebels 42-7. Not even that blowout could keep referee Steve Baron from enforcing Mountain West Conference rules regarding band music. The Star of Nevada Marching Band reportedly was breaking the rules by playing while Air Force was on offense.
Chiefs’ Frank Clark describes why illness forced him to leave Raiders game
It's no secret Kansas City Chiefs DE Frank Clark has had stomach issues in the past, but this was the first time he's left a game for it.
Vote now: How concerned are you about the Chiefs following Sunday’s loss to Buffalo?
This poll asks the temperature of Chiefs fans following Sunday’s game.
The 'Fire Kliff Kingsbury Train' Gaining Steam With Cardinals Fans
Arizona Cardinals fans are fed up with Kliff Kingsbury at the helm of their team.
Dallas Cowboys’ Mike McCarthy blasted for team’s laughable first-half performance
Mike McCarthy and the Dallas Cowboys entered Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles in the midst of a four-game winning
thecomeback.com
WATCH: College ref goes into crowd to confront UNLV band
We’ve all heard of Pac-12 After Dark. Now, prepare to meet its cousin, Mountain West After Dark. In Saturday night’s game between Air Force and UNLV, things got weird. One of the oddities of college football is that there are marching bands. Sometimes those marching bands will play when they shouldn’t. When that happens, the referee or public address announcer will usually get on the microphone and tell the band to stop. That’s kind of what happened on Saturday, only the referee took it to another level.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas Super Bowl host committee announces community initiatives ahead of 2024 game
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - On Friday, the Las Vegas Super Bowl host committee introduced some of its key members during an event at Allegiant Stadium. The main topic was more than just about Vegas hosting the big game, but was also about all the job opportunities and donations tied in with the NFL.
Dodgers fans feeling the Dodger Blues after team's postseason exit
Sunday morning's weather reflected the mood Dodgers fans woke up with. Gloomy, sad and frustrated is how fans hanging out at the Greyhound Bar in Highland Park felt on Sunday.The Boys in Blue's season came to a bitter end after they surrendered a 3-0 lead in the 7th inning against the San Diego Padres in Game 4 of the National League Division Series on Saturday. San Diego scored five unanswered runs in the bottom of the 7th inning en route to a 5-3 victory. The team had a shot to put the game away in the top of the 7th inning. The Dodgers...
San Diego Union-Tribune
Grizzlies sign F/C Brandon Clarke to contract extension
The Memphis Grizzlies have signed forward/center Brandon Clarke to a multiyear contract extension
