For the last 15 years, since Corry Sappington started racing his Yamaha Rhino in the desert racing series’ on the West Coast and in Baja, we have been comparing the new little cars to ATVs, buggies and trucks. Over the years, the top drivers in UTV class have been slowly inching forward in the overall standings. Until last year, we rarely saw a UTV in the top 25 on overall time.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO