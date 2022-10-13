ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

fox34.com

Rain chances increasing Saturday night through Sunday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A beautiful Friday for the South Plains with a high of 82 degrees in Lubbock. Saturday will also be nice, with highs in the low 80s and some clouds moving into the region from the south to southwestern U.S. As an upper level low moves this...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

BUDs Lubbock 2022 Buddy Walk held Saturday morning at Pirate Stadium

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - BUDs Lubbock held their 2022 Buddy Walk on Saturday, to promote acceptance and inclusion of people with Down Syndrome and raise money for their care. The walk was held Saturday morning at Lubbock Cooper High School, Pirate Stadium at First United Park, 16302 Loop 493 in Lubbock from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lubbock, TX
Lubbock, TX
Talk 1340

Cooler Temperatures and Rain Headed For Lubbock

Fans of temperatures in the 80's will enjoy the next two days before the weather turns on Sunday when a cold front comes through the area. That's when another blast of Fall hits Lubbock and and continues dropping temperatures throughout the state. Saturday's high is expected to be in the...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

1 seriously injured in early Sunday morning crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was seriously injured in an early morning crash in West Lubbock. The Lubbock Police Department responded to 50th Street and Upland Avenue just before 4 a.m. Authorities determined only one car was involved; one person was taken to UMC to treat serious injuries. LPD’s...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

End Zone Scores for Friday, Oct. 14

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school football scores and highlights for Friday night, Oct. 14. Lubbock Christian vs. TK Gorman (Saturday, Oct. 15) Hobbs vs. Alamogordo (Saturday, Oct. 15)
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Bring the Kids Out to the LGBTQIA+ Trunk-or-Treat in Lubbock This Weekend

Halloween is just a few weeks away and LubbockPRIDE wants to start the celebrations a bit early this year. Last year the LGBTQIA+ community pulled together to organize the first LGBTQIA+ Inclusive Trunk-or-Treat hosted by Lubbock’s first Rainbow Council of LULAC. Saturday, October 15th, from 6 to 8 p.m. at 1501 University (the St. John's Methodist Church parking lot), LubbockPRIDE will be hosting this year's inclusive Trunk-or-Treat.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

2 injured in rollover on Hwy. 84

SHALLOWATER, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a rollover northwest of Lubbock. The crash occurred on Hwy. 84 near CR 6100 around 2:30 p.m. A vehicle flipped, coming to a rest on its roof. Two of the occupants were injured. Authorities stated the injuries...
LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX
Talk 1340

Lubbock Man Is Arrested for Recording Boy in a Gym Bathroom

A Lubbock man was indicted after being accused of recording a minor in a bathroom. On August 27th, 2022, a juvenile male was using a bathroom stall at the Planet Fitness on 50th Street and Indiana Avenue in Lubbock. The boy told authorities that he noticed an Android phone hovering above him in the stall and pointed in his direction. KAMC News reported that he took notice of what kind of phone was pointed at him and the shoes of the person who was on their tiptoes in the next stall.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Alcove Farms is Hosting a Fall Family Movie Night in Lubbock

If you're looking for a fun evening out with the whole family, Alcove Farms' Fall Family Movie Night might be the perfect option for you. On October 21st, 2022, starting at 6:30 p.m., the Lubbock chicken farm will be doing an outdoor showing of the movie The Fox and the Hound for anyone with a free ticket. Alongside the movie, they'll have food trucks and other fun activities.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

FMX 94.5

Lubbock, TX
FMX 94.5 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

