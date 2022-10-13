Read full article on original website
Lane closure Monday at 4th Street and Quaker Avenue
LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock will begin street construction along 4th Street at Quaker Avenue on Monday (October 17). Two eastbound lanes of 4th Street will be closed at Quaker Avenue. “Drivers are encouraged to avoid the construction if possible and to use extreme caution while driving in the construction,” the city said.
Sunday crash at 50th and Upland, 1 with serious injuries
LUBBOCK, Texas – The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Investigation Unit responded early Sunday morning to 50th Street and Upland Avenue for a single-vehicle collision. Police said the call came in at 3:54 a.m. One person was taken to University Medical Center with serious injuries. Other details were not yet available.
Rain chances increasing Saturday night through Sunday
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A beautiful Friday for the South Plains with a high of 82 degrees in Lubbock. Saturday will also be nice, with highs in the low 80s and some clouds moving into the region from the south to southwestern U.S. As an upper level low moves this...
BUDs Lubbock 2022 Buddy Walk held Saturday morning at Pirate Stadium
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - BUDs Lubbock held their 2022 Buddy Walk on Saturday, to promote acceptance and inclusion of people with Down Syndrome and raise money for their care. The walk was held Saturday morning at Lubbock Cooper High School, Pirate Stadium at First United Park, 16302 Loop 493 in Lubbock from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cooler Temperatures and Rain Headed For Lubbock
Fans of temperatures in the 80's will enjoy the next two days before the weather turns on Sunday when a cold front comes through the area. That's when another blast of Fall hits Lubbock and and continues dropping temperatures throughout the state. Saturday's high is expected to be in the...
Sunday morning top stories: Some involved in Seagraves ISD bus crash released from hospital
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Sunday morning brief,. Many of the people involved in the crash involving a Seagraves ISD bus and a truck have been released from the hospital. Three children sustained minor injuries and two adults were moderately injured. All those who were in the bus have been...
1 seriously injured in early Sunday morning crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was seriously injured in an early morning crash in West Lubbock. The Lubbock Police Department responded to 50th Street and Upland Avenue just before 4 a.m. Authorities determined only one car was involved; one person was taken to UMC to treat serious injuries. LPD’s...
Lubbock woman ends 16 years of being another ‘nightmare on 19th street’
LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock woman went all out to decorate her house for Halloween for the last 16 years but is now selling all her decorations. Dee Paone has created her own “Nightmare before Christmas” since 2006. “This is a creation that has happened over the last 16 years,” Paone said. She said this […]
End Zone Scores for Friday, Oct. 14
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school football scores and highlights for Friday night, Oct. 14. Lubbock Christian vs. TK Gorman (Saturday, Oct. 15) Hobbs vs. Alamogordo (Saturday, Oct. 15)
Lubbock Sheriff investigates body found in East Lubbock Co. canyon
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - At approximately 2 p.m. Friday, Lubbock County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the 11300 block of ECR 7300 regarding a deceased person found in a field. The area is southeast of Ransom Canyon, east of FM 400 on East County Road 7300. Upon arrival, deputies...
Bring the Kids Out to the LGBTQIA+ Trunk-or-Treat in Lubbock This Weekend
Halloween is just a few weeks away and LubbockPRIDE wants to start the celebrations a bit early this year. Last year the LGBTQIA+ community pulled together to organize the first LGBTQIA+ Inclusive Trunk-or-Treat hosted by Lubbock’s first Rainbow Council of LULAC. Saturday, October 15th, from 6 to 8 p.m. at 1501 University (the St. John's Methodist Church parking lot), LubbockPRIDE will be hosting this year's inclusive Trunk-or-Treat.
Where is the water going? Lubbock residents asked to participate in flooding survey
Lubbock residents were asked to take part in a flood questionnaire survey to better understand flooding issues and to voice their concerns.
Saturday morning top stories: Woman charged with intoxication manslaughter after north Lubbock crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Saturday morning brief,. A New Deal woman has been arrested after a fatal crash on FM 2641 near N Quaker Avenue. A pickup struck Timothy Lee Harr, 63, while he was trying to inflate a tractor tire in a barrow ditch. The driver, 23-year-old Stephanie...
2 injured in rollover on Hwy. 84
SHALLOWATER, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a rollover northwest of Lubbock. The crash occurred on Hwy. 84 near CR 6100 around 2:30 p.m. A vehicle flipped, coming to a rest on its roof. Two of the occupants were injured. Authorities stated the injuries...
School bus crash north of Brownfield, Seagraves ISD offers update
Emergency crews responded to a school bus crash north of Brownfield Saturday afternoon. No kids were seriously hurt. However, one person was seriously injured.
Two-vehicle crash reported north of Lubbock Friday, DPS says
LUBBOCK, Texas — A two-vehicle crash was reported north of Lubbock Friday afternoon, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The crash was reported around 4:00 p.m. DPS said it was near FM 2641 and FM 1264, west of that intersection. Details on the severity of injuries were not yet available. Video showed numerous […]
Lubbock Man Is Arrested for Recording Boy in a Gym Bathroom
A Lubbock man was indicted after being accused of recording a minor in a bathroom. On August 27th, 2022, a juvenile male was using a bathroom stall at the Planet Fitness on 50th Street and Indiana Avenue in Lubbock. The boy told authorities that he noticed an Android phone hovering above him in the stall and pointed in his direction. KAMC News reported that he took notice of what kind of phone was pointed at him and the shoes of the person who was on their tiptoes in the next stall.
Why Did a Lubbock Police Officer Tape a Sip of Milk to Someone’s Door?
Why did Lubbock police tape a sip of milk to a door? No, seriously, I'm asking you. I came across this incredibly strange and hilarious story while enjoying my morning coffee, which, to be honest, could have used just a sip of milk. I am SO confused. This morning I...
Alcove Farms is Hosting a Fall Family Movie Night in Lubbock
If you're looking for a fun evening out with the whole family, Alcove Farms' Fall Family Movie Night might be the perfect option for you. On October 21st, 2022, starting at 6:30 p.m., the Lubbock chicken farm will be doing an outdoor showing of the movie The Fox and the Hound for anyone with a free ticket. Alongside the movie, they'll have food trucks and other fun activities.
What Is a Negroni Sbagliato With Prosecco & Where in Lubbock Can You Order It?
There's usually a trend with celebrities telling the general public what their favorite food items are and fans going nuts to try it. A recent interview with two stars from the hit HBO show House of the Dragon has left many fans hot, bothered, and genuinely thirsty. Actor Emma D'Arcy...
