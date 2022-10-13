Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Watchlist for Week 7: Streaming targets, free agent sleepers include Tyrion Davis-Price, Wan'Dale Robinson, Deon Jackson

Read full article on original website
LA Rams rally in 2nd half to beat Wilks, Panthers 24-10
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — When left tackle Joseph Noteboom went down with a probable Achilles tendon injury in the second quarter Sunday, the
NFL Week 6 overreactions: What's wrong with Packers, Buccaneers, 49ers after losses as big favorites?
The Packers got blown out by the Jets at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers lost on the road as massive favorites in Pittsburgh. The 49ers fell hard far away from home in Atlanta. The early Sunday afternoon window in NFL Week 6 was cruel to three NFC contenders looking up at the undefeated Eagles. But were the upsets flukes against well-coached upstarts, or is there real concern developing in Green Bay, Tampa Bay and San Francisco?
Why isn't Dalton Schultz playing vs. Eagles? Cowboys TE out with injury
The Cowboys are not only without their star quarterback for their clash with the undefeated Eagles on "Sunday Night Football," they're also without their top tight end. Dallas announced ahead of Sunday's game that, along with Dak Prescott, Dalton Schultz would be out against Philadelphia. Schultz is the Cowboys' third-leading...
How Zach Wilson and the Jets have become a winner since Robert Saleh's 'receipts' comments
As the saying goes: Keep your words soft and sweet, in case you have to eat them later. After downing the Packers in Lambeau Field, the New York Jets are 4-2 on the 2022 season. All four of the team's wins have come since Week 2, when Robert Saleh's now famed "receipts" speech took New York talk radio by storm.
What channel is Giants vs. Ravens on today? Time, TV schedule for NFL Week 6 game
Lamar Jackson and the Ravens face a tough test in Week 6 as they travel North to take on the impressive New York Giants. Baltimore is coming off a last-second win over division rival Cincinnati last time out, in which Jackson led a drive to set up Justin Tucker's game-winning field goal in the final minute. It wasn't a pretty win, but it was an important one for a team that hadn't won a game at home since November of last year.
Michigan running backs coach Mike Hart assisting with gameplan from home after collapsing vs. Indiana
Michigan vs. Indiana took a scary turn Saturday, when Michigan running back coach Mike Hart collapsed on the sideline and had to be taken off on a stretcher. The longtime Wolverine has been back with the program since 2021, when he came on as running backs coach. Before that, he was a running backs coach and associate head coach with the Hoosiers.
Is CeeDee Lamb playing Sunday night? Fantasy injury update for Cowboys-Eagles Sunday Night Football
CeeDee Lamb popped up on the Cowboys' injury report late last week and forced fantasy football owners to furiously check for injury updates throughout the day on Sunday. He's back at it again this week, officially being listed as "questionable" for Dallas' Week 6 showdown against the Eagles on Sunday Night Football. Start 'em, sit 'em decisions and potential late-minute waiver-wire runs depend on whether Lamb is playing, so let's break down what we know.
Why do the Eagles have the Saints' draft pick? Revisiting the trade that helped bring AJ Brown to Philadelphia, Chris Olave to New Orleans
Led by a stingy defense and early-season MVP candidate Jalen Hurts, the Eagles have gotten off to an unblemished start in 2022. It's only been five games, admittedly. But it's got Philly fans dreaming of a deep postseason run, something that didn't quite seem likely a few months ago. For...
Christian McCaffrey trade rumors, explained: Why Bills are being connected to Panthers RB
The 2022 NFL season has yet to reach its halfway point, but already, some teams know that they are destined to finish the season poorly. One of those teams is the Panthers. Carolina came into the season hopeful that Baker Mayfield could fix the team's recent quarterback issues, but instead, the offense has sputtered badly. That led to the dismissal of head coach Matt Rhule after just five games and the replacement of Mayfield, who has an ankle injury, at quarterback with PJ Walker.
Meet Ethen Knox, the unknown HS phenom who is rushing for over 350 yards per game
In this, his junior season at Oil City High, Ethen Knox has played seven football games to date as running back for – you’ll never guess their nickname – the Oilers. He has rushed for more than 400 yards in five of them. That is not a...
Where did Jalen Hurts go to college? Eagles QB has an Alabama vs. Oklahoma dilemma for 'Sunday Night Football' intro
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts had a chance to make the third college announcement of his playing career in Philadelphia's game vs the Cowboys on "Sunday Night Football." The first came in June 2015, when Hurts — then a Channelview (Texas) High School standout — named Alabama as his college destination. The second came three seasons later, when he announced a decision to transfer to Oklahoma for his final college football season.
College football upset alert: Expert picks for Week 7 underdogs with the best odds to win
We love our upsets here at the Underdog Challenge. Mild upsets, landscape-altering upsets, hot-seat-creating upsets — we love ‘em all. So which team has been the master of the money-line thus far this year? Yep, those lovable Kansas Jayhawks, who have three already this season, more than any other team. Big 12 brother Baylor pulled off five upsets in 2021, second only to Utah State, so maybe it has something to do with a conference that stretches 1,466 miles from Morgantown, W.V., to Lubbock, Texas.
Tom Brady fined by NFL: Buccaneers QB punished after video shows him kicking Grady Jarrett
Tom Brady's attempted kick at a Falcons' defensive lineman has drawn a fine from the NFL. The league notified Brady on Friday that he is being fined $11,139 for kicking out at Atlanta's Grady Jarrett during Sunday's game in Tampa Bay, per ESPN. The kick happened immediately after Brady was...
Von Miller gives Bills a Super Bowl defense, lives up to contract vs. Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs
The Bills weren't about to let Patrick Mahomes spoil another potential victorious comeback by Josh Allen. And holding off the Chiefs after scoring a touchdown with 1:04 left in the marquee game of NFL Week 6 was a lot easier with Von Miller around to slam the door shut. The edge rusher was one of the biggest offseason acquisitions of 2022, and he delivered Sunday in the exact matchup for which he was signed.
CBS's Tony Romo perfectly predicted score of Chiefs-Bills game in first quarter, adding to legend that is ‘Romostradamus’
Tony Romo brought his crystal ball to the Arrowhead Stadium press box. While many were expecting an offensive slugfest between two of the league's best offenses, the CBS analyst thought this was going to be a low-scoring affair. And with just over five minutes left in the first quarter, before any points had been scored, Romo told play-by-play voice Jim Nantz he gave his final score prediction.
Alabama vs. Tennessee live score, updates, highlights from Week 7 college football game
The stakes for Alabama and Tennessee's "Third Saturday in October" meeting in 2022 are higher than the Great Smoky Mountains. The Crimson Tide are hoping to keep alive their chances of making a third straight berth in the College Football Playoff — aspirations that were nearly derailed twice already this season against Texas and Texas A&M. Alabama — which dropped two spots to No. 3 in the nation following its 24-20 win over the Aggies — may also be without defending Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young at quarterback.
Return of midges in Cleveland? Revisiting the 2007 Yankees vs. Indians bug game starring Joba Chamberlain
The Guardians and Yankees have a lengthy playoff history. The 2022 postseason marks the fourth time they've seen each other since 2007, when Cleveland won in four games in the ALDS. It is also the 15-year anniversary of the midges. Fans of both teams recall when insects blighted out Progressive...
Tennessee fans rip down goal post, parade it outside Neyland Stadium after first Alabama win in 16 years
Sixteen years of pent up frustration finally erupted in Neyland Stadium on Saturday, as Tennessee and its fans got the result they have been waiting for since Nick Saban arrived in Alabama in 2007. The sixth-ranked Volunteers finally beat No. 3 Alabama, 52-49, breaking a historic 15-game losing streak to...
Jets' Sauce Gardner dons cheesehead following win vs. Packers: 'I'm never gonna forget that'
The Jets walked out of Lambeau Field with a 27-10 win over Aaron Rodgers and the Packers on Sunday, continuing New York's ascent up the NFL ranks early in the 2022 NFL season. Rookie cornerback standout Sauce Gardner almost left Lambeau Field with more than just a win, though. Gardner, who got his hands on a number of Rodgers passes during the game, also got his hands on a signature foam cheesehead, parading around the field with it post-game.
Bengals' Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase enjoy 'unbelievable experience' in return to LSU country, Superdome
Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase had a homecoming of sorts when they took the field in Week 6 against the Saints. Burrow and Chase, who starred at LSU, were playing at the Superdome for the first time in their NFL careers. The last time the two played together there was in the 2020 College Football Playoff national championship game. Burrow threw for 463 yards and five touchdowns and Chase logged nine catches, 221 yards and two touchdowns in a 42-25 LSU win over Clemson.
