Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ankenyfanatic.com
Ankeny Fanatic Prep of the Week: Katie Quick, Ankeny Christian volleyball
Sophomore setter Katie Quick has helped lead the Ankeny Christian Academy volleyball team to a No. 7 ranking in Class 1A. The Eagles won the Bluegrass Conference tournament on Thursday at Moravia to extend their winning streak to 12 matches. Quick leads the entire state with 99 aces and ranks...
ankenyfanatic.com
Clevidence commits to Evansville baseball program as two-way player
Despite playing in only 17 games last season, Ankeny’s Jack Clevidence still attracted the attention of college baseball coaches. The junior pitcher and infielder has verbally committed to play for the University of Evansville. He announced his decision on Twitter Monday. “I was talking to some other schools like...
ankenyfanatic.com
Ankeny Fanatic Podcast: Episode 200
In the latest edition of the Ankeny Fanatic weekly podcast sponsored by Coldwell Banker Mid-America, publisher Dan Holm interviews Ankeny girls’ swimming coach Justin Crouch and two of his team’s seniors, Caroline Walker and Hannah Kolars. Ankeny boys’ golfer Evan Hodapp and Coldwell Banker realtor Andy Logan also make appearances.
Comments / 0