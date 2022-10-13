Read full article on original website
Related
thegabber.com
Pinellas Park Biker Arrested in Murder of Alleged ‘Snitch’ (VIDEO)
A Pinellas Park man, allegedly affiliated with a motorcycle gang, was arrested on Oct. 12, on first degree murder charges in connection with the slaying of another biker earlier this year. Detectives with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office believe Dominick Patermoster, 46, was killed by other motorcycle gang members because...
alachuachronicle.com
Woman arrested for battery on an officer following bar fight
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Ayranique Tainesha Thomas, 25, was arrested last night and charged with battery, battery on a law enforcement officer, and disorderly intoxication following a fight at a bar on her birthday. A Gainesville Police Department (GPD) officer responded to a midtown bar just after midnight last night...
WCJB
Six teenagers face criminal charges for three separate fights at Williston Middle-High School
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Six teenagers face criminal charges after Levy County sheriff’s deputies say they had to break up three separate fights at Williston Middle-High School. The fights happened last Wednesday. Deputies say six students between the ages of 13 and 17 are being charged with disruption of...
alachuachronicle.com
Man arrested after allegedly brandishing gun in MLK Center gym
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Eric Jermaine Turner, Jr., 27, was arrested yesterday and charged with carrying a concealed weapon without a permit after allegedly brandishing a gun inside the gym at the MLK Center in June. On June 6, 2022, at about 2:20 p.m., Gainesville Police Department officers responded to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
pasconewsonline.com
Hernando deputies locate wanted man on kidnapping charges
SPRING HILL, FLA- Hernando County deputies were dispatched to the possible location of a wanted subject Thursday night in Spring Hill, upon deputies’ arrival at a residence they confirmed that Jeremy Tierney was the only occupant inside the residence. Deputy Chelsea Reid, and her partner K-9 Chase, made K-9...
villages-news.com
Aldi clerk arrested after allegedly pocketing $6,400 from cash register
An Aldi clerk was arrested after allegedly pocketing $6,400 from a cash register. Nathan Randolph Bartlett, 21, of Lake Weir, was arrested on felony charges of fraud and grand theft after an internal investigation at the store located on U.S. Hwy. 441 in Lady Lake, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
villages-news.com
Resident of The Villages jailed on hate crime after alleged shopping cart attack
A resident of The Villages was jailed on a hate crime after an alleged shopping cart attack at a grocery store. Zachary Joseph Leas, 36, who lives at 615 Webb Way in the Village of Silver Lake, was arrested shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday after he “intentionally drove a shopping cart” into the abdomen of another man while both were in the crosswalk at the Winn-Dixie supermarket on Bichara Boulevard, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Leas was “yelling racial slurs in reference to the victim being African American,” the report said.
Citrus County Sheriff Cancels Silver Alert For 80-Year-Old Man, Located Safe
CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. – Andrew Vickers has been located safe in Hillsborough County, According to deputies. Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies were looking for 80-year-old Andrew Vickers. Mr. Vickers is a 5’9″ tall, black male with brown eyes and balding gray hair, weighing 241 lbs.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WCJB
Marion County residents broke their silence during their annual Domestic Violence Awareness Walk
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The domestic violence awareness walk in Ocala all began when a professor at the College of Central Florida was killed back in 2004. “It was here in this parking lot that one of our college professors Debra Vazquez was killed back in 2004 so we’re here in this parking lot hoping to create awareness. Since Debra’s death we’ve lost 112 more including three this year,” said Monica Bryant with the Marion County Children’s Alliance.
villages-news.com
Villager’s son ordered to stay away from booze after commotion at restaurant
A Villager’s son has been ordered to stay away from booze after causing a commotion at a popular restaurant at Brownwood Paddock Square. Donald Patrick Williams, 34, who lives with his mother in the Village of Pine Ridge in the Fruitland Park Section of The Villages, earlier this month in Sumter County Court was allowed to enter into a pre-trial intervention contract which could allow him to escape prosecution on a charge of disorderly intoxication. He must refrain from alcohol and illegal substances, seek an alcohol and substance abuse evaluation, submit to random drug screens at his own expense and perform 15 hours of community service.
pasconewsonline.com
HERNANDO NEWS: Detectives Seeking Information in 2018 Spring Hill Homicide
SPRING HILL, FLA - Hernando County Sheriff’s detectives are still seeking assistance from the public to help solve a Homicide that occurred in Spring Hill, in 2018. In the early morning hours of October 16, 2018, multiple gunmen entered the residence owned by Alek Smith, with the intent to commit a Home Invasion. Mr. Smith confronted the gunmen, while his girlfriend and their infant slept in nearby bedrooms.
WCJB
VIDEO: Marion County deputies catch fleeing suspect with K9
OCKLAWAHA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies say a man tried to outmaneuver them in a car chase and later tried to outrun a K9. On Sunday, deputies tried to pull over a vehicle in Ocklawaha because the rear lights were out. The driver, Joshua Hyder, tried...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ocala-news.com
Marion County school bus involved in three-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 301
A Marion County school bus was involved in a three-vehicle crash on Friday morning that injured four adults and two students. On Friday, October 14, at approximately 8 a.m., a 76-year-old man from South Carolina was traveling northbound in a sports utility vehicle on U.S. Highway 301, just north of NE 155th Street Road in Marion County. The Florida Highway Patrol incident report stated that the SUV was in the outside northbound lane.
2 killed after crashing into fence, tree in Hernando County
Two Hernando County residents died Sunday morning after crashing their pickup truck, troopers said.
Citrus County Chronicle
Arrests from Oct. 13
Charles Edward Lindsay, 50, Hernando, arrested Oct. 13 for misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond $2,000.
villages-news.com
Suicidal Lady Lake man plummets onto concrete during booking at jail
A Lady Lake man considered suicidal was arrested after physically resisting officers who tried to take him into custody. Andrew Aaron Beigh, 35, had threatened to kill himself and made the unfounded claim he had murdered his ex-girlfriend with a knife, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
WCJB
School bus, two other vehicles wreck on U.S. 301 in Marion County
CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - A three-vehicle crash, including a school bus in Marion County on Friday morning, left as many as six people injured. Florida Highway Patrol troopers say an SUV was headed north on U.S. Highway 301 south of Citra near Northeast 155th Street Road. A car was stopped behind a bus in the northbound lanes of the highway.
wuft.org
Police K9 that mauled man’s eye quietly placed back on active duty
The Gainesville police K9 that mauled a man who fled a traffic stop and was the subject of warnings that he was prone to bite even fellow police officers has been quietly returned to duty, authorities said. The K9, named Ranger, had been temporarily removed from duty after community uproar...
villages-news.com
Suspected shoplifter arrested after allegedly stealing merchandise at Home Depot
A suspected shoplifter was arrested after allegedly stealing merchandise at Home Depot in Lady Lake. Christina Dawn Moore, 51, of Tavares, went into the store shortly before noon Thursday carrying an empty Rustoleum Epoxy Shield box, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. She took another box of the product valued at $175 and put the empty box in its place, the report said. She walked through the self-checkout lane and did not pay for the product.
villages-news.com
$20,000 in fines racked up over junk car at dead couple’s home in The Villages
More than $20,000 in deed compliance fines have been racked up over a junk car at a dead couple’s home in The Villages. The Community Development District 2 Board of Supervisors learned of the staggering figure during a meeting Friday at Savannah Center. The home at 2016 Cordero Court...
Comments / 0