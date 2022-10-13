The Hudson Cafe opening second location in Northville

(CBS DETROIT) - The Hudson Cafe is expanding in Metro Detroit, taking its business to Northville.

In a Facebook post, the café plans to open the news location in early 2023 at Six Mile and Haggerty roads. The restaurant says it broke ground on the renovations.

Hudson Cafe

"We will keep you posted on our progress and appreciate all the love and support we have received so far! We hope you will love our staff, our food and our drinks as much as our regular patrons do," the café said in the post.

The restaurant currently has one store located at 1241 Woodward Ave. in Detroit and is open seven days a week.