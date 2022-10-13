ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northville, MI

The Hudson Cafe opening second location in Northville

By DeJanay Booth
CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41xab7_0iXnlChO00

(CBS DETROIT) - The Hudson Cafe is expanding in Metro Detroit, taking its business to Northville.

In a Facebook post, the café plans to open the news location in early 2023 at Six Mile and Haggerty roads. The restaurant says it broke ground on the renovations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u1Q7t_0iXnlChO00
Hudson Cafe

"We will keep you posted on our progress and appreciate all the love and support we have received so far! We hope you will love our staff, our food and our drinks as much as our regular patrons do," the café said in the post.

The restaurant currently has one store located at 1241 Woodward Ave. in Detroit and is open seven days a week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36YJ1G_0iXnlChO00
Hudson Cafe

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Detroit

Cider in the City gives downtown "pumpkin patch" experience

(CBS DETROIT) - Cider in the City takes to Beacon Park in Downtown Detroit for the back-to-back weekend fall event.Cider and doughnuts, pumpkins and more are available in the park for those who may not want or have the means to travel to a pumpkin patch in a more rural area.Activities for children are available including a park pumpkin patch, face painting and pumpkin painting. Food trucks and cocktails from restaurants in the park are also available on sight. Laura Dean, senior public space manager at the Downtown Detroit partnership says its important to bring the cider mill experience downtown.On top of the travel out to the suburbs, Dean says during this time of year, cider mills can be packed with people which makes it overwhelming. She says events like this not only help show-off downtown parks but provide community members with some convenience."This is just so much fun to see. The people come out and enjoy themselves, get bundled up and drink some hot cider and enjoy some donuts at the family.Cider in the City began Saturday, October 16th, and will be back from 1-5pm Saturday, 10/22 and Sunday, 10/23.
DETROIT, MI
visitdetroit.com

The Ultimate Metro Detroit Spa Experience

It’s time to relax and Detroit has just what you need. With various luxury, traditional, and cutting-edge wellness practices, anyone can ease tight muscles and receive a massive dose of relaxation in the Motor City. Whether you’re looking for an individual, couple, or group session, there’s something for everyone....
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Food & Drinks
Detroit, MI
Lifestyle
City
Detroit, MI
City
Northville, MI
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Restaurants
Detroit, MI
Restaurants
Detroit, MI
Food & Drinks
CBS Detroit

Lafayette Coney Island to reopen after clearing inspection

(CBS DETROIT) - Lafayette Coney Island plans to reopen Saturday morning at 8 a.m. after clearing Detroit Health Department inspections.The popular downtown Detroit restaurant has been closed since early September after health officials said they found evidence of rodent droppings.Employees have been cleaning the restaurant since then, waiting for the city to allow them to reopen.Denise Fair Razo, Detroit's chief public health officer, says the restaurant passed the latest inspections and can open as early as Saturday morning. Razo says the health department will reinspect the building in a couple of weeks to make sure employees are serving customers food in a safe and clean environment. 
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Construction on Woodward Avenue begins Monday

FERNDALE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) -- After years of discussions, a new Monday morning commute is coming for a two-mile stretch between Eight Mile Road and Interstate 696. The changes aim to make it safer for pedestrians and cyclists. In her three years of living in Ferndale, Zoë Bakker relies on her bike. "It's pretty easy to get around. I hate to pay for parking, so I usually never drive downtown," Bakker said. Bakker avoids Woodward Avenue, the main artery that cuts through town whenever possible. "I'll walk on the street next to Woodward and maybe cross Woodward right now...
FERNDALE, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Metro Detroit#Food Drink#The Hudson Cafe
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you live in Michigan and like to go out with your family and friends from to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for preparing absolutely delicious food, and also providing amazing atmosphere, every day of the week, which make them a good choice for both a casual meal with your loved ones as well as celebrating a special occasion.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Behind the scenes at Eloise Asylum haunted attraction in Wayne County

WESTLAND, Mich. – If you’re looking for a good time and a good scare, you can head to Westland. The Eloise Asylum is open for its second Halloween season. The 30,000 acres of horror includes two haunted attractions featuring actors and moving picture technology and 3-D projection mapping, which are also found at amusement parks like Universal Studios.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
CBS Detroit

Here's why fall is the best time of the year in Michigan

An Op-Ed by CBS News Detroit producer Brandon Rothenberg(CBS DETROIT) - Back in my college days, there was something special about Michigan State University's campus in the fall. Between the excitement to the start of the school year, the changing of the leaves, and of course, game day, to look forward to every weekend. Nothing beats this time of the year in East Lansing.While those days are long gone, everything still looks and feels the same, minus the fact that I'll never experience a syllabus week again, or scarf down some Conrad's after an MSU victory. Oh well.Still, the fact...
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

These zip codes have the highest home values in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – Home values vary widely across Metro Detroit, shifting significantly from zip code to zip code. According to data from September, some of the the lowest Metro Detroit home values can be found in zip codes in Detroit, Ecorse and Inkster -- but where are the homes with the highest value?
CBS Detroit

Motor City Comic Con concludes pop-culture filled weekend

(CBS DETROIT) - Motor City Comic Con hits the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi featuring pop culture icons for all walks of life.The weekend long event featured a multitude of celebrity guests, shops, panels and people dressed up as their favorite movie or video game characters. Several organizations took to the event including Vaders First 501st Legion. Spokesperson Gloria Northup describes it as bad guys doing good. Northup, who on the first day of the Motor City Comic Con was dressed as an imperial officer from the Star Wars series says the organization works with non-profits and hospitals to visit...
NOVI, MI
fox2detroit.com

Rochester Hills woman killed in three-car crash on I-696

LATHRUP VILLAGE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A woman was killed in an early morning crash on I-696 on Saturday. Michigan State Police said the crash occurred westbound on the freeway near Southfield around 8:10 a.m. Police say the driver of the car was traveling in the right lane and slowing...
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI
CBS Detroit

CBS Detroit

Detroit, MI
35K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit's local news, weather, sports from CBS 62. Eye On Detroit

 https://detroit.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy