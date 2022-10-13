ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Chiefs feel good about K Harrison Butker's chances to return for Week 6 vs. Bills

By Charles Goldman
 3 days ago
Kansas City Chiefs ST coordinator Dave Toub expects his starting kicker to be back on the field in Week 6 against the Buffalo Bills.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Toub confirmed that Butker looked good in his limited practice on Wednesday and that he would be practicing for a second consecutive day.

“Good,” Toub said. “He looked good at practice. We’re going to practice him again today. He’s day-to-day. We’ll get both guys ready and we’ll make a decision at the end of the week.”

Toub added that Butker is back to his normal three-step windup for his kicks and is not trying to do one-step kicks anymore. After the look he got at him on Wednesday, Toub said he feels good about Butker’s chances to return.

“I feel good,” Toub said. “He looked good. (He’ll play) as long as we don’t have any setbacks. We’ve just going to keep working him and we’ll see. We’re not ready to say, ‘Yeah, he’s in.’ We’ve got to wait, but he looked good yesterday.”

Butker is looking like his normal self, but yesterday was also a lighter practice. Getting consistent work on Thursday and Friday will be key for playing in Week 6. We’ll have an update practice status on Butker later this afternoon after the team completes their practice session.

