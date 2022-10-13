ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

ESPN's Troy Aikman admitted his 'take the dresses off' comment on 'MNF' was 'dumb'

By Ryan Young, Yahoo Sports
WGAU
WGAU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Alflu_0iXndscE00

ESPN "Monday Night Football" analyst Troy Aikman said Thursday that he shouldn't during the Kansas City Chiefs' win over the Las Vegas Raiders earlier this week.

Aikman, who said the a controversial , admitted on 1310 The Ticket in Dallas that the comment was "dumb."

"Yeah, I mean, my comments were dumb. Just shouldn't have made them, just dumb remarks on my part," Aikman said on the radio, .

Aikman, just before halftime of the Chiefs' 30-29 win over the Raiders, took issue with a . He was far from alone in his criticism of the penalty, which negated a turnover and sent fans at Arrowhead Stadium into a frenzy.

Yet right before play resumed, when referring to the penalty.

"I hope that the competition committee looks at this during the set of meetings and we take the dresses off," he .

That sexist trope has drawn plenty of backlash since. As there are plenty of other ways the Hall of Famer could have made his point, it’s easy to understand why.

Aikman, who is in his first season with ESPN after moving from Fox with Joe Buck for “Monday Night Football,” continued on the radio on Thursday about the penalty itself — which was actually one of two seen last weekend.

The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback insisted that while he still wants quarterbacks protected in the game, it still has to make sense.

"But the other part of ... what came from that, what I said was that it implied that I'm not in favor of protecting the quarterbacks, which could not be further from the truth," Aikman said on the radio, . "I'm totally in favor of the protection that the quarterbacks are afforded, and all players for that matter. But there's no question there has been over-enforcement of the protection for quarterbacks … It's a thankless job that [officials are] in, and I don't fault the officials so much.

"I do think we're, as I said, I think we're over-officiating it. But these are the rules. I mean, as the rule reads and if you watch that in real time, it would be hard to look at that play with Chris Jones in our game and not feel like he landed on the quarterback with his body weight, you know? I would imagine that there's been enough outcry about it that I would think that the powers that be will take a hard look at it this offseason, and see if maybe they can correct it."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGAU

Aaron Judge booed at Yankee Stadium after 4-strikeout game: 'I gotta play better'

Aaron Judge might have had an American League-record 62 home runs during the regular season, but that wasn't worth much to Yankee Stadium fans on Friday. The Yankees lost to the Cleveland Guardians 4-2 in Game 2 of the ALDS, evening the series as it goes to Cleveland. Judge, the darling of baseball about a week ago, posted a golden sombrero with four strikeouts in an 0-for-5 night.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Sports
Dallas, TX
Football
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Football
WGAU

Mike McCarthy makes a mistake, fails to challenge a bad spot by officials on key play

CeeDee Lamb had a first down. At least it looked that way to everyone but the officials and, apparently, Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy. There was a baffling sequence at a key moment in the second quarter of Sunday night's game between the Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles. On a third-down catch Lamb stretched out and looked like he clearly had the first down. But the officials, who can be way off when they're guessing on where the ball should be spotted, placed it short of the first down.
DALLAS, TX
WGAU

Steelers QB Pickett leaves with a possible concussion

PITTSBURGH — (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett left Sunday's game against Tampa Bay in the third quarter after entering the league's concussion protocol. Pickett's head appeared to hit the turf after being legally pushed to the ground by Tampa Bay linebacker Devin White just after releasing...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WGAU

Bills rally to beat Chiefs 24-20 in playoff rematch

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — (AP) — Von Miller had just finished talking about the importance of the Buffalo Bills beating the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium when he stopped in the hallway outside the visiting locker room and grabbed Josh Allen in a hug. The Bills quarterback...
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Buck
WGAU

Patriots bury Browns, Belichick ties Halas with 324th win

CLEVELAND — (AP) — New England Patriots rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe has made the most of the opportunity to get his name out there. And people are learning how to say it now, too. A little known fourth-round draft pick who played at Conference USA school Western Kentucky,...
CLEVELAND, OH
WGAU

Dolphins' losing streak should make us appreciate Tua Tagovailoa more

Fans can be rabid in the way in which they defend their favorite athletes, but the supporters of Tua Tagovailoa have an inarguable point added to their repertoire right now: The Dolphins need Tagovailoa under center. The franchise's long-term prospects are always going to be up for discussion, but Tagovailoa's...
NFL
WGAU

Tom Brady chides Bucs offensive line during ugly first half vs. Steelers

Tampa Bay's offense was sluggish on Sunday, and Tom Brady took his frustrations out on his offensive line. The Buccaneers went into halftime without a touchdown and trailing the Pittsburgh Steelers, 10-9. With the final seconds ticking off the second-quarter game clock, Brady had some words for his offensive lineman on the Tampa Bay sideline. They were't exactly encouraging.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Nfl#Mnf#Cowboys#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs#The Las Vegas Raiders#Competition Committee#The Hall Of Famer#Dallas Cowb
WGAU

Matthew Stafford's pick 6 vs. Panthers ties him for second-most all-time

Matthew Stafford etched his name alongside Dan Marino in the NFL record books on Sunday. He'd probably prefer to avoid this association with the Hall of Famer. The Rams quarterback launched a second-down pass in Cooper Kupp's direction against the Carolina Panthers. It instead landed in the hands of Carolina cornerback Donte Jackson, who returned the interception 30 yards for a touchdown.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WGAU

Todd Bowles says any Bucs living off Super Bowl are 'living in a fantasy land'

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers weren't a bad team before Sunday. They just hadn't been good either. On Sunday, they were bad. The Buccaneers fell to 3-3 and the third loss is hard to explain. The Pittsburgh Steelers had multiple defensive backs out, lost quarterback Kenny Pickett to injury during the game, and still won 20-18. The Steelers had lost four games in a row before that. A loss like that brings into question where this Buccaneers season is headed.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WGAU

Giants RB Saquon Barkley's slide seals win over Ravens, much to the chagrin of fantasy managers

Saquon Barkley had a great fantasy day in the New York Giants' upset win over the Baltimore Ravens. But it could have been even better. Barkley slid right before the end zone on a six-yard run with 1:17 left on the clock to effectively end the game following a Giants strip-sacked Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson on the previous possession. The wise clock management move let the Giants run out the clock and take home their third consecutive victory – this one a 24-20 win – but it left fantasy managers wanting more.
BALTIMORE, MD
WGAU

Dolphins' Thompson (thumb) leaves game, Bridgewater in

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — (AP) — Skylar Thompson's expected one-week run as the Miami Dolphins' starting quarterback lasted for just over one quarter. And the team's revolving door under center continued. Thompson left Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings with a bloodied right thumb, marking the fourth consecutive...
NFL
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
27K+
Followers
95K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy