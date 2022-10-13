ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, TX

KTBS

Texarkana’s first Oktoberfest went all out for its evolving downtown

TEXARKANA, Ark. – Texarkana’s first Oktoberfest organized by Four States Living Magazine (FSLM) went all out in the city’s continually growing and evolving downtown on Saturday. Previously named Dine on the Line, FSLM Owner and Publisher Robin Rogers realized Texarkana had never hosted an Oktoberfest as do...
TEXARKANA, AR
cohaitungchi.com

15 Best Things to Do in De Queen (Arkansas)

Located in southwest Arkansas’ Sevier County near neighboring Oklahoma, De Queen is a small town of about 7,000 residents that’s near many lakes, rivers, and national parks that draw outdoorsmen and nature lovers year-round to enjoy activities like fishing, hunting, hiking, and wildlife photography. You are reading: Things...
DE QUEEN, AR
txktoday.com

Join For the Sake of One for Lunch at Silverstar Smokehouse or Dinner at Ramage Farms on October 25

On October 25, Jason Johnson, Author and Foster Care Advocate, will be coming to Texarkana to speak at two different events. For lunch, he will be speaking to local church leaders and pastors at Silverstar Smokehouse about how everyone can do something to help the foster/adopt community. For dinner, he will be speaking to local community members and businesses at Ramage Farms about how we can solve the huge issue of foster care if we work together.
TEXARKANA, TX
KSLA

Massive fire near Linwood Bridge

The fire started in Garland City, about 20 miles east of Texarkana. The Metropolitan Planning Commission says the public is misinformed. The event began with a 3-K run. Chancellor Larry Clark made the announcement Friday, Oct. 14, saying he will retire June 30, 2023. State leaders talk workforce growth in...
GARLAND CITY, AR
Power 95.9

Needy or Greedy? What Can We Do To Stop Panhandling in Texarkana?

Let me start off this little rant by stating that I am all for helping anyone who actually needs it, but, just because someone appears to be in dire straits and is holding a sign that says "God Bless," does not necessarily mean they actually need your hand out. This may make people mad at me but panhandling in Texarkana is out of control and it needs to stop. What can we do about it? Let's find out.
TEXARKANA, TX
sachsenews.com

Taking the fall

You meet people in the South who like spring, summer or winter, but virtually everyone below the Mason Dixon Line loves fall. I can speak to my affinity for the fall season, which in Ashdown, Arkansas, is at least three weeks. Four if you’re lucky. Fall is that time...
ASHDOWN, AR
ktoy1047.com

Police arrest man with hatchet at Walmart

Police responded to a call about the man roaming Walmart parking lot on New Boston Road with a hatchet stuck in the front of his pants. Police say that he never threatened anyone with the hatchet, but was charging up to people and yelling nonsense. Police had received a similar call from Cinemark Theater not long before, but the man left before police arrived.
TEXARKANA, AR
KSLA

Firefighters battling blaze on wooden railroad bridge

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - First responders were called to a fire on the Union Pacific Railroad Bridge at around 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14. The fire started in Garland City, about 20 miles east of Texarkana. Officials say they are unsure of how the fire started at this time....
GARLAND CITY, AR
Power 95.9

‘The Lost City’ Is This Weeks Free Movies In The Park In Texarkana

The Texarkana, Texas Parks and Recreations Department presents the Channing Tatum, Sandra Bullock movie "The Lost City" for free on Thursday at Spring Lake Park. The Movies in the Park" start between 7-8 PM and are shown in the field across from the old airplane in Spring Lake Park. The movies are free of charge and the Texarkana Parks Department wants to promote a very family-friendly atmosphere so no alcohol or smoking is allowed. Here are the movie trailers for the upcoming movies in the park.
TEXARKANA, TX
ktoy1047.com

Texarkana police seek suspect in drive-by shooting

The shooting occurred near the intersection of College Drive and Fielden Street yesterday afternoon. The victim, who was shot in the leg, was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police are currently seeking suspects. Typing or reading cellular telephone messages while driving is risky business. The Texarkana Arts and...
TEXARKANA, AR
