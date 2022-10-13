ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rexburg, ID

American veteran dies while fighting in Ukraine, family says

By Dylan Stableford, Yahoo News
WGAU
WGAU
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RQBtV_0iXnbxxR00

A U.S. Army veteran who traveled to Ukraine from Idaho died from injuries he sustained while fighting Russian forces in the Donbas region, his family says.

Dane Partridge, 34, from Rexburg, Idaho, was fatally wounded in a tank attack in Severodonetsk, Luhansk, on Oct. 3, his sister, Jenny Partridge Corry, wrote in a Facebook post.

Partridge, a father of five, was taken to a military hospital in Kyiv and placed on life support. According to Corry, a doctor at the hospital informed the family that Partridge suffered critical injuries to his neck and brain stem. He died Tuesday.

"We have just been informed that Dane aka Bird has passed away while still being on life support," . "I know his soul has found peace."

“He was always good for a joke, witty banter and the occasional serious conversation,” she continued. “He stayed true to his faith and spiritual convictions till his dying days.”

The State Department confirmed to Yahoo News that a U.S. citizen died in the Donbas region, but did not say who.

“We are in touch with the family and are providing all appropriate assistance,” a spokesperson said.

There are no official public numbers of U.S. volunteer fighters in Ukraine. The Washington Post that about 4,000 Americans "had expressed interest" in joining the newly formed International Legion of Territorial Defense of Ukraine.

, Partridge is the fifth known American citizen to die in the conflict.

Partridge — who served in Baghdad from 2007 to 2009 during the Iraq War — joined the fight in Ukraine in April after raising money for a one-way ticket to Poland.

“I've felt a need to go to Ukraine,” he wrote in a Facebook post on April 2. “This has been discussed with several people and I am confident in my decision to go. I am reaching out to see if I can get some support in getting over there. I'm trying to come up with a couple of grand to get a plane ticket. I have equipment and uniforms, I just need airfare.”

Partridge left Idaho on April 25. His was dated April 27.

“Made it to the embassy, getting on a bus for the border,” he wrote. “From this point on I will not likely be giving locations or actions for opsec reasons. I will let you all know I'm alive.”

In her Facebook post announcing his death, Corry said that her brother messaged her from Ukraine to “let me know he missed his children and wife something fierce.”

“He was a fine soldier who fought with valor and bravery on the battlefield,” Corry wrote. “We have been told that he was known to be at the front of his team leading his men as he would never ask his men to do anything that he wasn't willing to do.

“Our lives have forever been changed by this stalwart man,” she added. “We love you and will miss you so much brother!”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGAU

Ukraine's power, water supplies under Russian attack again

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Airstrikes cut power and water supplies to hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians on Tuesday, part of what the country's president called an expanding Russian campaign to drive the nation into the cold and dark and make peace talks impossible. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said...
WGAU

France ramps up war support for Ukraine, rebuilds armories

PARIS — (AP) — France on Sunday pledged air defense systems to protect Ukrainian cities against drone strikes, as well as an expanded training program for Ukrainian soldiers, as it seeks to puncture perceptions that French President Emmanuel Macron's government has lagged in supporting Ukraine militarily against the Russian invasion.
WGAU

Live updates | Russia-Ukraine War

KYIV, Ukraine — Ukraine’s top diplomat wants his country to sever diplomatic relations with Iran over its sale of so-called suicide drones to Russia. Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Tuesday that Ukraine wouldn’t tolerate Iran’s “meanness and lies” on the issue. The Iranian drones...
WGAU

Finland PM: Wide political support for Russia border fence

HELSINKI — (AP) — Finland's prime minister said Tuesday she was convinced that there is a "wide support" within the Parliament to build a fence on the Nordic country's border with Russia as proposed by the Finnish border guard officials. “It is a question of securing proper surveillance...
WGAU

Tusk calls for probe into Russian role in Polish wiretapping

WARSAW, Poland — (AP) — Donald Tusk, the head of Poland’s largest opposition party, called Tuesday on the country’s ruling party to fully clarify the facts surrounding an eight-year-old affair involving the illegal recordings of top politicians and coal imports from Russia. Tusk said it has...
WGAU

Death toll from Russian warplane crash into city rises to 14

MOSCOW — (AP) — The death toll from the crash of a Russian warplane into a Russian city rose to 14 on Tuesday, including three people who died when they jumped from a nine-story apartment building to escape a massive blaze, authorities said. A Su-34 bomber came down...
WGAU

UK govt warns military pilots against training Chinese army

LONDON — (AP) — Britain's Defense Ministry said Tuesday it has issued an intelligence alert warning former and current military pilots against Chinese headhunting programs aimed at recruiting them to train the People's Liberation Army. Armed forces minister James Heappey said authorities will make it a legal offense...
WGAU

Russian cosmonaut runs over colleague after space return

MOSCOW — (AP) — After three missions in space, Russian cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev ran into difficulty on Earth when he drove over a colleague on a dark road outside Moscow less than three weeks after returning from his latest orbiting mission. Russia's state space corporation Roscosmos said Artemyev...
WGAU

New Swedish PM presents 3-party center-right government

STOCKHOLM — (AP) — Incoming Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson vowed Tuesday to set the country on a new course on immigration, criminal justice and energy policy as he presented a center-right coalition government led by his conservative Moderate Party. The new Cabinet consists of 24 ministers —...
WGAU

China defends right to protect consulate after assault claim

LONDON — (AP) — China's Foreign Ministry said Tuesday its diplomatic missions abroad have the right to "take necessary measures" to maintain security after British police opened an investigation into the assault of a Hong Kong protester who alleged he was dragged into the Chinese Consulate in Manchester and beaten up during a demonstration.
WGAU

Ethiopia says 3 Tigray towns taken amid resumed fighting

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia — (AP) — Ethiopian authorities say they have taken control of three towns in Tigray, the embattled northern region that has seen a resurgence of fighting since August. The Government Communication Service in a statement Tuesday said the towns of Shire, in the region's northwest,...
WGAU

Green leaders back German nuke extension, activists angry

BERLIN — (AP) — Senior members of Germany's environmentalist Green party indicated Tuesday that they would accept Chancellor Olaf Scholz's decision to extend the lifetime of the country's three remaining nuclear plants for a few months to head off possible a winter energy crunch. The reactors were long...
WGAU

US: French cement firm admits Islamic State group payments

NEW YORK — (AP) — French cement company Lafarge pleaded guilty Tuesday to paying millions of dollars to the Islamic State group in exchange for permission to keep open a plant in Syria, a case the Justice Department described as the first of its kind. The company also agreed to penalties totaling roughly $778 million.
WASHINGTON STATE
WGAU

Turkey's opposition seeks stay of 'disinformation' law

ANKARA, Turkey — (AP) — Turkey's main opposition party applied to the country's supreme court on Tuesday seeking a suspension of the enforcement of a newly-approved media law that mandates prison terms for people deemed to be spreading "disinformation." Last week, parliament approved a 40-article legislation that amends...
WGAU

French company pleads guilty to paying millions to ISIS

NEW YORK — A French industrial company pleaded guilty Tuesday to providing material support to terrorism by paying millions of dollars to ISIS in order to keep its cement plant in Syria operable. LaFarge SA and it’s now-dormant Syrian cement affiliate pleaded guilty to a single count brought by...
BROOKLYN, NY
WGAU

EU lawmakers reject border agency budget over misconduct

BRUSSELS — (AP) — European Union lawmakers refused on Tuesday to endorse the way the EU’s border and coast guard agency used its 2020 budget, over concerns about serious misconduct by staff and human rights concerns involving Frontex’s work. Frontex supervises the 27-nation EU’s outside borders....
WGAU

2 killed in stabbing in southwest Germany, suspect detained

BERLIN — (AP) — Two people were killed and another seriously wounded in a stabbing Tuesday in southwestern Germany, police said. The suspected assailant was detained. Police said that they were alerted to the stabbing in a suburb of the city of Ludwigshafen on Tuesday afternoon. The 25-year-old suspect, a Somali citizen, initially fled the scene and was detained in a drugstore.
WGAU

North Korea fires artillery shells near border with S. Korea

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — South Korea says North Korea has fired artillery shells near the rivals’ sea border in its latest weapons test. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff says North Korea fired about 100 shells off its west coast and 150 rounds off its east coast on Tuesday night.
WGAU

EXPLAINER: Why Germany is delaying its nuclear shutdown

BERLIN — (AP) — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has ordered preparations for all of the country's three remaining nuclear reactors to continue operating until mid-April. The move marks another hiccup in the country's long-running plan to end the use of atomic energy. Here is a look at Germany's politically charged debate on nuclear power.
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
27K+
Followers
95K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy